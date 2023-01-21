OBITUARY: Barbara Waters McDuffie

HAMLET — Barbara Waters McDuffie, 82, of Hamlet passed away Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst.

She was born on Oct. 11, 1940 in Richmond County, the daughter of the late John Oliver and Dorothy Niemyer Waters.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Arthur T. “Big Mac” McDuffie; and her son-in-law Tim Franklin.

Barbara graduated from Hamlet High School, class of 1959. She loved being a wife, homemaker and mother. Her children, grandchildren (“Her little luvs”) and great-grandchildren were her greatest joys. She supported her children in all their endeavors and remained active in their adult lives.

She was a member of Marks Creek Presbyterian Church and served joyfully in many capacities: deacon and elder, moderator of the Presbyterian Women and Circle Coordinator, Sunday school and Bible school teacher and member of the choir.

Barbara was an active volunteer in her community meeting needs, instilling hope, and providing joy. As an American Red Cross volunteer she served as the Hamlet Blood Drive Coordinator. She also served as a Richmond County Hospice Patient Care volunteer and was member of the first volunteer class. She was a kind, patient, loving, faithful and inspiring individual. Many called her an angel.

Surviving, son, Don McDuffie and wife Lorie of Whispering Pines; daughters, Debbie McDuffie Franklin and Lynne McDuffie Cox and husband Michael, all of Hamlet; grandchildren, Mead Franklin and wife Yessi, Meredith Cox McDonald and husband Jacob, Matthew McDuffie and wife Natasha, Brent Franklin, Allen Cox and wife Taylor and Justin McDuffie; great-grandchildren, Mallory, Leamon, Dorothy, Alton and Alley McDonald and Joy Franklin. Also, extended family members, James Vann McDuffie, Shirley McDuffie, Carole Venable, Juanita and Jim Owensby, many nieces, nephews and special cousins.

Graveside service will be conducted Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 at 2 p.m., Marks Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery with the Rev. Ken Goins officiating.

The family will receive friends following the service in the church fellowship hall.

Memorials may be made to Marks Creek Presbyterian Church, c/o Ginger Seymour, 150 Two Sisters Lane, Rockingham, NC 28379; or to Hamlet Rescue Squad, 302 Champlain St., Hamlet, NC 28345.

Online condolences may be made at watson-kingfuneralhome.com. Watson-King Funeral Home in Hamlet is serving the McDuffie family.