ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamlet, NC

OBITUARY: Barbara Waters McDuffie

By Watson-King Funeral Home
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Wqtz4_0kMmzedm00

HAMLET — Barbara Waters McDuffie, 82, of Hamlet passed away Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023 at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital in Pinehurst.

She was born on Oct. 11, 1940 in Richmond County, the daughter of the late John Oliver and Dorothy Niemyer Waters.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 63 years, Arthur T. “Big Mac” McDuffie; and her son-in-law Tim Franklin.

Barbara graduated from Hamlet High School, class of 1959. She loved being a wife, homemaker and mother. Her children, grandchildren (“Her little luvs”) and great-grandchildren were her greatest joys. She supported her children in all their endeavors and remained active in their adult lives.

She was a member of Marks Creek Presbyterian Church and served joyfully in many capacities: deacon and elder, moderator of the Presbyterian Women and Circle Coordinator, Sunday school and Bible school teacher and member of the choir.

Barbara was an active volunteer in her community meeting needs, instilling hope, and providing joy. As an American Red Cross volunteer she served as the Hamlet Blood Drive Coordinator. She also served as a Richmond County Hospice Patient Care volunteer and was member of the first volunteer class. She was a kind, patient, loving, faithful and inspiring individual. Many called her an angel.

Surviving, son, Don McDuffie and wife Lorie of Whispering Pines; daughters, Debbie McDuffie Franklin and Lynne McDuffie Cox and husband Michael, all of Hamlet; grandchildren, Mead Franklin and wife Yessi, Meredith Cox McDonald and husband Jacob, Matthew McDuffie and wife Natasha, Brent Franklin, Allen Cox and wife Taylor and Justin McDuffie; great-grandchildren, Mallory, Leamon, Dorothy, Alton and Alley McDonald and Joy Franklin. Also, extended family members, James Vann McDuffie, Shirley McDuffie, Carole Venable, Juanita and Jim Owensby, many nieces, nephews and special cousins.

Graveside service will be conducted Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 at 2 p.m., Marks Creek Presbyterian Church Cemetery with the Rev. Ken Goins officiating.

The family will receive friends following the service in the church fellowship hall.

Memorials may be made to Marks Creek Presbyterian Church, c/o Ginger Seymour, 150 Two Sisters Lane, Rockingham, NC 28379; or to Hamlet Rescue Squad, 302 Champlain St., Hamlet, NC 28345.

Online condolences may be made at watson-kingfuneralhome.com. Watson-King Funeral Home in Hamlet is serving the McDuffie family.

Comments / 0

Related
The Richmond Observer

Nathan Miller, M.D., named FirstHealth EMS assistant medical director

PINEHURST — Emergency medicine physician Nathan Miller, M.D., was recently named FirstHealth EMS assistant medical director. This appointment includes the FirstHealth Regional EMS system, which is comprised of EMS in Chatham, Lee, Montgomery and Richmond counties, as well as EMS units and specialty care transport units within Moore County and Hoke County EMS systems.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Tony Anthony Womack

RALEIGH — Tony Anthony Womack, 60, of Raleigh, passed on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023. A memorial service will be held from 1 until 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023 in the chapel at Nelson Funeral Home, 1021 E. Washington St., Rockingham. Nelson Funeral Service is serving the family.
RALEIGH, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: James Clyde Watkins

ROCKINGHAM — Mr. James Clyde Watkins, 100, of Rockingham, passed on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. Funeral will be held at noon on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, at Richmond Community College Cole Auditorium, 1042 W. Hamlet Ave., Hamlet. Public viewing will be Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023, 1 until 5 p.m....
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Paul Henry Hoffman Jr.

ROCKINGHAM — Paul Henry Hoffman Jr., 75, of Rockingham, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 at Richmond County Hospice Haven. He was born Feb. 7, 1947 in Richmond County, son of the late Paul Henry Hoffman Sr. and Beulah Everette Hoffman. Mr. Hoffman worked for more than 25 years...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Martha Black Chavis

ROCKINGHAM — Martha “CeeCee” Black Chavis, 64, of Rockingham, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 at her residence. She was born in Halifax, Virginia, Nov. 1, 1958, daughter of the late James Roland Black Jr. and Charlotte Mae Lawson Black. CeeCee worked in textiles prior to...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Eileen J. David

HAMLET — Eileen J. David, 71, Hamlet, passed on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at New Bethel AME Zion Church, 100 Bethel Church Road, Hamlet. Public viewing will be Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, noon until 5 p.m. at...
HAMLET, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Dr. Michael Darwin White

ROCKINGHAM — Dr. Michael Darwin White, DDS, 75, of Rockingham, passed away Friday, Jan. 13, 2023. Dr. White was born Oct. 20, 1947 in Richmond County, the son of Ruby Russell White and the late David Franklin White Jr. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy, graduated...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Jessica Nicole Crowley

HAMLET — Jessica Nicole Crowley, 30, of Hamlet, passed away Friday, Jan. 13, 2023 at Richmond Co. Hospice Haven. She was born in Richmond County, a daughter of Steve Crowley and Teresa Hardee Shepard. Jessica worked several years at Jeans N Things. She was loved by many. Her eyes...
HAMLET, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: James Harold Homesley

SEVEN LAKES — James Harold Homesley, 88, a resident of Seven Lakes, North Carolina, and formerly of St. Simons Island, Georgia, passed away Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023 at his home. Mr. Homesley was born Sept. 30, 1934 in Gaston County, North Carolina, a son of the late James Thadeus...
SEVEN LAKES, NC
richmondobserver

OBITUARY: Daniel Lee Gibson III

ROCKINGHAM — Daniel “Danny” Lee Gibson III, 43, of Rockingham, passed away Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023 at his residence. He was born July 24, 1979, in Austin, Texas, son of Annie Louise Clawson Grady and the late Daniel Lee Gibson Jr. Danny was preceded in death by...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Georgia Lynn O’Quinn Hoffman

HAMLET — Georgia Lynn O’Quinn Hoffman, 56, of Hamlet, passed away Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 at FirstHealth Moore Regional Hospital, Pinehurst. She was born March 18, 1966 in Richmond County, daughter of the late George Lewis O’Quinn and Ruth Floyd Jordan. Lynn previously worked in shipping in...
HAMLET, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Katina Ingram

ROCKINGHAM — Katina L. Ingram, 50, of Rockingham, passed on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Funeral will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 at Poplar Springs Missionary Baptist Church, 478 Sandhill Road, Rockingham. Public viewing will be Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, noon until 4 p.m. at...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
WMBF

1 dead after dirt bike sideswiped in Robeson County; suspect wanted

ROBESON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Robeson County man died after he was side-swiped by a vehicle while riding his dirt bike in the Fairmount area Saturday evening. North Carolina Highway Patrol said just before 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, the driver of a dirt bike was headed south on J.W. Road as another vehicle was headed north on J.W. Road at the same time.
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
wfmynews2.com

Woman dies in crash due to wet conditions in Randleman

RANDLEMAN, N.C. — A 21-year-old woman is dead after losing control of her car twice and running off the road into trees Sunday night in Randleman, according to police. Randleman police and Randolph County EMS responded to the crash. Stacie Nicole Luther was driving west on West Academy Street...
RANDLEMAN, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Barbara Greer Harrill

ROCKINGHAM — Barbara Greer Harrill, 93, of Rockingham, passed away Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. She was born in Kershaw County, South Carolina. Mrs. Harrill was a retired educator, having worked at Richmond Technical Institute and Richmond Senior High School. She earned her degree at Pembroke University graduating first in her class, all while having three children at home. She obtained her Master’s Degree from N.C. State University.
ROCKINGHAM, NC
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Jennie Mae Dye

HAMLET — Jennie Mae Dye, 85, of Hamlet, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023 at Richmond Co. Hospice Haven. She was born Dec. 18, 1937 in Florence County, South Carolina, a daughter of the late Tom G. and Ella Mae Scarborough Gardner. She was preceded in death by her...
HAMLET, NC
The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
12K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

 https://richmondobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy