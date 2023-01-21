Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
12 Injured in Shooting at Baton Rouge NightclubcreteBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Restaurant Week is back this weekTina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
LSU's Challenging 2023 Football ScheduleJameson StewardBaton Rouge, LA
Austin and Aaron Nola host "Strike Out ALS" charity event in Baton RougeTina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Spoke & HubM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Basketball Shoots Into Top Five In Jan. 23 AP Poll
Tennessee basketball flew up the rankings and back into the top five in the Jan. 23 AP Poll. The Vols are the No. 4 team in the country after a 2-0 week on the road and other top 10 teams dropping games like flies. Bouncing back from its home loss...
LSU Tigers women’s basketball rolls Alabama in statement win
The LSU Tigers women’s basketball team needed to make a statement on Monday night in Tuscaloosa. They did that, dismantling the Crimson Tide 89-51 in their 20th win. Senior guard Jasmine Carson led the scoring with 20 points, followed by sophomore forward Angel Reese with 14 points. Reese also pulled down 14 rebounds for her 20th consecutive double-double game of the year. Such breaks the LSU record that Sylvia Fowles previously held circa 2006-07.
atozsports.com
Quote from Vols tight ends coach candidate shows why he’s a perfect fit for Tennessee
The Tennessee Vols still have an open spot on their coaching staff that needs to be filled. Tennessee promoted quarterbacks coach Joey Halzle to offensive coordinator last month to replace Alex Golesh (who left to become the head coach at USF) as the program’s offensive coordinator. The Vols, however,...
What Rick Barnes said about No. 9 Tennessee's win over LSU
Tennessee head basketball coach Rick Barnes met with the media over zoom on Saturday afternoon following the ninth-ranked Volunteers' 77-56 win over LSU in Baton Rouge. Here's what he had to say about his team's performance despite changing up the starting lineup going into the game. Going with a smaller...
atozsports.com
Elite 2024 recruit includes Tennessee Vols among top 5 schools
2024 four-star safety Jarvis Boatwright Jr revealed his top five schools on Sunday and he included the Tennessee Vols. Boatwright also included South Carolina, Florida, Florida State, and UCF in his top five. Boatwright, 6-foot-1/170 lbs from Clearwater, FL, is ranked in 247Sports’ composite rankings as the No. 28 safety...
WATE
Pilot makes emergency landing on I-40
The pilot of a small plane says he was forced to make an emergency landing on I-40 East in Knoxville at Papermill on Saturday because of an engine failure. The pilot of a small plane says he was forced to make an emergency landing on I-40 East in Knoxville at Papermill on Saturday because of an engine failure.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Tennessee that are well-known for their food and service.
WATE
Arrest after chase across county lines
A Knoxville man has been arrested and is facing 12 charges after deputies say he drove 100 mph from Loudon County to Knox County. A Knoxville man has been arrested and is facing 12 charges after deputies say he drove 100 mph from Loudon County to Knox County. News at...
WATE
Detectives investigate school threats in Knox County
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is investigating separate threats made online to a pair of local high schools, causing a precautionary evacuation at one. Detectives investigate school threats in Knox County. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is investigating separate threats made online to a pair of local high schools,...
wvlt.tv
Sales tax holiday for groceries could be coming to Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Prices for groceries have skyrocketed over the past year, but some relief could be coming to Tennessee if some lawmakers get their way. Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that food prices across the country are up 10.4% compared to a year ago with cereal and dairy products up more than 15% each.
wvlt.tv
Why your power bill might be higher this month
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Just last month, a cold snap erupted, and there were 81 hours straight of below-freezing temperatures across East Tennessee. Previous coverage: TVA lifts East Tennessee rolling blackouts amid arctic freeze. When cold weather hits the area, it can cause electric bills to be higher than normal.
The richest person in Knoxville is giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about the richest person in Knoxville- Jimmy Haslam and the good he has done for Knoxville.
indherald.com
Eye to the Sky: When will winter return to Tennessee? Maybe not soon
As anticipated, a few light snow showers around the northern Cumberland Plateau Monday morning didn’t really amount to anything. It was a little too warm and the precipitation was too limited. As we plunge head-long into the end of January, it has been quite a contrast from a year...
wvlt.tv
Stevie Nicks, legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, coming to Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Legendary Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks will be performing in East Tennessee this year. The Fleetwood Mac star will be making a stop in Knoxville as well. Nicks extended her tour into 2023 with 14 performances across the United States after her successful...
Knoxville woman loses over $2,000 after safe store files for bankruptcy
A Knoxville woman is frustrated after she purchased a safe and paid it in full but it never arrived. The company she bought it from has declared bankruptcy.
wvlt.tv
Couple married in Vol-themed wedding
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lifetime Vol fans Susan and Roy Hughes got married on Jan. 14, and started their marriage on Rocky Top. From checkered shoes to an orange suit, the Hughes got married in front of the Volunteer Statue in Circle Park. “We’re both huge fans,” Susan Hughes said....
wvlt.tv
Officers seize 19 pounds of marijuana, Knoxville Police officials say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Jan. 19, Knoxville Police Department officers seized 19 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop, according to a media release. Officers reportedly stopped a rental car that was driving on I-75 South to Florida, and the drugs were seized during the stop. “That stop ultimately...
wvlt.tv
KPD, KFD respond to overturned semi-truck on I-40
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Fire Department and Police Department officials responded to an overturned semi-truck on I-40 East Monday, dispatch representatives told WVLT News. The wreck happened near the I-640 split, causing traffic backups along the interstate. Officials were not able to share many details but did say at...
WATE
Knoxville man facing 12 charges after chase in Loudon, Knox Counties
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A Knoxville man has been arrested and is facing 12 charges after deputies say he drove 100 mph from Loudon County to Knox County. Jamal Allen Huley, 25, was charged with aggravated assault, failure to exercise due care, reckless driving, financial responsibility law, headlight on motor vehicle required, no drivers license, improper passing of vehicle, disregarding traffic control signals, reckless endangerment, speeding, driving on roadways laned for traffic and evading arrest.
wvlt.tv
Suspect armed with rifle arrested in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Deputies with the Jefferson County Sherriff’s Office arrested a suspect, who was armed with a rifle Saturday afternoon, according to officials with the office. Deputies responded to an address in Strawberry Plains and spoke to a husband and wife who said the husband’s brother,...
