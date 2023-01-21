Lehigh Mountain Hawks (11-8, 6-2 Patriot) at Holy Cross Crusaders (7-14, 4-4 Patriot) BOTTOM LINE: Holy Cross takes on the Lehigh Mountain Hawks after Will Batchelder scored 22 points in Holy Cross' 80-73 win over the Bucknell Bison. The Crusaders have gone 5-5 in home games. Holy Cross averages 12.3...

WORCESTER, MA ・ 4 HOURS AGO