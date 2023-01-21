Read full article on original website
What does Iowa ethics complaint mean for Lincoln superintendent Gausman?
If an Iowa board decides to move ahead with an ethics complaint filed against Lincoln Public Schools Superintendent Paul Gausman, he could face consequences ranging from a written reprimand to revocation of his Iowa license. But it's unclear what weight any decision — which would likely take months to be...
Fairbury superintendent to resign at end of school year
FAIRBURY, NE — Fairbury Public Schools Superintendent Stephen Grizzle is moving on. "I felt like we're in a good spot here and the all the timing and the circumstances just kind of aligned." Grizzle let the staff know of his impending resignation during a meeting Monday — a professional...
Nebraska Appleseed Official Say Two Bills Undermine Recently Voter-Approved Minimum Wage Increase
LINCOLN–(KFOR/News Release Jan. 23)–Two lawmakers have introduced bills that Nebraska Appleseed officials say would undermine Nebraska’s minimum wage increase approved by voters last November. In a news release to KFOR News, Appleseed officials say one bill from Lincoln Senator Jane Raybould would weaking automatic wage adjustments by...
‘Foster Homes are desperately needed’: Nebraska nonprofit offering training
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The nonprofit Renewed Horizon is starting its foster parent training Monday in York. Across Nebraska, statistics show nearly 500 children are waiting to be adopted. Established in 2020, Renewed Horizon is hoping to change that number with the offered training. “This training really helps to...
Think tank: Neb. tax plan would 'quickly drain' state coffers
LINCOLN — Nebraska’s $1.9 billion state revenue surplus would “quickly” disappear under proposals by new Gov. Jim Pillen to increase state aid to K-12 education and cut taxes, a Lincoln think tank said Friday. The OpenSky Policy Institute worked with the Institute on Taxation and Economic...
One injured in Lincoln shooting
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 40-year-old man was injured in a Lincoln shooting that reportedly stemmed from an argument. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Old Farm Road around 8:45 a.m. on Jan. 21 for reported gunshots. Officers said they found a 20-year-old woman,...
Thousands attend 13th Annual Lincoln Women’s Expo
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Thousands attended the 13th Annual Lincoln Women’s Expo this weekend at the Lancaster County Event Center. The event put a spotlight on women-owned and operated businesses as well as businesses that center on women and women’s issues. “The fact that we can get all...
Nebraska inmate serving life sentence for murder dies at Lincoln hospital
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An inmate incarcerated at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution has died at a Lincoln hospital. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says Marty Nuzum, 62, died at Bryan Medical Center-East on Monday. Nuzum had been serving a life sentence for a first-degree murder charge out...
Major bridge, culvert work to begin in Pawnee County
BEATRICE — If weather and road conditions permit, work is scheduled to start today...January 23rd…. on Nebraska Highways 50 and 8 in the Pawnee City area. The Nebraska Department of Transportation says Hawkins Construction Co. of Omaha is the prime contractor for bridge work, culverts, grading, seeding, and guardrail.
Nebraska snags WR commitment
(Lincoln) -- Nebraska football has gained a commitment from wide receiver Jeremiah Charles. Charles -- a prospect from Arlington Martin High School in Arlington, Texas -- chose the Huskers over North Texas. Charles' commitment reunites him with his high school coach, Bob Wager. The Huskers hired Wager to serve as...
Lincoln City Libraries announces most popular titles of 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Lincoln City Libraries announced its most popular titles of 2022 on Monday. Last year, residents borrowed more than 2.8 million items from the eight LCL locations and Lied Bookmobile. “Our city libraries continue to be hubs of activity where patrons have access to a great collection with...
Texas tight end Ismael Smith Flores commits to Nebraska
Nebraska football continued its hot run on the recruiting trail on by adding a commitment from Arlington Martin (Texas) tight end Ismael Smith Flores. Smith Flores announced the commitment on his instagram page on Monday. The 6-foot-5, 210-pound Smith Flores played for new Nebraska tight ends coach Bob Wager at...
Lady O dominate Pioneers, advance in Trailblazer Conference Tournament
BEATRICE - The Lady Orange are a step closer to defending their Trailblazer Conference tournament title. Beatrice rolled Nebraska City on Monday night with a 55-12 win over the Pioneers. The Lady Orange shut out Nebraska City in the first quarter and led 35-7 at the half, then led 51-9 through the third quarter. Backups played the entire fourth quarter for Jalen Weeks and company.
New Lincoln Snow Data
Nebraska senators adopt rules that will govern the legislature for the next two years. Nebraska senators adopted permanent rules for the 108th legislative session Thursday morning.
Snow advisory until early Sunday morning
OMAHA - A National Weather Service advisory says one to three inches of snow is expected for Gage, Lancaster, Otoe, Cass and Saline counties in Nebraska and Fremont and Mils counties in Iowa. Some areas may get up to four inches by 3 a.m. Up to 5 inches of snow...
Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert transfers to Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska got its second transfer portal addition from Georgia on Sunday. Tight end Arik Gilbert, a former five-star recruit, announced he was coming to Nebraska in a Twitter post. The Georgia native began his college career in 2020 with LSU, where he was voted to...
Avoca Fire Department to set ducks racing with ‘Quack Off’
West A Street, from the east side of Southwest 27th Street to the west side of Southwest 23rd Street, will be closed beginning Monday.
Winter Weather Advisory Until 6am Sunday
..WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SUNDAY... The National Weather Service advisory includes additional snow accumulations of up to two inches along with slippery road conditions. Counties included in the Advisory include: In Iowa, Fremont and Page Counties. In Nebraska, Lancaster, Otoe and Saline Counties. Slow down and use caution while traveling.
