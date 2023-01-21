BEATRICE - The Lady Orange are a step closer to defending their Trailblazer Conference tournament title. Beatrice rolled Nebraska City on Monday night with a 55-12 win over the Pioneers. The Lady Orange shut out Nebraska City in the first quarter and led 35-7 at the half, then led 51-9 through the third quarter. Backups played the entire fourth quarter for Jalen Weeks and company.

BEATRICE, NE ・ 9 HOURS AGO