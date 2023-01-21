ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 8

Joe LaBiche
2d ago

always looking to raise rates any excuse will do that's what you get from a monopoly company

5
KEEL Radio

Louisiana Residents Get Billed $1.5 Billion More For Storms

Residents across Louisiana are having billions of additional dollars added to their electric bills, through no fault of their own. We're talking about single moves that increase bills by more than $1 billion at a time. Louisiana power companies, Entergy, CLECO and SWEPCO, have been adding these increased costs to...
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Entergy Louisiana will add $5.50 to your bill. See why, and when

Entergy Louisiana will soon charge ratepayers an extra $5.50 per month to pay for restoration costs from Hurricane Ida and other storms, the Public Service Commission has decided after a dispute over whether the utility should shoulder some of those costs. A majority of the commission last month refused to...
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Entergy among six tech companies hiring at Louisiana's free online job fair

Six companies are teaming up for a Louisiana Economic Development FastStart online job fair, which will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday. The companies are looking to fill business administration and customer service jobs, in positions such as director of marketing, staff accountant, plant manager, customer contact representative, call center supervisor, collections representative and general utility workers.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
a-z-animals.com

What’s the Largest Man-Made Lake in Louisiana

Louisiana is a state located in the south-central United States. It’s known for having numerous coastal marshlands, beaches, low swamp lands, and barrier islands – wetlands, in general. Besides the natural lakes it’s home to, the state has several artificial lakes, also called reservoirs, and we’re here to...
LOUISIANA STATE
Kiss Country 93.7

Ever Visited The Most Historical Building In Louisiana?

Louisiana might just have more historical landmarks than any state outside of Massachusetts, where you'll find Plymouth Rock, but there's one spot that even native born Louisianans might not know about and it's certainly worth a visit. Most have studied in their Louisiana history class that Natchitoches is the oldest...
LOUISIANA STATE
cenlanow.com

Louisiana governor sends support to California during State of Emergency

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Members of the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) are headed to California to support, as they deal with heavy rain, flooding and landslides. Gov. John Bel Edwards has prioritized helping other states deal with emergency conditions, just as others...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WAFB

Crash closes I-12 West

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said I-12 West is closed due to a crash on Sunday, Jan. 22. The crash happened on I-12 West near Essen Lane around 8:30 p.m. It forced the closure of I-12 West at Airline Highway, according to officials.
LOUISIANA STATE

