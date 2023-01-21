ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

The Comeback

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
FanSided

Assessing The Athletic’s Gary Trent Jr. trade for the Milwaukee Bucks

The 2023 NBA trade deadline is just a few weeks away, and the Milwaukee Bucks are shaping up to be one of the more active teams in the market. They have been linked to numerous names via trade over the past few months, are it would not be a surprise if more rumors surfaced soon. One notable name that fans have been keeping an eye on is Gary Trent Jr. of the Toronto Raptors. HoopsHype NBA insider Michael Scotto reported that Trent is believed to be Toronto’s likeliest trade candidate ahead of the deadline, meaning he could be on the move soon as the Raptors brace for some potential changes.
CBS Sports

LeBron James says son Bronny can go to any college he wants: 'All I have to do is pick up the phone'

Only a handful of schools have publicly offered a scholarship to top-40 recruit Bronny James, LeBron James' oldest son. This week, his options were reportedly pared down to a final three of USC, Ohio State and Oregon. However, The King himself weighed in this weekend on his son's options as he stares down the homestretch of his recruitment, and made thing abundantly clear: Bronny's options are not limited.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
FanSided

FanSided

