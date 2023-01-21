Ken Lain of Watters Garden Center of Prescott, Arizona shared the Plant of the Week last Friday. Here is your breakdown on how to grow Mint Julep Juniper. This updated Chinese Juniper has brilliant mint green foliage displayed over an arching form. One of the most constant shrubs in the mountain landscape is planted as shrub borders, mass plantings, or the fringe of natural areas. Evergreen. Moderate growing 5′ ft. tall X 6′ ft. wide.

PRESCOTT, AZ ・ 17 HOURS AGO