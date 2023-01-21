Read full article on original website
SignalsAZ
Yavapai County Community Health Services COVID-19 Update – January 23, 2023
The Yavapai County Community Health Services updates the number of cases of COVID-19 in Yavapai County daily. This information, located on www.yavapai.us/chs, is updated frequently and is a credible source of data providing real information on how many people are testing positive for COVID. This site is often referenced and used as a source by both state and local leaders for reliable information.
SignalsAZ
Cottonwood-Oak Creeks Schools Snow Day – Jan 23, 2023
Cottonwood-Oak Creek School District has called a snow day for today, Monday, January 23, 2023. This includes Dr. Daniel Bright School, Mountain View Prep, Cottonwood Community School, Oak Creek School, Verde Tech High School, Cottonwood Education Services, and Mariposa Preschool. For more information regarding snow day and other important district...
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Police Now Hiring
The Prescott Valley Police Department is currently accepting applications for Police Officer Trainees and Lateral Police Officers. We are looking for those who want to live an extraordinary life of purpose. There are no normal days in a law enforcement career and no calls for service are routine. Our next...
SignalsAZ
UPDATE Snow Day for Chino Valley Unified School District – Jan 23, 2023
Update: Chino Valley Unified School District has updated to make January 23, 2023, an AT HOME LEARNING DAY due to snowy conditions. Chino Valley Unified School District is on a two-hour snow delay today, Monday, January 23, 2023, due to snowy conditions. On occasion there are weather events where it...
SignalsAZ
Snow Delay for Prescott Unified School District – Jan 23, 2023
Prescott Unified School District is on a two-hour snow delay for Monday, January 23, 2023. Click here to understand what this means for the various campus’ schedules. With a new dusting of snow and consistent freezing temperatures, some roads are slick this morning. However, forecasts and radars show snow stopping early this morning.
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley to Host Master Drainage Plan Public Open House
The Town of Prescott Valley and WEST Consultants will update progress on a town-wide Master Drainage Plan during the February 2, 2023, Council Study Session in the Prescott Valley Library Auditorium. Directly after, a public meeting will offer a forum for residents to obtain more information and offer their input on the Plan. The Study Session begins at 3 p.m. and the Public Open House will take place from 5:30 – 7 p.m.
SignalsAZ
How to Grow Mint Julep Juniper
Ken Lain of Watters Garden Center of Prescott, Arizona shared the Plant of the Week last Friday. Here is your breakdown on how to grow Mint Julep Juniper. This updated Chinese Juniper has brilliant mint green foliage displayed over an arching form. One of the most constant shrubs in the mountain landscape is planted as shrub borders, mass plantings, or the fringe of natural areas. Evergreen. Moderate growing 5′ ft. tall X 6′ ft. wide.
SignalsAZ
Lisa Dreams of Spring: Watters Podcast
In this segment, Lisa and Ken of Watters Garden Center in Prescott share their dreams of spring. So many people are sick of winter and are ready to garden. They are coming in for houseplants, seeds, wildflower seeds, pottery, and more in anticipation of a beautiful spring!. Chin up! Spring...
SignalsAZ
Prescott’s Mayor Goode State of the City
On Thursday, January 19, 2023, the Prescott Chamber of Commerce held its annual Chamber Meeting where the city of Prescott’s Mayor Goode delivered his State of the City Address. Mayor Goode State of the City Agenda included:. Welcome New Council Members. Boards & Commissions. Water Police, Charter Amendment, and...
SignalsAZ
Yavapai College Men’s and Women’s Basketball Hit the Road This Week
Before a frenzy of home games to finish up their 2022-23 seasons, the Yavapai College men’s and women’s basketball teams stay on the road this week with matchups against Eastern Arizona College and Pima Community College on the horizon. The Games. The Roughriders begin their week of basketball...
