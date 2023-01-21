49ers RB coach Anthony Lynn compared his current team to when he was a running back with the Broncos back when they won Super Bowls in 1997 and 1998. “Those Broncos remind me of these 49ers,” said Lynn, via Sam Farmer of the LA Times. “We had more of a veteran, blue-collar team back then, but the culture here is the same. Back when I got here in May, I told Kyle, ‘Man, you have established quite a culture here.’ Now we’re seeing the results. “Players feel like they can be vulnerable with coaches and with each other, and that’s not a typical environment in the National Football League with this generation. Kyle has done a heck of a job connecting. To me, it all starts there. They don’t care what you know until they know you care.”

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO