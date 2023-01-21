ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta named best place to buy a house in 2023

ATLANTA - According to economists at the National Association of Realtors, the metro Atlanta area is the best possible place to buy a house in 2023 based on a variety of factors. That’s good news for prospective home buyers, but may also be good news for home sellers as well....
ATLANTA, GA
Jodian Marie

The Lost Community and Hidden Graveyard In The Heart Of Buckhead Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Plane makes landing on I-985 in metro Atlanta

New photos released of possible arson suspects at Atlanta Target, Walmart. Multiple state agencies are asking for the public’s help to identify two persons of interest. Gov. Kemp declared Tuesday Addiction Recovery Awareness Day. Updated: 53 minutes ago. Gov. Kemp declared Tuesday Addiction Recovery Awareness Day. Event created to...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

Edgewood Dynasty Opening This Weekend In Atlanta

Edgewood Dynasty is opening to the public on Sunday, January 22, 2023, AtlantaFi.com has learned. The establishment is located in the space formerly occupied by Sound Table in Old Fourth Ward. Greg Johnson and Noelle Taylor are the husband-and-wife team behind Edgewood Dynasty, which the couple hopes to turn into...
ATLANTA, GA
Newnan Times-Herald

Newnan leader improving after fall

Civil rights leader Clarence (C-Bo) Boahannon is recovering in Grady Hospital from a brain bleed after falling last week. C-Bo is currently recovering in a regular room after being in the ICU. Sister Kimberly Bohannon says that he is talking and alert. However, his brain has some swelling. “We thank...
NEWNAN, GA

