Union and Confederate Families Worked Together 100+ Years After Civil War to Save This Forgotten Georgia Battle SiteDeanLandDallas, GA
Provino's Is Perfect for an Italian Meal and Experience, or Bribing A Politician in a Dark BoothDeanLandKennesaw, GA
The Lost Community and Hidden Graveyard In The Heart Of Buckhead AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Longstanding Walmart Permanently Closes, Reportedly Surprising and Angering Local ResidentsJoel EisenbergAtlanta, GA
This Huge General Store in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensChattahoochee Hills, GA
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta named best place to buy a house in 2023
ATLANTA - According to economists at the National Association of Realtors, the metro Atlanta area is the best possible place to buy a house in 2023 based on a variety of factors. That’s good news for prospective home buyers, but may also be good news for home sellers as well....
New retail team chosen to “reposition and lease” The Collection at Forsyth
(Forsyth County, GA) – CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (CTO), the new owners of The Collection at Forsyth, have chosen professional services firm JLL to lead new leasing efforts for the mixed-use development.
Does Atlanta have the 'biggest homicide rate problem' in nation, as new study says? | VERIFY
ATLANTA — Atlanta's homicide rate ranks among the worst in the country, at least according to a recent study from the website WalletHub. The study compared 45 of the nation's largest cities based on per capita homicides in the fourth quarter of 2022, as well as comparing that number to the fourth quarter of 2021 and 2020.
Longstanding Walmart Permanently Closes, Reportedly Surprising and Angering Local Residents
A location heavily damaged by fire will not be reopening. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:11Alive.com, Facebook.com, and WSBTV.com.
The Lost Community and Hidden Graveyard In The Heart Of Buckhead Atlanta
Disclosure: The data and information presented in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. The information contained in this article is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the data and exercise due diligence in utilizing the information.
This Huge General Store in Georgia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. If you live in Georgia and you're looking to take a trip down to a general store for some items, you should consider putting this one on your list.
‘An even bigger food desert:’ Vine City neighbors concerned Walmart could close for good
ATLANTA — People in an Atlanta neighborhood are concerned about a possible long-term closure of their Walmart after a fire closed the store a month ago. It’s the location on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in northwest Atlanta. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
atlantanewsfirst.com
Plane makes landing on I-985 in metro Atlanta
New photos released of possible arson suspects at Atlanta Target, Walmart. Multiple state agencies are asking for the public’s help to identify two persons of interest. Gov. Kemp declared Tuesday Addiction Recovery Awareness Day. Updated: 53 minutes ago. Gov. Kemp declared Tuesday Addiction Recovery Awareness Day. Event created to...
Powerball winners in Georgia | Monday's $502 million jackpot
ATLANTA — No one won the big Powerball jackpot on Monday -- and there were no big winners in Georgia, once again. The winning numbers for Jan. 23, 2023 were 12-31-47-58-60 and Powerball 23. The Power Play was 3x. With no winner on Monday, the estimated grand prize increases...
Feds see poverty rising in Atlanta’s suburban school districts
The school district in metro Atlanta's urban core, Atlanta Public Schools, was the only metro area system to escape a recent rise in youth poverty.
Target evacuated after fire breaks out inside metro Atlanta store, officials say
ATLANTA — Officials are investigating a fire at a Target in Buckhead Monday evening. Crews are currently on the scene of a fire at the store inside a busy shopping complex on Piedmont Rd. near Sidney Marcus Blvd. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel...
Join the Buc-ee's family in Georgia and earn thousands: Check the details and apply
Since its inauguration, Buc-ee's has opened countless stores in different parts of the United States. Alone in Texas, it has over 30 stations and the number is counting. Similarly, there are several stores in South Carolina, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, Kentucky, and Georgia, and a few are under development in Mississippi, Louisiana, Colorado, and Missouri.
Mega Millions winners in Georgia | Tuesday's $31 million jackpot
ATLANTA — One person won the $31 million Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday in Massachusetts -- and there were only a few very small winners here in Georgia. The winning numbers on Jan. 24, 2023 were 33, 41, 47, 50, 62 and Mega Ball 20. The Megaplier was 4x.
Customers and employees recall wild moments inside Target as the store filled with smoke
ATLANTA — It was just after 5 p.m. Monday evening when fire crews responded to the Target on Piedmont Road NE and Sidney Marcus Boulevard. Fire crews arrived quickly and found all employees had evacuated, but they had to locate the fire in thick smoke. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
atlantafi.com
Edgewood Dynasty Opening This Weekend In Atlanta
Edgewood Dynasty is opening to the public on Sunday, January 22, 2023, AtlantaFi.com has learned. The establishment is located in the space formerly occupied by Sound Table in Old Fourth Ward. Greg Johnson and Noelle Taylor are the husband-and-wife team behind Edgewood Dynasty, which the couple hopes to turn into...
cobbcountycourier.com
Thunderstorms headed toward north Georgia from the west; expected to hit by midnight tonight
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other north Georgia counties on January 24, 2023, due to showers and embedded thunderstorms headed our way from the west. The storms are expected to hit our region by midnight tonight. What is in the statement?. The...
Plane that landed on Gwinnett interstate was making 2nd flight of day
A single-engine plane that landed on I-985 North in Gwinnett County on Tuesday afternoon, temporarily blocking traffic d...
New restaurant opens in Georgia, attracting world record-holding competitive eater to grand opening
A new restaurant recently opened in Georgia, attracting the attention of the world record-holding competitive eater Joey Chestnut, who will be performing at the grand opening event this weekend.
Newnan Times-Herald
Newnan leader improving after fall
Civil rights leader Clarence (C-Bo) Boahannon is recovering in Grady Hospital from a brain bleed after falling last week. C-Bo is currently recovering in a regular room after being in the ICU. Sister Kimberly Bohannon says that he is talking and alert. However, his brain has some swelling. “We thank...
The richest woman in Georgia is giving away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. So today, I wanted to write about a woman in Georgia and the good she has done for the community.
