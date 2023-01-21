ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Female Afghan soldiers helped us in our longest war. Washington needs to step up for them.

By Obituaries
The Abilene Reporter-News
The Abilene Reporter-News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VuXVN_0kMmyxCY00

Unless Congress or the Biden administration acts, U.S-trained female Afghan soldiers who fought alongside U.S. forces in Afghanistan and legally evacuated to the United States will lose their legal status this summer. 

Starting in 2011, U.S. special forces handpicked women soldiers in the Afghan army to work where men could not: Question and search women on nighttime and other raids hunting terrorists and the Taliban. 

These Afghan women, the Female Tactical Platoon (FTP), part of the Afghan National Army Special Operations Command, went through rigorous screening and training by U.S. Army Rangers and other U.S. agencies. They participated in hundreds of direct-action combat missions against the Taliban with U.S. special forces.

Two-year 'humanitarian parole'

As Afghanistan fell to the Taliban in August 2021, the Afghan women platoon wasn’t on anyone’s radar to be evacuated. Attention focused on male interpreters and former U.S. government employees. Because the female warriors' identities were known to the Taliban, it was certain that these women would be raped, tortured and killed because of their work alongside the U.S. troops.

Fall of Kabul, fall of Saigon:Their horror was our horror. Anguished, we pray for a miracle.

Thanks to the tireless efforts of current and former women soldiers in the U.S. Army Cultural Support Team, nearly 40 Afghan female fighters were safely and legally evacuated to the United States with “humanitarian parole” status.

Retired U.S. Central Command Commander Joseph Votel has said, “These Afghan women stepped forward in a culture that does not always encourage leadership or action by women and laid it all on the line for their fellow citizens and their U.S. allies. This group deserves our support.”

Washington politics, bureaucratic mumbo-jumbo

On arrival to the United States, the former platoon members were housed and further vetted on U.S. military bases. They were issued Social Security numbers and now live in communities throughout the country where they have been welcomed with housing assistance, jobs, language classes and Thanksgiving dinners.

But no matter the courage of these Afghan women as they establish new and productive lives in the United States, unless Washington steps up, their humanitarian parole status is set to expire two years after the fall of Kabul.

These women seek no handout. They are getting jobs and starting productive lives. Some want to serve in the U.S. military, and our national security would be enhanced if they were able to do so. They have proved themselves in battle; they know the culture of Central Asia and speak many languages.

This small band of pioneering women who gave up everything to serve alongside U.S. forces now live in constant fear and uncertainty.

‘I still have nightmares of Afghanistan':A female journalist escaped the Taliban, but she is not free

The Afghan Adjustment Act could change that, but it's stuck in Congress. These women are now adrift in a sea of Washington politics, bureaucratic mumbo-jumbo, and a highly politicized and failed immigration system.

Congressional fears about the vetting thousands of Afghan refugees are no doubt relevant in many cases, but not for the Female Tactical Platoon. Its soldiers were thoroughly vetted multiple times, including U.S.-conducted background investigations, biometric examinations and multiple polygraphs.

Failure to recognize this and the value these brave soldiers would be a mistake that could cost us in many ways for many years.

Immigration relief for those who have served alongside the U.S. military in foreign is a well-established tradition in the United States. After the Vietnam War, the U.S. government aided those who served alongside us in combat. But Congress has closed its eyes to these women who sacrificed everything to serve with U.S. forces in America’s longest war.

What a sad commentary on what America has become and what a dangerous message it sends to current and future allies.

Bill Richardson, whose daughter served with the U.S. Army Cultural Support Team, helped to evacuate members of the Female Tactical Platoon from Afghanistan. He served in the Marines and is a retired police detective living in Tempe, Arizona. The column first published at The Arizona Republic.

Comments / 4

Related
Benzinga

Kim Jong Un, Other World Leaders Would 'Think Twice' Before Attacking After US-Japan Defense Ties, Says Expert

An expert believes that Japan's and the U.S. increased defense cooperation would force world leaders like Kim Jong Un to "think twice" before taking serious steps. What Happened: Washington and Tokyo last week agreed to work more closely together on defense after a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden.
WASHINGTON STATE
Benzinga

"The Third World War Has Already Started"--The Man Who Predicted The Fall Of The Soviet Union Turns His Crystal Ball Toward The U.S.

Last spring, after imposing unprecedented sanctions on Russia, President Biden quipped that the ruble had become "rubble". But by the end of the year, Russia's ruble had outperformed the U.S. dollar, as Russia's economy proved to be more resilient than the U.S. government had expected. One of the few analysts who hadn't underestimated the Russian economy was the French economist Jacques Sapir. The French entrepreneur Arnaud Bertrand tweeted a translation of Sapir's comments, which I shared in this post at the time:
msn.com

US Navy’s Newest Submarine Leaves Pentagon Baffled on When It Will Be Ready

(Bloomberg) -- Officials overseeing development of the US Navy’s next-generation submarine to carry nuclear missiles don’t have the information they need to know whether the first vessel in the $132 billion Columbia program can deploy on time in 2031, an unreleased congressional audit found. Most Read from Bloomberg.
OHIO STATE
msn.com

Former Afghan MP Mursal Nabizada shot dead in Kabul

A former Afghan MP and her bodyguard have been shot dead at her home in the capital Kabul, Afghan police have said. Mursal Nabizada, 32, was one of the few female MPs who stayed in Kabul after the Taliban seized power in August 2021. Her brother and a second security...
People

Afghan Refugee Who Risked Life to Protect U.S. Soldiers Overseas Is Shot Dead in N.C. While Driving for Uber

Ainzargul Totakhil was given a special visa to move to the United States seven years ago and became a U.S. citizen a few weeks before he was killed A father of seven who left Afghanistan for a better life in Durham, N.C., was killed while working as an Uber driver, his family told TV station WRAL. On Dec. 30, Ainzargul Totakhil was found dead inside his vehicle from a gunshot wound, his cousin Yousaf Mangal told the station. "He was just doing his daily work to make...
DURHAM, NC
checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Did Ukraine Shoot Down All Of Russia’s Aircraft?

A video shared on Facebook claims Ukraine shot down all of Russia’s aircraft in the air in one day. Ukraine has not claimed to have destroyed many aircraft in the past week. Videos show that Russian aircraft are still operating. Fact Check:. The U.S. is sending a Patriot air...
The Abilene Reporter-News

The Abilene Reporter-News

2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
322K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business and opinion for Abilene, the Big Country region and Midwest Texas. Brought to you by Abilene Reporter-News.

 http://reporternews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy