TUMWATER, Wash. - A man has been arrested after he allegedly intentionally set a fire at the Brewmaster's House (formerly the Henderson House Museum) in Tumwater on Friday. Fire crews responded to the museum on Deschutes Parkway around 6:08 a.m. on Jan. 21 for reports of a fire. Crews were able to put the fire out, but there was substantial damage to the exterior of the historic building.

