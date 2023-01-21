Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
Police: Man intentionally set fire at Tumwater museum out of anger toward other person
TUMWATER, Wash. - A man has been arrested after he allegedly intentionally set a fire at the Brewmaster's House (formerly the Henderson House Museum) in Tumwater on Friday. Fire crews responded to the museum on Deschutes Parkway around 6:08 a.m. on Jan. 21 for reports of a fire. Crews were able to put the fire out, but there was substantial damage to the exterior of the historic building.
Death of teenager found along SR 509 near Burien ruled a homicide
BURIEN, Wash. — The death of a teenager whose body was found along State Route 509 near Burien in October has been ruled a homicide, according to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office. The body of sixteen-year-old Keyeleas Brewer was discovered at 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 7,...
q13fox.com
Police investigating deadly shooting overnight in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. - Police say they found a man with a gunshot wound early Sunday morning in Tacoma. He later died at the hospital. Tacoma Police say the shooting happened in the city's Stadium District on Saint Helens Ave. near the Temple Theatre. Officers were called to the report of...
kptv.com
Lewis County shooting leaves 1 dead, suspect arrested
LEWIS COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A shooting in Mineral left a man dead on Sunday night, according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a call about a shooting at about 9:40 p.m. in the 100 block of Washington Street. They arrived to find a 58-year-old man from Mineral dead at the scene. After an investigation, detectives arrested 52-year-old Michelle Leanne Steffens.
ilovekent.net
Kent Police searching for Nicole Shives, an at-risk missing woman
Kent Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Nicole Shives, a 34-year-old Kent resident. Shives, who is mentally disabled, was shopping on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023 at the Kent Winco (map below) with her caregiver when she suddenly ran out the front door. Shives is 5’3″ tall, weighs...
2 men hurt in shooting in parking lot of Mount Tahoma HS in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. — An argument led to two men being shot in a parking lot at Mount Tahoma High School on Sunday night, according to Tacoma police. Police said two men with gunshot wounds walked into St. Claire Hospital in Lakewood at 9:30 p.m. Investigators learned the men had...
Chronicle
Mineral Man Found Dead After Reported Shooting; Murder Suspect Arrested
A woman was arrested for second-degree murder following the death of a Mineral man Sunday evening, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday afternoon. Deputies were dispatched to a report of a shooting at a residential address in the 100 block of Washington Street in Mineral at about 9:40 p.m. on Sunday, according to the sheriff’s office.
Family identifies parents who died in Thurston County house fire
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Relatives want to remember Destiny and Steven Cox for the good they did, and the smiles they put on people's faces. Their family identified the couple as the two adults found deceased in a Thurston County home early Saturday morning following a fire. The bodies of...
q13fox.com
King County deputies investigate string of armed robberies
COVINGTON, Wash. - Deputies in King County are investigating a string of armed robberies from overnight. Before 3 a.m. Monday, investigators responded to a 76 station on South 272nd Street in Covington after employees said suspected robbers, who were armed, came in and got away with $50 and some cigars.
q13fox.com
2 shot in parking lot of high school in Tacoma
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma police are investigating a shooting that left two people in the hospital Sunday night. Police told FOX 13 that at about 9:30 p.m., two males showed up at Lakewood Hospital after being shot at the parking lot at Mount Tahoma High School, located on 4634 South 74th Street.
KOMO News
2 Covington 76 gas stations robbed at gunpoint within hours
KING COUNTY, Wash. — The King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) is investigating after two different gas stations in Covington were robbed at gunpoint within five hours. The first armed robbery happened around 10 p.m. Sunday at the 76 gas station located on the 16400 block of Southeast 272nd Street in Covington. KCSO Sergeant Corbett Ford said two men wearing masks entered the store with a gun and robbed the business.
Death of 16-year-old girl found along SR 509 in Seattle ruled a homicide
SEATTLE — The death of a 16-year-old girl who was found dead along State Route 509 last October in Seattle has been ruled a homicide. Keyaleas Brewer died from asphyxiation due to strangulation, according to the King County Medical Examiner's Office. Brewer's body was found on the morning of...
q13fox.com
Teekah Lewis: Vigil to be held for Tacoma girl who vanished 24 years ago
TACOMA, Wash. - It has been 24 years since 2-year-old Teekah Lewis vanished from a Tacoma bowling alley and her family hasn't given up on searching for her. On Jan. 23, 1999, Teekah was last seen playing at the arcade area at the New Frontier Lanes bowling alley in the 4700 block of Center Street.
q13fox.com
Federal Way Police looking for two suspects who robbed nail salon at gunpoint
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Surveillance cameras recorded video of two brazen suspects shooting a gun inside a nail salon in Federal Way and robbed everyone of their personal belongings. Video showed the two masked men walking into the nail salon on Jan. 18 with loaded guns. A Federal Way police...
kentreporter.com
Kent Police seek public’s help to find missing woman
Kent Police are asking for the public’s help to find a 34-year-old Kent woman, who is mentally disabled and reported missing Sunday, Jan. 22. Nicole Shives was shopping Sunday at WinCo Foods, 21100 91st Place S., with her caregiver when suddenly she ran out the front door, according to police.
Washington Family, Including 3 Kids, Killed In Devastating House Fire
One of the couple's children, a 14-year-old boy, wasn't home when the house fire happened.
Puyallup police arrest 2 teens with guns at South Hill Mall
Puyallup police arrested two teenagers with guns at the South Hill Mall on Sunday afternoon, the department announced. According to police, officers were called to the mall around 2:10 p.m. for reports of two males wearing full masks carrying a shotgun in the parking lot of the mall’s movie theater.
Candlelight vigil held for toddler who disappeared from Tacoma bowling alley 24 years ago
TACOMA, Wash. — Editor's note: The video above was originally published on Dec. 1, 2022. The family of a missing toddler who disappeared 24 years ago from a Tacoma bowling alley held a candlelight vigil Monday night at the Tacoma Police Headquarters in the hopes that new information will surface.
KOMO News
Re-trial for accused getaway driver in 2009 Lakewood police murders gets underway
LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Opening statements in the re-trial for Darcus Allen started Monday after a judge declared a mistrial in his previous re-trial due to a hung jury. Allen is the accused getaway driver for Maurice Clemmons, the man who murdered four Lakewood police officers in 2009. In November,...
5 killed, 1 survivor in Capitol Forest house fire, investigation underway
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Five people died and one survived after a Saturday morning house fire in Capitol Forest, according to the Thurston County Sheriff's Office. The Thurston County Sheriff's Office said fire crews were called to the 8800 block of Sherman Valley Way at around 6:30 a.m. Saturday. Upon...
