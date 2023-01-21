ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, WA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
q13fox.com

Police: Man intentionally set fire at Tumwater museum out of anger toward other person

TUMWATER, Wash. - A man has been arrested after he allegedly intentionally set a fire at the Brewmaster's House (formerly the Henderson House Museum) in Tumwater on Friday. Fire crews responded to the museum on Deschutes Parkway around 6:08 a.m. on Jan. 21 for reports of a fire. Crews were able to put the fire out, but there was substantial damage to the exterior of the historic building.
TUMWATER, WA
q13fox.com

Police investigating deadly shooting overnight in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. - Police say they found a man with a gunshot wound early Sunday morning in Tacoma. He later died at the hospital. Tacoma Police say the shooting happened in the city's Stadium District on Saint Helens Ave. near the Temple Theatre. Officers were called to the report of...
TACOMA, WA
kptv.com

Lewis County shooting leaves 1 dead, suspect arrested

LEWIS COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - A shooting in Mineral left a man dead on Sunday night, according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a call about a shooting at about 9:40 p.m. in the 100 block of Washington Street. They arrived to find a 58-year-old man from Mineral dead at the scene. After an investigation, detectives arrested 52-year-old Michelle Leanne Steffens.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
ilovekent.net

Kent Police searching for Nicole Shives, an at-risk missing woman

Kent Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating Nicole Shives, a 34-year-old Kent resident. Shives, who is mentally disabled, was shopping on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023 at the Kent Winco (map below) with her caregiver when she suddenly ran out the front door. Shives is 5’3″ tall, weighs...
KENT, WA
Chronicle

Mineral Man Found Dead After Reported Shooting; Murder Suspect Arrested

A woman was arrested for second-degree murder following the death of a Mineral man Sunday evening, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday afternoon. Deputies were dispatched to a report of a shooting at a residential address in the 100 block of Washington Street in Mineral at about 9:40 p.m. on Sunday, according to the sheriff’s office.
MINERAL, WA
q13fox.com

King County deputies investigate string of armed robberies

COVINGTON, Wash. - Deputies in King County are investigating a string of armed robberies from overnight. Before 3 a.m. Monday, investigators responded to a 76 station on South 272nd Street in Covington after employees said suspected robbers, who were armed, came in and got away with $50 and some cigars.
KING COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

2 shot in parking lot of high school in Tacoma

TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma police are investigating a shooting that left two people in the hospital Sunday night. Police told FOX 13 that at about 9:30 p.m., two males showed up at Lakewood Hospital after being shot at the parking lot at Mount Tahoma High School, located on 4634 South 74th Street.
TACOMA, WA
KOMO News

2 Covington 76 gas stations robbed at gunpoint within hours

KING COUNTY, Wash. — The King County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) is investigating after two different gas stations in Covington were robbed at gunpoint within five hours. The first armed robbery happened around 10 p.m. Sunday at the 76 gas station located on the 16400 block of Southeast 272nd Street in Covington. KCSO Sergeant Corbett Ford said two men wearing masks entered the store with a gun and robbed the business.
COVINGTON, WA
q13fox.com

Teekah Lewis: Vigil to be held for Tacoma girl who vanished 24 years ago

TACOMA, Wash. - It has been 24 years since 2-year-old Teekah Lewis vanished from a Tacoma bowling alley and her family hasn't given up on searching for her. On Jan. 23, 1999, Teekah was last seen playing at the arcade area at the New Frontier Lanes bowling alley in the 4700 block of Center Street.
TACOMA, WA
kentreporter.com

Kent Police seek public’s help to find missing woman

Kent Police are asking for the public’s help to find a 34-year-old Kent woman, who is mentally disabled and reported missing Sunday, Jan. 22. Nicole Shives was shopping Sunday at WinCo Foods, 21100 91st Place S., with her caregiver when suddenly she ran out the front door, according to police.
KENT, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy