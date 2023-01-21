ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bengals Make Flurry of Moves Ahead of Playoff Matchup With Bills

By James Rapien
 4 days ago

Buffalo hosts Cincinnati on Sunday

BUFFALO — The Bengals elevated tight end Nick Bowers and offensive tackle Isaiah Prince from the practice squad for Sunday's Divisional Round Playoff matchup against the Bills.

Prince will likely serve as the Bengals' backup tackle with Jonah Williams (knee) out. Jackson Carman is expected start at left tackle.

Cincinnati and Buffalo meet in the divisional round this Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on CBS.

Cincinnati, OH
