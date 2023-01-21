ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Sorting out resistance to celebrity endorsements

By David J. Jackson, opinion contributor
The Hill
The Hill
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JSxMX_0kMmygRR00

Republicans and conservatives used to complain about celebrity involvement in politics, despite the fact that the Party brought us President Ronald Reagan and Congressmen Sonny Bono and Fred Grandy. After the Republican Party nominated a TV reality-show host with no public service experience for President in 2016, conservative criticism of entertainers continued , but generally did not include eventual President Donald Trump.

Scholars have generated much research on the positive effects of celebrity political endorsements. By positive effects, I mean research that has shown that under the right circumstances, celebrity endorsements of political candidates and beliefs can influence members of the public to agree with the celebrity’s preferences . There has also been some evidence to suggest that taking political positions may even improve the standing of the celebrity in the public’s eyes. On the other hand, some research has found minimal or no effects of celebrity political endorsements.

Recently I’ve become interested in those individuals on whom celebrity political endorsements appear not to work. Is there a group of potential voters who reject celebrity endorsements completely, and instead rely exclusively on other methods to make up their minds? To find out, I looked back into some survey data that my Bowling Green State University (BGSU) colleague Melissa Miller and I gathered just before the 2016 Ohio presidential primaries. The poll was conducted Oct. 16 and 17, 2015, by Zogby Analytics and included 804 likely 2016 general election voters, and has a margin of error of 3.5 percentage points. While the data is not new, it is still useful for helping us understand the important role of celebrities in politics.

Respondents were asked if the hypothetical presidential endorsement of each of seven celebrities would increase their likelihood of voting for the candidate, reduce it, or have no effect. The celebrities whose potential endorsements were measured included George Clooney, Beyoncé, Trace Adkins, Oprah Winfrey, Ted Nugent, Eva Longoria, and Lena Dunham. These celebrities were chosen because of their racial, gender, partisan and ideological diversity. If a voter were to be influenced by a celebrity, certainly one of these should do it. In every case, the overwhelming majority of respondents indicated that the celebrity endorsement would have no effect, although there were circumstances where the celebrities could motivate votes .

To investigate this further, I decided to look at those who said every one of the seven celebrities’ potential endorsement would have no effect on their own vote. Think of these respondents as “celebrity resistant” or at least “celebrity indifferent.” Exactly 46.1 percent of respondents said each and every one of the celebrities’ endorsements would have no effect on their vote. Who are these people?

First, they are more likely to be women than men (48.1 percent to 41.8 percent) and they are more likely to be non-college educated than college educated (48.9 percent to 43.2 percent).  There were no differences with regard to age, but those unaffected by any celebrity endorsements came from the higher income brackets measured. Also, African Americans (37 percent) were significantly less likely to be unaffected by any celebrity endorsements than others (47.1 percent). In terms of religion, those who identify as born again were significantly less likely to be unaffected by endorsements than others (43.3 percent to 55.2 percent).

There were a number of significant differences in terms of political orientation too. Members of unions were much more likely to be unaffected by any celebrity endorsements than others (53.1 percent to 44.6 percent). Those who identify as independents were about ten percentage points more likely to be unaffected by celebrity endorsements than were those who identify as Democrats or Republicans. Those who identify as moderate (56.1 percent) were much more likely to be unaffected by celebrity endorsements than conservatives (38 percent) or liberals (41.9 percent).

Some of these differences are more easily explained than others. This time, let’s start with the political variables. Independents and moderates likely know the partisan and ideological orientations of celebrities, most of whom lean left and Democratic, and consequently may reject their endorsements just as they may have rejected party affiliation and consistent ideological preferences overall. Independents and moderates may see celebrity endorsements mostly as proxies for Democratic and liberal endorsements. On the other hand, union members may be accustomed to taking political cues from union leadership, and therefore may be resistant to celebrity endorsements.

In terms of the demographic variables, the difference between Black and other respondents is likely due to the presence of the hypothetical endorsement of Oprah Winfrey , one of the most consistently successful and powerful African American celebrities ever. The other differences are a little harder to explain. Are women inherently more skeptical of celebrities? Are the born again less so? Why would college educated respondents be less likely to be celebrity resistant? Is common sense more important in celebrity resistance than specialized knowledge? A possible partial explanation is that some of these demographic characteristics correlate with and interact with other political and social variables, creating a complex mix that will need sorting out in future research.

Of course, there are a number of factors besides demographic and political characteristics that could influence one’s feelings about entertainment and politics, including media preferences , particularly social media use. Unfortunately, the survey data available does not include measures of this, but future research must. It’s also possible there are some people who just refuse to participate in celebrity culture for idiosyncratic reasons that may not show up in survey research.

The data reviewed here suggest that there is a core group of American voters who are unmoved by celebrity endorsements. They appear to be a minority of voters, however. While certain demographic characteristics and political beliefs help explain who is celebrity resistant or indifferent, we cannot say those characteristics cause the individual to be unmoved by any celebrity endorsements. As celebrity involvement in politics continues to grow, will more voters become celebrity resistant, or at least more critical? Will there be more celebrity candidates and endorsements from both the left and right? Since the next election is always just around the corner, we don’t have to wait long to find out.

David J. Jackson is professor of political science at Bowling Green State University in Ohio. His major research area is the relationship between entertainment and politics, in particular the role of celebrity endorsements in politics. He has also written about the Polish diaspora in North America and U.S. organized labor’s electoral strategies. He is the author of the book “ Entertainment and Politics .”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.

Comments / 0

Related
M. L. French

Opinion: Another Washed-Up Celebrity is Taking Up Politics

Not much surprises me anymore when it comes to politics. I’m starting to become jaded by the shameless lying, self-preservation, and division. But one thing that still does blow my mind is the quality of candidates that we’re hiring to work as our elected body of representatives in government.
Washington Examiner

Gender ideology is losing in the courts

Gender ideologues may have been able to force their way into our medical institutions, the education establishment, and even the White House , but they’re not having much luck in the courts. Two recent cases prove that the legal system is hesitant to flip our understanding of biology upside...
FLORIDA STATE
SheKnows

Donald Trump's Team Is Reportedly Making ‘Pleading Calls’ to South Carolina Republican Officials Ahead of His Upcoming Campaign Event

Donald Trump was the early bird in the 2024 presidential race and after some initial stumbling, he’s ready to ramp up his strategy. Besides reportedly changing up his Truth Social situation, the former president is ready to rally — yet it seems some of his supporters are not. He’s heading to South Carolina for his first campaign event next week, but according to The Washington Post, Donald Trump is struggling to drum up support. His aides have made “pleading phone calls” to get folks to not only attend the rally, but endorse the former president. However, he’s running up against other...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Fortune

Gen Z know they’re stereotyped as ‘snowflakes’—but they say watching their parents cope with 2008 financial crisis made them tough and realistic

GenZ will make up 27% of the workforce by 2025 so it’s about time leaders win them over instead of labeling them as “snowflakes”. On Christmas Eve 2019, the Donald Trump campaign launched a website called snowflakevictory.com to advise Trump’s supporters on how to deal with their “liberal relatives” over the holidays.
msn.com

The most liberal colleges in America right now

Slide 1 of 51: While there is no indisputable proof that there are more liberals than conservatives in academia—and while it is likely that arguments against political bias have more to do with ideological challenges than oppression—the perception that higher education is overwhelmingly liberal is a persistent one. A recurring theme in some conservative circles is that U.S. colleges are too liberal in general: Reporting from The Conversation holds that certain activists "have claimed that universities brainwash students and indoctrinate them into believing a liberal ideology." It is true, though, that some schools are more liberal than others. Just as there are purposely conservative schools, there also are schools that have a history of liberalism or progressive ideology, schools that exist in more liberal regions of the country, and schools that are progressive by design. These schools tend to be among the most prestigious, largest, and best-endowed schools in the United States. Stacker consulted the Niche college explorer site in order to determine the 50 most liberal universities and colleges in America. For this gallery, we ranked schools' liberalism based on students' reviews of the schools' campus communities. These reviews weighed the political leaning of the reviewer, if the reviewer attends or has attended the school, and the reviewer's opinion of it. Niche's methodology considered students' self-reported political leanings while at the college they currently or recently attend(ed); and the results of student surveys (data released and accurate as of January 2022) on campus political preferences, specifically liberal students' opinions about the political leanings of students at the college they currently or recently attend(ed). Keep reading to find out which schools are the country's most liberal. You may also like: Best private colleges in every state Find a Qualified Financial Advisor1. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes.2. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Get started with achieving your financial goals!
New York Post

Democrats’ latest attempt to use a ‘white supremacy’ scare to crush their opposition

Politicians of old wanted to persuade the public by capturing hearts and minds, but today’s pols find more value in capturing our tongues. They want all Americans to take the most paranoid position on how dangerous our majority-white nation is for its non-white citizens. Since the 2017 Charlottesville chaos involving a clash between a faction of neo-Nazis and protesters, notable Democrats (including President Joe Biden) have mimicked a broken record as they repeat the phrase that pays: White supremacy is the greatest threat to our nation. But the Democratic mission of defeating white supremacy quickly moved from decrying a fringe minority’s actions...
Washington Examiner

DEI hasn't just infected the Left

Diversity, equity, and inclusion seems to have entered the bloodstream of U.S. politics, and it’s not just one party with it in its veins. Sure, the Biden administration and its allies have sworn a loyalty oath to this bizarre ideology, but Republicans pledging to fight it are at times indistinguishable from the radical Left.
The Hill

The Hill

856K+
Followers
94K+
Post
610M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy