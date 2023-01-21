Divisional Playoffs: Giants-Eagles Preview, Props, Prediction

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Pennsylvania Woman Is Accused of Killing Her Parents and then Dismembering Them With a ChainsawOlive BarkerNorristown, PA
Trial for sidewalk counselor raided by the FBI officially beginsLive Action NewsPhiladelphia, PA
Glu Hospitality to Open Brewerytown Food Hall in MarchMarilyn Johnson
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in PhiladelphiaEast Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
Verity Beck: Daughter accused of murdering and dismembering her parents for no apparent motiveLavinia ThompsonMontgomery County, PA
Related
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
NFL: NFC Divisional Round-Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers
Jan 22, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) runs past Dallas Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (55) during the third quarter of a NFC divisional round game at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Bengals' Jonah Williams, Alex Cappa not spotted at practice
Cincinnati Bengals left tackle Jonah Williams and right guard Alex Cappa were not spotted at the open portion of practice on Wednesday, multiple media outlets reported. Both players were ruled inactive this past weekend during the Bengals' 27-10 victory over the host Buffalo Bills. That win catapulted Cincinnati (14-4) into this Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the host Kansas City Chiefs (15-3). Williams sustained a dislocated kneecap in the second...
Joe Burrow, Bengals target another win over Chiefs
Only one quarterback in the NFL has three consecutive wins against Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and he'll have the striped orange helmet in the AFC championship game in Kansas City on Sunday night. Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (14-4) can return to the Super Bowl by eliminating Mahomes and the Chiefs (15-3) in the conference title game for the second year in a row. "Last time we played him,...
NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Minnesota Vikings
Dec 17, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) reacts to his catch during the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
Giants GM wants QB, top RB back in 2023
Quarterback Daniel Jones could have been under contract with the New York Giants for 2023, but general manager Joe Schoen declined a fifth-year option that sets the stage for contract talks next month. "We're happy Daniel's gonna be here," Schoen said Monday. "Hopefully, we can get something done with his representatives, and that would be the goal: to build the team around him where he could lead us to win a Super Bowl." ...
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes ready for 'challenge' of Bengals
Patrick Mahomes participated in the morning walkthrough and will do the same in afternoon practice with the Chiefs on Wednesday, marking the latest sign that Kansas City's All-Pro quarterback will play in the AFC Championship game on Sunday. "Everybody is going to practice," Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Wednesday in preparation for his conference championship game and fifth in a row with Kansas City. The Chiefs (15-3) welcome the...
Andy Reid: Patrick Mahomes will play in AFC Championship
Patrick Mahomes first said it. Now Kansas City head coach Andy Reid confirmed it -- the Chiefs' quarterback will play in next week's AFC Championship Game against Cincinnati. Reid told reporters Monday that Mahomes is "doing OK" after sustaining a high-ankle sprain in Saturday's divisional playoff victory over Jacksonville. Mahomes declared himself fit to play...
Aaron Rodgers trade speculation kicks into high gear
It looks like another complicated offseason ahead for Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. While Rodgers and the Packers remain silent in the aftermath of their end-of-season sitdown, the rumor mill is filling the void. It started with an ESPN report Saturday that said, "both sides are fully aware that a trade is a very real scenario this offseason for Aaron Rodgers." ...
Reports: Colts' seven finalists include interim coach Jeff Saturday
Interim head coach Jeff Saturday moved into the round of second interviews with the Indianapolis Colts, who reportedly have narrowed their vast list of candidates to seven or eight finalists. ESPN reported Saturday's second interview would take place Wednesday. Saturday was 1-7 as interim coach, winning his debut upon replacing Frank Reich but finishing with a seven-game losing streak. Saturday, 47, was a six-time Pro Bowl center who played for...
Defense powers 49ers over Cowboys, into NFC title game
Christian McCaffrey rushed for the tiebreaking touchdown and the San Francisco 49ers went on to a 19-12 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday in Santa Clara, Calif., to advance to the NFC Championship Game. Robbie Gould kicked four field goals and rookie Brock Purdy completed 19 of 29 passes for 214 yards as the second-seeded 49ers won their 12th consecutive game. George Kittle caught five passes for 95 yards for San Francisco, which eliminated Dallas from the postseason for the second straight year. ...
49ers RBs Christian McCaffrey, Elijah Mitchell both ailing
The San Francisco 49ers' top two running backs, Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell, are dealing with injuries heading into Sunday's NFC Championship Game at the Philadelphia Eagles. McCaffrey aggravated a calf injury during last Sunday's 19-12 divisional round playoff win over the Dallas Cowboys while Mitchell sustained a groin injury. San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan termed both running backs as day-to-day on Monday during a conference call with reporters. Shanahan...
Carl Cheffers to serve as referee for Super Bowl LVII
Referee Carl Cheffers will work his third Super Bowl next month when he takes the field in Glendale, Ariz. The NFL announced the officiating crew for Super Bowl LVII on Tuesday. Cheffers' first stint in the big game came in Super Bowl LI in Houston, with the New England Patriots overcoming a 25-point deficit to post a 34-28 overtime victory against the Atlanta Falcons. He also worked Super Bowl LV in Tampa, with the Buccaneers breezing to a 31-9 win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Joining Cheffers for the game on Feb. 12 are umpire Roy Ellison, down judge Jerod Phillips, line judge Jeff Bergman, field judge John Jenkins, side judge Eugene Hall, back judge Dino Paganelli and replay official Mark Butterworth. --Field Level Media
Cowboys-49ers draws near-record ratings for FOX
Sunday's playoff game between the San Francisco 49ers and visiting Dallas Cowboys on FOX drew 45.7 million viewers, the second-most watched NFL divisional playoff game on record. The Cowboys also were involved in the No. 1 viewed divisional playoff game against the Green Bay Packers in January 2017. That game, a 34-31 win for the Packers, drew 48.5 million viewers. The 49ers-Cowboys game was the most-watched telecast of any kind since last year's Super Bowl, per FOX's release. By comparison, FOX's telecast of the Philadelphia Eagles-New York Giants game on Saturday drew 28.6 million viewers. --Field Level Media
Reports: Cowboys RB Tony Pollard has 'tightrope' ankle surgery
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard underwent surgery to repair ligaments in his ankle on Tuesday, ESPN and the Dallas Morning News reported. Pollard suffered a high ankle sprain and a fractured fibula late in the first half of Sunday's loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round of the playoffs. He underwent what's known as a "tightrope" surgery to provide stability to the injured ankle, per ESPN. ...
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Los Angeles Rams
Sep 8, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Commissioner of the NFL Roger Goodell talks with Referee Carl Cheffers before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Cowboys RB Tony Pollard leaves before halftime with ankle injury
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard was carted off the field late in the first half of Sunday's divisional-round playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers with an ankle injury. The team said at halftime that he would not return to the game. Pollard was hurt after catching a short pass and being tackled by San Francisco safety Jimmie Ward at the 49ers 18-yard line with 1:24 left in the second quarter. Pollard's leg got trapped under the weight of Ward's body. ...
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Los Angeles Chargers
Nov 20, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) and head coach Andy Reid during the pregame warmups before playing the Kansas City Chiefs at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals
Dec 12, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; An Arizona Cardinals fan in the crowd holds a sign for Sean Payton during the game against the New England Patriots at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News-Herald
Lenoir City, TN
986
Followers
3K+
Post
74K+
Views
ABOUT
News-Herald has been serving the Loudon County area of East Tennessee since 1885 with the most comprehensive local news and advertising in the Loudon County area.https://www.news-herald.net
Comments / 0