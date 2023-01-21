ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
iHeartRadio

Fans Think Niall Horan's New Song Sounds A Lot Like One Direction Favorite

By Dani Medina
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15HoVE_0kMmyS2900
Photo: Getty Images

Niall Horan is teasing us once again with a snippet of one of his new songs — but fans think it sounds like something they've heard before.

The "Slow Hands" singer shared three TikToks this week, the most recent on Saturday (January 21) afternoon, in which he gives fans a glimpse into his new music. The first video, in reply to a comment that said, "THIS IS GONNA BE NIALL YEARRRR," shows Niall strumming along to his guitar.

"In the famous words of DJ Khaled…ANOTHER ONE," he captioned the video, probably alluding to "another" video of him teasing fans with new music.

@niallhoran

Replying to @prankslaughs.ohhh in the famous words of DJ Khaled…ANOTHER ONE

♬ original sound - Niall Horan

In the second video, Niall actually gives us lyrics to the new song. "String lights revolves around you/You float across the room," he sings. This guitar melody, however, sounds a lot like the beginning to One Direction's "Last First Kiss," as several fans pointed out in the comments.

"am i the only one who think that the beginning sounds like last first kiss?" one user said.

"Ok hear me out the beginning part with the guitar almost sounds like the beginning of last first kiss by 1D," said another.

The Niall content doesn't end there, though! In his most recent video, Niall is seen jamming out in his car to the new song on the radio.

@niallhoran

Replying to @honormoxon Can I help you? 🤔

♬ original sound - Niall Horan

Niall has been sharing bits and pieces of this new song (and others) on TikTok over the past month and fans are tired of being teased! Most recently, he shared a video of himself playing a sweet ballad on the piano for about 20 seconds. He also shared a couple of videos that reveal two lines of the song. "But that's just what we do" in one video and "So much to put an answer to/But that's just what we do" in another.

Niall announced in October 2022 that he plans to release new music in 2023 . "I'm back. I've got new music coming in the new year that I'm really proud of, and I appreciate you being so patient with me while I've done it," he said. This would mark his third studio album, following Heartbreak Weather in 2020 and his debut solo album Flicker in 2017.

Comments / 0

Related
RadarOnline

Divorce Turns Nasty: Ne-Yo Shares First Photos Of 'Love Child' He Fathered During Marriage To Crystal

Recording artist Ne-Yo gave fans the first glimpse of the son he allegedly fathered during his marriage to estranged wife Crystal Smith, RadarOnline.com has learned."I am BLESSED," the Sexy Love hitmaker wrote via his Instagram Stories on Tuesday, January 10, after sharing multiple photos of his kids after the new year. "Thank you GOD for my beautiful children and the people that help me raise them. I love you all."The singer shares three children with Smith, Isabella Rose, Shaffer Chimere Jr., and Alexander-Raj. He also has two children with ex-fiancée Monyetta Shaw, daughter Madilyn Grace, and son Mason Evan, in...
GEORGIA STATE
People

Ashanti Says She Wants to 'Slow Down,' Get Married and Have Kids — But Only with the 'Right Person'

"Trust me, there's a lot of guys that want to be my baby daddy — and they've tried," Ashanti tells PEOPLE in this week's issue, opening up about her life and 20-year-long career More than 20 years into her career, Ashanti is shaping an impressive legacy, reaping the benefits of her hard work and preparing to slow down in order to start a family — eventually. "I'm hustling and doing what I need to do now, so I can chill a little bit," the R&B icon, 42, tells PEOPLE...
ETOnline.com

Raven-Symoné Reacts to Eddie Murphy Saying They Were 'Too Old' for 'Dr. Dolittle 3' (Exclusive)

Raven-Symoné is manifesting an onscreen reunion with her former movie dad! ET spoke with the actress at the Tuesday premiere of Netflix's new film, You People, which stars Raven-Symoné's former co-star, Eddie Murphy, as an overprotective dad. Murphy previously played Raven-Symoné's father in the first two Dr. Dolittle films, after which both actors exited the franchise with Kyla Pratt assuming the lead role in subsequent entries.
OK! Magazine

Britney Spears Declares She 'Married Herself' Again As Rumors Of Relationship Issues With Sam Asghari Swirl

Britney Spears is continuing to confuse her 41.6 million followers. On Sunday, January 8, the pop icon took to Instagram to remind fans of the day she tied the knot — with herself — as rumors of troubles within her marriage to Sam Asghari continue to run rampant. "Again the day I married myself!!!! Just a different shot 😏😏😏😏😏😏🙈🙈🙈🙈💕💕💕💕," Spears penned alongside a selfie, which showed her dressed in a white silk dress and white lace veil as she stared blankly into the camera. FANS BEG FOR BRITNEY SPEARS TO RECEIVE A 'WELFARE CHECK' AFTER ELLEN DEGENERES REMINISCES ON POP...
Variety

Miley Cyrus‘ ’Flowers‘ Breaks Spotify’s All-Time One-Week Record, With 100 Million-Plus Streams

Anyone looking for statistical proof that Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” is a certifiable smash can find it in Spotify’s announcement that the song had broken the record for the most streams in a single week. The service announced Friday morning that, as of Thursday, “Flowers” had become the most-streamed song in a seven-day period in Spotify history. As of Friday morning, the latest update for Cyrus’ “Flowers” streams on the site showed that it had racked up 101,838,799 stream since coming out late in the day on Jan 12. On Thursday, it reached the 100 million point faster than any other song...
HollywoodLife

Liam Hemsworth Seen In 1st Photos After Miley Cyrus’ Diss Song As He Hits Airport With Girlfriend

Liam Hemsworth, 33, was at the airport in Sydney, Australia four days after Miley Cyrus, 30, released her song “Flowers” about their failed marriage. The Hunger Games actor and his model girlfriend Gabriella Brooks, 26, were seen pushing their luggage through the airport in THESE PHOTOS. Liam, who started dating Gabriella a few months after his and Miley’s August 2019 split, wore a gray T-shirt, green pants, sunglasses, and a baseball cap. Gabriella’s airport attire included a black Macintosh sweatshirt and black pants.
CALIFORNIA STATE
seventeen.com

Storm Reid and Boyfriend Shedeur Sanders Make Their Red Carpet Debut as a Couple

Euphoria star Storm Reid just hard launched the new love in her life, and yes, it’s both red carpet *and* Instagram official. On January 12, at the premiere of her new movie “Missing,” Storm made her debut with boyfriend Shedeur Sanders, a quarterback on the University of Colorado football team and son of Pro Football Hall of Famer, Deion Sanders.
OK! Magazine

Miley Cyrus' Sister Brandi Comments On Theories Singer's Song 'Flowers' Is About Liam Hemsworth Cheating

Ever since Miley Cyrus released her track "Flowers" on ex Liam Hemsworth's January 13 birthday, fans have gone crazy speculating over easter eggs in the music video. And no one is enjoying it more than the crooner's sister Brandi Cyrus!The Hannah Montana star's older sibling discussed the hype while on the Wednesday, January 18, episode of her and Wells Adams' "Your Favorite Thing" podcast, noting, "Miley’s new song, all the tea … and all the narratives that fans are making on TikTok, it’s so good.""The song did come out on his birthday — was that on purpose? I don’t know....
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

208K+
Followers
24K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy