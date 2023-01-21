ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
sportszion.com

Watch: Classy gesture from Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence on exiting the field after his loss vs Chiefs

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ NFL run comes to a halt after last night’s 20–27 defeat against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. The Jaguars’ recent away performance wasn’t all that bad, but they didn’t get enough space to score a couple of touchdowns in those in-between quarters; in fact, they went scoreless in the crucial third quarter.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
FanSided

3 Cowboys most to blame for another playoff disappointment vs 49ers

The Dallas Cowboys flamed out in the playoffs again. These three people are the most responsible for another disappointing exit in San Francisco. Another January has come to a bitter end for the Dallas Cowboys, who were eliminated from the NFL playoffs after a pathetic 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The most frustrating part for Cowboys fans is that this game felt extremely winnable thanks to a tremendous effort from the Dallas defense, which held the 49ers to only 312 yards of offense.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Lawrence Taylor's Announcement

The New York Giants were playing so poorly on Saturday night, Lawrence Taylor almost came out of retirement. The Hall of Fame pass rusher announced on Saturday evening that he was about to put his pads on. New York was crushed by Philadelphia in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs. "Bout to ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Is Saddened By The Tony Dungy Decision

Despite making some controversial headlines this week, Tony Dungy was back on the air for NBC during Saturday's game between the Chiefs and the Jaguars. "NBC’s Tony Dungy will be on the air Saturday for the network’s coverage of the NFL Playoffs, a network spokesperson confirmed to Sports ...
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

Joe Burrow’s girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has quickly become one of the most popular players in the NFL. He was the first selection in the 2020 NFL Draft after winning a national title at LSU. While his first season was not ideal because of a torn ACL, he exploded in the second one, winning NFL Comeback […] The post Joe Burrow’s girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Shocking Lamar Jackson contract offer revealed

The Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson could be headed separate ways this off-season. The amount of guaranteed money in his next contract could play a major role in making the divorce final. Ryan Clark of ESPN reports that the Ravens only raised their offer to Lamar from $113 million guaranteed...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Comeback

Tony Pollard’s injury sparks demand for NFL rule change

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard’s game ended in the first half Sunday after he suffered an ankle injury. The injury left some fans calling for the NFL to crack down on the type of tackle that injured Pollard. After hauling in a short reception, Pollard went down awkwardly on a tackle by San Francisco Read more... The post Tony Pollard’s injury sparks demand for NFL rule change appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Josh Allen’s girlfriend Brittany Williams

Josh Allen is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. The Buffalo Bills star did not have some grand story entering the NFL. He would have to go through a community college and then the University of Wyoming to get to the league. However, ever since his breakout season in 2020, he has turned […] The post Josh Allen’s girlfriend Brittany Williams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CALIFORNIA STATE
atozsports.com

Bengals make Super Bowl champ look like an absolute fool

The Cincinnati Bengals made droves of analysts and so-called experts look foolish after dismantling the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round. Down a handful of starters on the offensive line, nobody gave Cincinnati much of a chance against the Bills’ vaunted defense. However, the Bengals’ front protected Joe Burrow throughout the game, while also paving the way for the rushing attack.
CINCINNATI, OH
NESN

How Andy Reid Strong-Armed Injured Patrick Mahomes In Chiefs’ Win

Even amid the pressure that comes with an NFL playoff game, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid on Saturday night never lost sight of what’s most important. Reid prioritized the health and safety of Patrick Mahomes after Kansas City’s star quarterback injured his ankle late in the first quarter of the Chiefs’ divisional-round matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Mahomes finished the drive on which the injury occurred, but he was replaced by Chad Henne for Kansas City’s next possession as he underwent tests at Arrowhead Stadium.
KANSAS CITY, MO
