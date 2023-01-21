Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Minnesota Twins Complete Another Major TradeOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
During the Chiefs-Jaguars playoff game, an NFL official has a hot mic momentkosen khanKansas City, MO
The Chiefs go into their 5th AFC Championship GameChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
Bengals vs Chiefs AFC Championship Preview, Odds and TicketsFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
sportszion.com
Watch: Classy gesture from Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence on exiting the field after his loss vs Chiefs
The Jacksonville Jaguars’ NFL run comes to a halt after last night’s 20–27 defeat against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. The Jaguars’ recent away performance wasn’t all that bad, but they didn’t get enough space to score a couple of touchdowns in those in-between quarters; in fact, they went scoreless in the crucial third quarter.
3 Cowboys most to blame for another playoff disappointment vs 49ers
The Dallas Cowboys flamed out in the playoffs again. These three people are the most responsible for another disappointing exit in San Francisco. Another January has come to a bitter end for the Dallas Cowboys, who were eliminated from the NFL playoffs after a pathetic 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The most frustrating part for Cowboys fans is that this game felt extremely winnable thanks to a tremendous effort from the Dallas defense, which held the 49ers to only 312 yards of offense.
Eli Manning showered with boos, middle fingers when shown at Eagles game
Eli Manning egged on the booing Eagles fans, who threw up the double birds to acknowledge the former Giants QB’s viral moment, when shown on the big screen at Saturday’s game.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Lawrence Taylor's Announcement
The New York Giants were playing so poorly on Saturday night, Lawrence Taylor almost came out of retirement. The Hall of Fame pass rusher announced on Saturday evening that he was about to put his pads on. New York was crushed by Philadelphia in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs. "Bout to ...
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Kansas City Chiefs picks, predictions: Who wins AFC Championship?
The Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs play on Sunday, Jan. 29 in the AFC Championship Game. Which team will win the game? Check out these NFL playoffs picks and predictions for...
NFL World Is Saddened By The Tony Dungy Decision
Despite making some controversial headlines this week, Tony Dungy was back on the air for NBC during Saturday's game between the Chiefs and the Jaguars. "NBC’s Tony Dungy will be on the air Saturday for the network’s coverage of the NFL Playoffs, a network spokesperson confirmed to Sports ...
Brittany Mahomes Describes Wild Tailgate Scene Before Jaguars-Chiefs Playoff Game
Patrick Mahomes’ wife Brittany described an absolutely wild tailgate scene ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs’ playoff game against the Jaguars. With the Chiefs scheduled to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Divisional Round, Jaguars fans came out in full force. After winning their first playoff game since 2017, Jacksonville had something to celebrate.
‘Happy Days’ Icon Henry Winkler Speaks out About His Bromance With Patrick Mahomes
The rumors are true, Happy Days icon Henry Winkler and Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes really do have a brewing bromance, and it’s continuing to blossom as we type. While talking to TMZ Sports, Winkler explained how the relationship began and how it’s going. The former Fonz...
sportszion.com
Tom Brady’s recent $70K Miami Beach home indicates him joining Dolphins replacing Tua Tagovailoa
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers loss to the Dallas Cowboys has left fans wondering about the future of quarterback Tom Brady. Despite leading the team to a Super Bowl win last year, this season has been a struggle for the 45-year-old, leading to questions about whether he’ll continue playing in the NFL.
Joe Burrow’s girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has quickly become one of the most popular players in the NFL. He was the first selection in the 2020 NFL Draft after winning a national title at LSU. While his first season was not ideal because of a torn ACL, he exploded in the second one, winning NFL Comeback […] The post Joe Burrow’s girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher appeared first on ClutchPoints.
thecomeback.com
Shocking Lamar Jackson contract offer revealed
The Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson could be headed separate ways this off-season. The amount of guaranteed money in his next contract could play a major role in making the divorce final. Ryan Clark of ESPN reports that the Ravens only raised their offer to Lamar from $113 million guaranteed...
Tony Pollard’s injury sparks demand for NFL rule change
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard’s game ended in the first half Sunday after he suffered an ankle injury. The injury left some fans calling for the NFL to crack down on the type of tackle that injured Pollard. After hauling in a short reception, Pollard went down awkwardly on a tackle by San Francisco Read more... The post Tony Pollard’s injury sparks demand for NFL rule change appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WATCH: Dak Prescott Missed Wide Open Touchdown, Gets Hammered by Dan Orlovsky
The Dallas Cowboys lost in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs following a shaky performance from the offense, led... The post WATCH: Dak Prescott Missed Wide Open Touchdown, Gets Hammered by Dan Orlovsky appeared first on Outsider.
Josh Allen’s girlfriend Brittany Williams
Josh Allen is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. The Buffalo Bills star did not have some grand story entering the NFL. He would have to go through a community college and then the University of Wyoming to get to the league. However, ever since his breakout season in 2020, he has turned […] The post Josh Allen’s girlfriend Brittany Williams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
sportszion.com
Report: Josh McDaniels to stick with the Patriots after his wife made him reject Colts offer
When Josh McDaniels was offered the head coach position of the Indianapolis Colts in 2018, it. like a dream come true for the Colts fans. But then, something went wrong and McDaniels decided to remain adamant in his current role as the offensive coordinator of the New England Patriots. After...
atozsports.com
Bengals make Super Bowl champ look like an absolute fool
The Cincinnati Bengals made droves of analysts and so-called experts look foolish after dismantling the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round. Down a handful of starters on the offensive line, nobody gave Cincinnati much of a chance against the Bills’ vaunted defense. However, the Bengals’ front protected Joe Burrow throughout the game, while also paving the way for the rushing attack.
WATCH: Eagles Head Coach Nick Sirianni Destroys Official That Warns Him
The Philadelphia Eagles are in full control in their NFL Divisional Round matchup. That won’t stop Nick Sirianni from yelling... The post WATCH: Eagles Head Coach Nick Sirianni Destroys Official That Warns Him appeared first on Outsider.
sportszion.com
Video: NBC’s Maria Taylor makes bizarre blunder referring ‘Kansas Shitty Chiefs’ on live
The Kansas City Chiefs placed in the conference championship of the NFL after beating the Jacksonville Jaguars in the divisional round. They are now one win away from being the AFC champion and two from winning the Super Bowl. Last night, the Chiefs defeated the Jaguars at Arrowhead Stadium by...
How Andy Reid Strong-Armed Injured Patrick Mahomes In Chiefs’ Win
Even amid the pressure that comes with an NFL playoff game, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid on Saturday night never lost sight of what’s most important. Reid prioritized the health and safety of Patrick Mahomes after Kansas City’s star quarterback injured his ankle late in the first quarter of the Chiefs’ divisional-round matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Mahomes finished the drive on which the injury occurred, but he was replaced by Chad Henne for Kansas City’s next possession as he underwent tests at Arrowhead Stadium.
Joe Burrow Delivers Brutal Jab to Bills Fans Who Bought Tickets for AFC Championship Game
First, Joe Burrow ended the Buffalo Bills’ season. Then, he rubbed salt in the wound. The quarterback took a major... The post Joe Burrow Delivers Brutal Jab to Bills Fans Who Bought Tickets for AFC Championship Game appeared first on Outsider.
