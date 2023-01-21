Read full article on original website
2 Towns in Wisconsin Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensWisconsin State
Aaron Jones and David Bakhtiari to Return to Green Bay PackersFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Popular decadent food chain opening other new location in WisconsinKristen WaltersAshwaubenon, WI
Early Packers 2023 Mock DraftFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
2023 Green Bay Packers Opponents AnnouncedFlurrySportsGreen Bay, WI
Jerry Jones says what no Cowboys fan wants to hear after loss
Owner Jerry Jones made every Dallas Cowboys fans’ night worse after their Divisional Round loss — he’s sticking by head coach Mike McCarthy. The Dallas Cowboys hoped that this was the season that they would finally make it to the NFC Championship Game for the first time since the 1995 campaign. Once again, their dreams did not become fulfilled, as owner Jerry Jones pursuit of his fourth Super Bowl title will be extended by another year.
Yardbarker
Josh Allen Has Words For Stefon Diggs After WR Throws Tantrum After Playoff Loss (+Video)
Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs weren’t on the same page Sunday. Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills experienced tense emotional moments Sunday. The Buffalo Bills’ offense didn’t show up in their Divisional Round matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. The offense scored just ten points in the 27-10 blowout at home. Wide receiver Stefon Diggs was caught by CBS television cameras getting upset with Allen late in the game Sunday.
Tom Brady has made decision on next season, according to Buccaneers teammates
If Tom Brady is going to return for a 24th year in the NFL, some of his Buccaneers teammates reportedly seem to think it won’t be with Tampa Bay. Multiple players got the sense, from their final interactions of the season with Brady, that he has no intention to play a fourth year with the Buccaneers, NFL Network reported on Saturday. “I’d be surprised if he’s back,” one Buccaneer told the outlet. “He sounded like a person saying goodbye for good,” another said. After the Buccaneers were routed by the Cowboys in the NFC wild-card round on Monday, the 45-year-old Brady said he would...
Patrick Mahomes Reveals Ultimatum Chiefs Gave Him After Injury
The star quarterback missed the entire second quarter of Saturday’s win over the Jaguars after suffering an ankle injury.
Tony Pollard’s injury sparks demand for NFL rule change
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard’s game ended in the first half Sunday after he suffered an ankle injury. The injury left some fans calling for the NFL to crack down on the type of tackle that injured Pollard. After hauling in a short reception, Pollard went down awkwardly on a tackle by San Francisco Read more... The post Tony Pollard’s injury sparks demand for NFL rule change appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend: 5 Things To Know About Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott has been dating his girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, since 2020. Natalie works as a content manager for a fitness company. Dak and Natalie are fairly private about their relationship. Dak Prescott started out the 2022 football season with an injury, but now that he’s back on the field, he’s...
Aaron Rodgers and Mallory Edens, daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner, are dating, per reports
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers, 39; and Mallory Edens, 26, the model and daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owners Wes Edens; are dating, People magazine reported.
Football World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes' Wife's Chad Henne Message
Brittany Mahomes is all aboard the Chad Henne bandwagon. Patrick Mahomes' high-ankle sprain opened the door for the veteran Henne to get significant playing time in the first half of Saturday's Jaguars-Chiefs game. Henne delivered, leading Kansas City on a 98-yard touchdown drive just ...
sportszion.com
Tom Brady’s recent $70K Miami Beach home indicates him joining Dolphins replacing Tua Tagovailoa
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers loss to the Dallas Cowboys has left fans wondering about the future of quarterback Tom Brady. Despite leading the team to a Super Bowl win last year, this season has been a struggle for the 45-year-old, leading to questions about whether he’ll continue playing in the NFL.
msn.com
Damar Hamlin's Family Spokesman Delivers Disappointing News
Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on January 2, per CNN. If you recall, the Buffalo Bills player collapsed on the field after tackling Cincinnati Bengals player Tee Higgins. Thankfully, the team's medical personnel immediately jumped into acting performing CPR on Hamlin for nine minutes to restore his heartbeat — actions which Hamlin's doctors have credited with saving his life, per Fox News. Hamlin was then transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he spent nine days, before being transferred to the Buffalo General Medical Center, per the Bills' Twitter.
Look: NFL World Reacts To Lawrence Taylor's Announcement
The New York Giants were playing so poorly on Saturday night, Lawrence Taylor almost came out of retirement. The Hall of Fame pass rusher announced on Saturday evening that he was about to put his pads on. New York was crushed by Philadelphia in the Divisional Round of the NFC Playoffs. "Bout to ...
Mattress Mack Sends Message to Dak Prescott After Losing $2 Million Bet On Dallas Cowboys
The guy dubbed Mattress Mack lost $2 million when he bet that Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys would beat the San Francisco 49ers. That’ll teach Mattress Mack, aka Jim Mcingvale, the friendliest millionaire in Houston, to place a hefty wager on a team in the Metroplex. First he lost a chunk on TCU against Georgia in the college football national title game. Now, it’s the Cowboys. He should stick to his Houston Astros.
NFL world rips Mike McCarthy after terrible coaching decisions
If you’re Mike McCarthy right now, Twitter isn’t a very fun place. The Dallas Cowboys fell to the San Francisco 49ers 19-12 in Sunday’s NFC Divisional Round matchup. One of the NFL’s signature playoff rivalries was renewed and came through with a dramatic game with stout defensive efforts on both sides. Christian McCaffrey scored the Read more... The post NFL world rips Mike McCarthy after terrible coaching decisions appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Going Viral Before Kickoff
The Kansas City Chiefs got the big win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday afternoon. Prior to kickoff, the daughter of the team's owner went viral on social media. Gracie Hunt, a former Miss Kansas USA, went viral on social media for her racy swimsuit photo. "Thinking warm thoughts…and ...
NFL World Reacts To The Mike McCarthy Announcement
Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy will return for the 2023 season. The Cowboys fell to the 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round on Sunday. Following the game, Jerry Jones announced that McCarthy will return. Jones told Cowboys reporters that McCarthy is still "safe" following the loss. McCarthy ...
Cowboys fans brawl at watch party in ugly scene after playoff loss to 49ers
An ugly scene unfolded outside of AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Sunday as the Cowboys lost to the 49ers in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs. In footage shared on Twitter by the Dallas Texas TV account, some Cowboys fans can be seen trading punches as a crowd walks away from the venue, which hosted a watch party for the game earlier in the day at the Miller Lite House on the stadium grounds. Warning: Graphic content At one point in the video, an onlooker can be seen tossing the contents of a drink in the direction of a brawler. As...
A classless Mike McCarthy was seen pushing a cameraman after embarrassing final play of loss
The Dallas Cowboys had their season come to an end in humiliating fashion Sunday night when they ran one of the silliest plays ever that had fans laughing at them long after the final whistle was blown in San Francisco. Seriously, there needs to be all sorts of documentaries on...
Joe Burrow Delivers Brutal Jab to Bills Fans Who Bought Tickets for AFC Championship Game
First, Joe Burrow ended the Buffalo Bills’ season. Then, he rubbed salt in the wound. The quarterback took a major... The post Joe Burrow Delivers Brutal Jab to Bills Fans Who Bought Tickets for AFC Championship Game appeared first on Outsider.
Josh Allen’s girlfriend Brittany Williams
Josh Allen is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. The Buffalo Bills star did not have some grand story entering the NFL. He would have to go through a community college and then the University of Wyoming to get to the league. However, ever since his breakout season in 2020, he has turned […] The post Josh Allen’s girlfriend Brittany Williams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WATCH: Dak Prescott Missed Wide Open Touchdown, Gets Hammered by Dan Orlovsky
The Dallas Cowboys lost in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs following a shaky performance from the offense, led... The post WATCH: Dak Prescott Missed Wide Open Touchdown, Gets Hammered by Dan Orlovsky appeared first on Outsider.
Outsider.com
