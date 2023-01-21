ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Clemson Aims to Bounce Back, Stay in Control of ACC vs. Hokies

By Brad Senkiw
 4 days ago

The Clemson Tigers dropped their first conference game of the season 87-77 on Tuesday at Wake Forest but can stay alone at the top of the ACC standings with a win over Virginia Tech, which visits Littlejohn Coliseum at 6 p.m.

No. 19 Clemson looks to bounce back from a midweek loss and hold onto sole possession of first place in the ACC standings when Virginia Tech visits Littlejohn Coliseum today at 6 p.m.

The Tigers dropped their first conference game of the season 87-77 on Tuesday at Wake Forest to fall to 15-4 overall and 7-1 in the ACC.

The Hokies (11-7, 1-6) are looking to end a six-game losing skid and are coming off a 78-68 loss at No. 10 Virginia.

Game notes

Clemson is a 1.5-point favorite over Virginia Tech, according to FanDuel Sportsbook .

— The game will be televised on ESPN2 and on the radio by the Clemson Athletic Network on 105.5 The Roar.

— Clemson starting point guard Chase Hunter, who missed Tuesday's game with a foot injury, is unlikely to play while shooting guard Alex Hemenway (foot) is also doubtful.

— The Tigers knocked off the Hokies 68-65 in Blacksburg, Va., on Jan. 4. Five Clemson players scored in double figures.

— Clemson is 11-7 all-time vs. Virginia Tech at Littlejohn while head coach Brad Brownell is 8-11 against the Hokies.

— Hunter Tyson leads the Tigers in scoring (15.8) and rebounding (10.1) per game.

— Tyson was named earlier this week to the USBWA Oscar Robertson Trophy Midseason Watch List.

— Clemson center P.J. Hall has scored 26 and 22 points, respectively, in his last two games. He had a streak of three consecutive games of 20 or more points earlier this season.

— The Tigers rank seventh nationally and first in the ACC in free-throw shooting (79.5%).

— Sean Pedulla leads the Hokies with 16.4 points per game and 78 assists this season.

Jon Rothstein currently has the Tigers in the NCAA Tournament as the automatic qualifier on The Duel.

