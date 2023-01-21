ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs says she'll continue transporting migrants out of state

By Cami Mondeaux
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UhyGQ_0kMmy53v00

Arizona w ill continue its practice of transporting migrants who cross the southern border to other destinations in the United States, Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs announced Friday.

Hobbs announced the state would continue transporting migrants to other U.S. cities via bus and plane, continuing a controversial practice implemented by her Republican predecessor Gov. Doug Ducey last year . However, Hobbs noted that this time her administration would focus specifically on transporting migrants to their desired destinations.

ABBOTT HITS BACK AT ‘HYPOCRITE IN CHIEF’ AFTER CRITICISM FOR BUSING MIGRANTS TO DC ON CHRISTMAS EVE

"It’s something that provides support to those local communities," Hobbs said during a press conference on Friday, referring to border towns that have received an influx of migrants in recent months. "If we’re spending money to bus people, why not just get them to their final destination?”

Ducey began transporting migrants to northern cities such as Washington, D.C., last year in an effort to pressure President Joe Biden to address the border crisis. The White House has repeatedly denounced the practice, which has been used by other southern states, such as Texas, as being politically motivated.

The cost to transport migrants during the Ducey administration was about $82,000 per bus trip, and the former governor emphasized that only those who volunteered to go were taken.

However, spokespeople for Hobbs said their new strategy would differ from Ducey's, noting migrants would no longer be dropped off at major Democratic cities and expected to find their own way to their final destination.

"We’re sending migrants to cities they actually need to go to and be connected with their sponsors, and we are doing it in a more cost effective way by looking at all travel options, not just buses," Hobbs’s press secretary Josselyn Berry said in a statement.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

It’s not entirely clear how much the new effort will cost, but state officials estimate the busing program may be up to $1 million a month. Arizona allocated roughly $15 million in its yearly budget to pay for the migrant transportation.

The Washington Examiner contacted Hobbs’s office for comment but has not received a response.

Comments / 177

b40b
2d ago

have you notice ,democrats want illegals, but no democrat offer their home for any of them ,or give anything to them out of their own pockets,

Reply(4)
71
Joe Hutchinson
2d ago

Sent them back where they came from. they are here illegally. stop bussing them all over the country because no one wants them. They're still human beings. it's cruel what's happening to them. This is not the way to start a life in a new country. We can't handle this amount all at once. They should have to follow immigration laws like everyone else did. They should be properly processed and vented so we know who they are. keep them in their own country and wait until their Asylum forms are approved. this is not fair for them, the states or the American taxpayers.

Reply(2)
42
WeDeserveBetter‼️
2d ago

You people voted for her instead of Kari lake, and you thought she was crazy. This one is a real nut job! WE ARE ABSOLUTELY DONE!!!

Reply(18)
78
Related
qhubonews.com

President Joe Biden has given the go-ahead for an emergency declaration for New York.

Federal Protective Measures (Category B), which have an assigned 75 percent Federal funding, have been established under the Public Assistance Program. Deanne Criswell, Administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) with the Department of Homeland Security, has appointed Lai Sun Yee as the Federal Coordinating Officer for the Federal recovery initiatives in zones impacted by this emergency. If you want more details, contact the FEMA News Desk at (202) 646-3272 or via e-mail at FEMA-NEWS-DESK@FEMA.DHS. Die Regierung hat die Verantwortung. President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. has issued a declaration of emergency for New York, which was first announced on The White House site.
NEW YORK STATE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

It's official. Kari Lake is declared the 'duly elected governor' … of Neverland

The failed Republican candidate for Arizona governor, Kari Lake, has spent a lot of time hobnobbing at Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump’s personal Disneyland, and she seems to have fallen completely under the spell of the enraptured proselytes who populate the former president’s conspiracy driven Shangri-la. Lake used to reside in the real world, the...
ARIZONA STATE
AOL Corp

How much is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez worth?

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., 33, is the youngest woman to be elected to Congress. Ocasio-Cortez, who represents New York’s 14th Congressional district, is affectionately known as AOC and has become the modern face of the political left since she was elected in 2018. True to millennial form, she’s honest...
WASHINGTON STATE
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
272K+
Followers
75K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy