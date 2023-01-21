Read full article on original website
Related
Jason Momoa Shouts Out Game Of Thrones Wifey Emilia Clarke Again, And It’ll Never Stop Being Adorable
Jason Momoa reunited with Game of Thrones co-star Emilia Clarke, and their love for each other is still as adorable as ever.
‘The Last of Us’ and ‘Game of Thrones’ Star Bella Ramsey Comes Out as Gender Fluid
Bella Ramsey, star of HBO’s “The Last of Us” series, has come out as gender fluid. In an interview with The New York Times published Wednesday leading up to the release of “The Last of Us,” Ramsey described how she identifies. “I guess my gender...
‘Game of Thrones’ Alum Emilia Clarke Is ‘Avoiding’ Watching Targaryen Spinoff ‘House of the Dragon’
Moving on. Emilia Clarke revealed that her days of fire and blood are over after Game of Thrones, and she has no plans to watch House of the Dragon. “No! Can you [forgive me]?” Clarke, 36, told Variety on Friday, January 20 when asked about watching HBO's Targaryen-centric spinoff. The prequel series started in August […]
'Stranger Things' star Sadie Sink says she gives her brothers her scripts when they ask about the show
Sadie Sink said on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" that her brothers are "big fans" of the show so she shares her scripts with them.
Channing Tatum shares thoughts on marriage with girlfriend Zoë Kravitz
Channing Tatum is sharing his thoughts on marriage, following his complicated divorce from Jenna Dewan. The 42-year-old actor is currently dating 34-year-old Zoë Kravitz, and he is detailing his perspective on serious relationships and his plans for the future. The Hollywood star talked to Vanity Fair about his...
ETOnline.com
Raven-Symoné Reacts to Eddie Murphy Saying They Were 'Too Old' for 'Dr. Dolittle 3' (Exclusive)
Raven-Symoné is manifesting an onscreen reunion with her former movie dad! ET spoke with the actress at the Tuesday premiere of Netflix's new film, You People, which stars Raven-Symoné's former co-star, Eddie Murphy, as an overprotective dad. Murphy previously played Raven-Symoné's father in the first two Dr. Dolittle films, after which both actors exited the franchise with Kyla Pratt assuming the lead role in subsequent entries.
Golden Globes viewers complain Jennifer Coolidge ‘spoiled’ The White Lotus in acceptance speech
Jennifer Coolidge shocked some Golden Globes viewers after she dropped a major White Lotus spoiler during her acceptance speech.The actor was accepting the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie when she gave away a key plot point from the season two finale of the hit HBO series.Coolidge beat her co-star Aubrey Plaza to the prize during Tuesday night’s (10 January) ceremony, which also saw Claire Danes (Fleishman Is in Trouble), Daisy Edgar-Jones (Under the Banner of Heaven), and Niecy Nash-Betts (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) nominated in the same category.Spoilers follow for The...
EW.com
Gerard Butler accidentally rubbed phosphoric acid all over his face while filming Plane: 'It was intense'
This is not the kind of chemistry Gerard Butler was hoping to create on set. The actor recalled a terrifying experience in which he felt like he was "burning alive" after unknowingly rubbing phosphoric acid all over his face while filming Lionsgate's new high-flying action film Plane. "No matter what...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Rick and Morty’ is officially dead to fans after alleged Justin Roiland DMs emerge
Content warning for sexual content and offensive language. Last Thursday, Rick and Morty creator Justin Roiland was charged with domestic violence arising from an incident in 2020 involving an unnamed former partner. Roiland is pleading not guilty, with his attorney releasing a statement criticizing “inaccurate” media coverage and saying they “look forward to clearing Justin’s name”.
wegotthiscovered.com
Having clearly never seen ‘Morbius,’ Disney gives the go-ahead to Jared Leto’s next big budget franchise
Sony’s disastrous Morbius was the movie that launched a thousand memes, but that’s about the only real impact the misjudged entry in the studio’s Spider-Man-adjacent franchise made in the long run. Jared Leto even went so far as to embrace the fad in a rare showing of self-awareness, even if he failed to realize the people were laughing at him and not with him.
SAG Nominations 2023: 15 Biggest Snubs and Surprises, From Michelle Williams to ‘Yellowstone’
The 29th annual SAG Awards unveiled its nominees Wednesday morning with presenters Ashley Park and Haley Lu Richardson and, as always, there were a few surprises in the mix. Of course, the biggest shock of the morning may have been the 11th hour Hail Mary to save the SAG Awards, as the orphaned kudocast suddenly has a new home. Although Netflix execs had previously expressed no interest in picking up the telecast — which had been let go by TNT/TBS after decades — the streamer reversed course Wednesday morning and announced a new deal that will see the SAG Awards run...
NCIS: Los Angeles Cast Reacts to Series Ending After 14 Years: 'What a Spectacular Journey We All Shared'
In the wake of being told on Friday afternoon that NCIS: Los Angeles would end its run after this season, cast members of the high-octane CBS drama have one by one weighed in on the news. Perhaps Eric Christian Olsen, who joined the NCIS spinoff as recurring during Season 1 (and became a series regular the following year), summed it up best. “What a spectacular journey we all shared,” he wrote, alongside a stunning BTS photo of his Marty Deeks in silhouette. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eric Christian Olsen (@ericcolsen) As reported by TVLine on Friday, NCIS:...
Stranger Things’ Finn Wolfhard Reacts To Noah Schnapp Coming Out And Comments On Mike And Wills' Future
Finn Wolfhard shares his thoughts on Noah Schanpp coming out, and the future of Mike and Wills' relationship on Stranger Things.
'That '90s Show' Viewers Torn Over Gay Representation in Netflix Spinoff
"That '70s Show" has been given the reboot treatment at Netflix, and the sitcom has introduced a new character Ozzie who comes out as gay.
Flash Movie Merch Seemingly Revealed The Movie’s Villain, And Wow
A merchandise leak for The Flash movie may have revealed the movie's main antagonist.
wegotthiscovered.com
Jealous fury rages after one episode of ‘The Last of Us’ blows 7 ‘Resident Evil’ movies and a TV show out of the water
Laughing in the face of the video game curse, The Last of Us has already become the single highest-rated live-action console adaptation there’s ever been, and it’s only one episode in. There’s a large number of fans out there who’ve seen their favorite gaming franchises butchered on the...
EW.com
RuPaul's Drag Race just had one of the most bonkers lip-syncs in her-story
Warning: This article contains spoilers for RuPaul's Drag Race season 15. Twins that slay together, stay together — even when lip-syncing on RuPaul's Drag Race. Season 15's highly anticipated Snatch Game episode featured the largest-ever edition of the fan-favorite celebrity impersonation challenge, with two separate groups of seven queens playing RuPaul's iconic game. It ended with an equally bonkers double dose of dancing diva energy when real-life siblings Sugar and Spice battled for a single remaining slot in the competition.
Peacock Follows Netflix’s Lead By Canceling A One-Season Show And More
Two more streaming shows got the axe, this time by Universal's streaming service, Peacock.
Why I Stopped Watching Rick And Morty
Rick and Morty used to be my favorite adult cartoon. Today I’m sharing the reasons I stopped watching the Adult Swim show.
ComicBook
Jason Momoa Addresses Rumor He Will No Longer Play Aquaman
The future of the DC Universe has been speculated about a lot as of late, now that James Gunn and Peter Safran have begun their tenure leading DC Studios. The question of which characters or existing movie and television franchises could continue has been on many fans' minds, with a flurry of rumors about certain actors being recast or replaced entirely. In particular, fans have been curious to see what the future could hold for current Aquaman star Jason Momoa, who has been rumored to be exiting the role — but potentially staying the franchise as fan-favorite antihero Lobo. In a recent interview with Variety, Momoa addressed his recent meeting with Gunn and Safran, which he documented on social media, and teased that he'll "always be Aquaman", but might be playing additional characters.
POPSUGAR
New York City, NY
80K+
Followers
25K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
POPSUGAR powers the optimism and dreams of women around the world through positive, purposeful, and playful content. We inspire happiness, strength, and confidence to be your best self.https://www.popsugar.com/
Comments / 0