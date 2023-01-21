Read full article on original website
Related
‘Morning Joe’ Says Biden, Pence Classified Docs Scandals Are Just ‘Embarrassing’ — But Trump’s Is ‘Legally Perilous’
The “Morning Joe” panel reacted to both former vice president Mike Pence and President Joe Biden’s classified documents scandals Wednesday. According to two letters Pence’s counsel sent to the National Archives, a “small number” of classified documents were discovered last week at Pence’s Indiana home. On Jan. 16, about a dozen documents were found at Pence’s home, and two days later, his team notified the National Archives, who then notified the Justice Department. FBI agents retrieved the documents from Pence’s home, and his team turned over additional boxes to the National Archives, as well.
CNN Poll: Broad majority of Americans approve of appointment of special counsel to investigate Biden documents
More than 8 in 10 Americans approve of the appointment of a special counsel to investigate classified documents found at President Joe Biden's Delaware residence and an office he used after serving as vice president, according to a new CNN Poll conducted by SSRS. The poll finds broad approval across...
How the White House plans to target 18 House Republicans from districts Biden won
In parts of the West Wing and Capitol Hill, they're known as "The 18" -- the 18 House Republicans elected in districts where voters supported President Joe Biden over Donald Trump. His aides are putting together plans to squeeze and shame them in the hopes of peeling off a few key votes over the next two years.
McCarthy officially denies Schiff and Swalwell seats on House Intelligence Committee
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday officially denied seats on the House Intelligence Committee to Democratic Reps. Eric Swalwell and Adam Schiff, the former chairman of the panel. The decision reflects the increasingly politicized nature of one of Congress' most important national security committees and was swiftly met with outrage...
Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament
Former president Donald Trump claimed victory in the seniors’ golf championship at his property in West Palm Beach, Florida, over the weekend. “A great honor,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday. “Competed against many fine golfers, and was hitting the ball long and straight. The reason that I announce this on fabulous TRUTH is Read more... The post Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
In a resurfaced 2020 interview George Santos claimed he met Jeffrey Epstein, and entertained the idea that he could still be alive
In a podcast from 2020, George Santos entertained the conspiracy theory that Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted sex offender, could still be alive.
Biden's top economist is stepping down. See the list of contenders to replace him
The White House is considering a number of senior officials in the federal government to replace top economist Brian Deese, including Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard and deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo, a person familiar with the matter told CNN on Wednesday. The process to replace Deese as head...
Democratic congressman says he is 'profoundly troubled' by Biden document disclosures
Democratic Rep. Jim Himes on Tuesday admitted that he is "profoundly troubled" by the discovery of additional classified documents at President Joe Biden's Delaware home but pushed back on any comparisons between the president and former President Donald Trump in regard to the handling of sensitive materials. "Any time there...
Trump and Biden teams both jump on Pence disclosure as a classified documents defense
Advisers to former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden jumped on news of classified documents being found in former Vice President Mike Pence's Indiana home, with both viewing it as a helpful defense in their own documents investigations. Biden's team continues to draw a distinction between him and Trump...
House Oversight Committee chairman sends letter requesting Secret Service provide Wilmington visitor logs
House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer has sent a letter to the US Secret Service requesting the visitor logs from President Joe Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware, where more classified documents have been found. In the letter, Comer, a Kentucky Republican lawmaker, says there has been a "lack of transparency"...
Justice Department to monitor new anti-abortion bills in state legislatures
Upcoming state-level pushes to further restrict abortion access will be on the radar of the US Justice Department, top DOJ officials said Monday as they touted the work the Biden administration has sought to do to shore up abortion access in the wake of the Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade reversal last year.
Trump adds stop in New Hampshire ahead of Saturday campaign event in South Carolina
Former President Donald Trump will make a stop Saturday in Salem, New Hampshire, ahead of a campaign event in South Carolina, two sources familiar with the plans told CNN. Trump is expected to deliver the keynote address at the New Hampshire Republican Party's annual meeting. Fox News was first to...
GOP Rep. Victoria Spartz opposes McCarthy's push to oust Democrats from committees
Republican Rep. Victoria Spartz of Indiana announced on Tuesday that she opposes House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's push to remove three Democrats -- Reps. Adam Schiff, Eric Swalwell and Ilhan Omar -- from committees. The new House GOP majority is gearing up for a showdown with Democrats over the issue, but...
First on CNN: Classified documents found at Pence's Indiana home
A lawyer for former Vice President Mike Pence discovered about a dozen documents marked as classified at Pence's Indiana home last week, and he has turned those classified records over to the FBI, multiple sources familiar with the matter told CNN. The FBI and the Justice Department's National Security Division...
New questions arise around George Santos' campaign loans
The campaign of embattled Rep. George Santos on Tuesday filed updated reports with federal regulators that appear to raise fresh questions about the source of the substantial personal loans he said he made to his campaign. The New York Republican, the subject of multiple inquiries into his finances and fabrications...
Russian intelligence agents believed to have directed White supremacists to carry out bombing campaign in Spain, US officials say
US officials believe that Russian intelligence officers directed a Russian White supremacist group to carry out a letter-bombing campaign that rocked Madrid late last year, targeting the prime minister, the American and Ukrainian Embassies as well as the Spanish defense ministry, according to current and former US officials. Spanish authorities...
Daily border encounters have dropped by more than half in January, DHS official says
Daily migrant encounters along the US-Mexico border have dropped by more than half in January compared to last month, a Homeland Security official tells CNN, citing the expansion of a Trump-era Covid restriction and recently launched programs to legally migrate to the US. Last month, border authorities wrestled with a...
News outlets ask judge to unseal documents in Dominion's defamation case against Fox News
The New York Times and NPR asked a judge on Wednesday to unseal a trove of documents in Dominion Voting Systems $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against right-wing channel Fox News. "This lawsuit is unquestionably a consequential defamation case that tests the scope of the First Amendment," the pair of news...
What to know about government classification of secrets
US classified documents have been turning up in places they shouldn't be in recent months. The Justice Department removed some classified documents from former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence on August 8, 2022, while executing a search warrant for possible violations of the Espionage Act and other crimes. Since then,...
Trump withdraws another lawsuit against NY Attorney General Letitia James
Former President Donald Trump has withdrawn a second lawsuit challenging the New York attorney general's investigation into the Trump Organization, days after dropping a case attempting to block access to his personal trust. In a one-page filing, lawyers for Trump and Attorney General Letitia James said they reached an agreement...
