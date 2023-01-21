Read full article on original website
videtteonline.com
ISU's University Program Board to hold Harry Styles Birthday Bash Feb. 1
Illinois State University's University Program Board (UPB) is holding a Harry Styles Birthday Bash from 8 to 9:30 p.m. Feb. 1 in the Brown Ballroom. Feb. 1 is the real birthday of the pop star, and to celebrate, UPB will have a Harry Styles merchandise raffle and free giveaways including feather boas and sunglasses.
videtteonline.com
ISU's Office of Sustainability to host 'New Year Free-Cycle' of free second-hand items
Illinois State University’s Office of Sustainability and the Share Shop will host a “New Year Free-Cycle” from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday in the Circus Room of the Bone Student Center. The event will make a variety of items available for free, including clothing, shoes, household...
videtteonline.com
RSO The Kat Walk to host first fashion show at ISU
“Welcome to the Streets” will be the first fashion show organized by The Kat Walk, an Illinois State University student organization. The event will take place from 6 to 9 p.m. on March 9 at the Brown Ballroom in the Bone Student Center. Models from modeling organizations on campus,...
25newsnow.com
Friends and Family hold AntiBullying Rally for Princeville Student, Noah Guzman
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Dozens came out to Steven Square Park to speak up for 18-year-old Noah Guzman and against antibully. As we first reported to you this past week, court documents show, a couple of students took inappropriate pictures of Guzman, who is autistic, while in the school’s bathroom, shared them, and posted the pics on social media.
wcbu.org
Bradley University buys former Main Street Avanti's, with plans to convert the site to green space
Bradley University plans to convert the former Avanti's restaurant at University and West Main Street into green space. In an email to faculty and staff, Bradley University president Stephen Standifird said the university acquired the property on Friday. Terms of the deal weren't immediately available, but commercial realtor Joseph & Camper had the property and adjacent parcels listed for $799,000.
Central Illinois Proud
Former Avanti’s restaurant to become new green space for Bradley
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Bradley University announced Monday that an acquisition of new property is part of a long-term plan to create more green space on and around campus. Bradley gained ownership of the property on Main Street, which was formerly an Avanti’s restaurant, on Friday, Jan. 20. The university purchased the building, the land it sits on, and surrounding lots for $690,000.
wcbu.org
State authorities are scrutinizing Dunlap's special education program. Here's why
Officials with the Illinois State Board of Education will conduct an on-site review of the Dunlap school district's special education services. Part of the reason is standard procedure, because the district withdrew from the Special Education Association of Peoria County (SEAPCO) last year to set its own special education program.
WCIA
Urbana Civilian Police Review Board members want change
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — Members of Urbana’s Civilian Police Review Board said it’s time to make some changes. The organization reviews and suggests ways police officers can better their relationship with the community. Changes will be made for the first time in their 12-year history. They want...
A $30 million gift to build an addiction treatment center. Then staffers had to run It.
This article is republished from KHN (Kaiser Health News), a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues. DECATUR, Ill. — The question came out of the blue, or so it seemed to Crossing Healthcare CEO Tanya Andricks: If you had $30 million to design an addiction treatment facility, how would you do it? The […] The post A $30 million gift to build an addiction treatment center. Then staffers had to run It. appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
25newsnow.com
Residents up in arms about proposed Pekin demolition
PEKIN (25 News Now) - Two historic buildings in downtown Pekin are set for demolition, but not without some pushback from a group of passionate local residents. The Arcade and Tobin buildings on Capitol Street were purchased by Tazewell County a decade ago, but have sat mostly vacant since then. That’s on top of up to $500,000 in renovations for one of them, with an estimated $1 million further to keep them habitable. According to the Board, it’s a more cost efficient option to demolish them than continue to renovate.
WAND TV
St. Mary's Hospital seeking approval to discontinue inpatient rehab, obstetrics, pediatrics, and inpatient behavioral health services
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — HSHS St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur is seeking approval from the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board (HFSRB) to discontinue the service of advanced inpatient rehabilitation, obstetrics and newborn nursery, pediatrics, and inpatient behavioral health services. Multiple reasons for the discontinuations are cited in...
starvedrock.media
St. Margaret's Peru Hospital to Temporarily Suspend Operations
Effective at 7 a.m. Saturday January 28th St. Margaret's Peru hospital will be closed temporarily. At 5 p.m. today (Friday 1/20 ) St. Margaret's CEO Tim Muntz and board chair Terry Judd sent this letter to employees and media as an official statement. Click below to download and read the full statement or scroll down to listen.
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Meanwhile, Back in Peoria’s Past - This Week: Lou’s Drive-In
—— THE LEGENDARY LOU’S SIGN. Lou’s is known for it’s friendly and cute female staff of car-hops and servers and here’s some photos of them from the past eight years. And in the last photo there’s even two Lou’s guys! And that “L” sign is...
videtteonline.com
ISU gymnastics spoils Greenville's first-ever home meet
GREENVILLE, Ill. — Illinois State gymnastics set a season-high team score of 194.625 in a road win against Greenville Saturday night at Farm Heritage Museum. The Redbirds saw this high score in their first-ever meet against Greenville — the first home meet of the Panthers' inaugural season. The...
Central Illinois Proud
Suspect in ‘good condition’ after officer-involved shooting
STREATOR, Ill. (WMBD) — A suspect is recovering in a Peoria hospital after being shot twice in an officer-involved shooting in Streator late Monday morning. According to Streator Police Chief John Franklin, officers responded to a call regarding a man armed with a knife in a park on Wisconsin and Elm. Officers arrived just after 11:30 a.m. and the shooting occurred at 11:37 a.m.
WAND TV
Assault weapon ban target of lawsuit in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – State Representative Dan Caulkins, (R) Decatur, and other plaintiffs are expected to file a lawsuit Thursday in Macon County Circuit Court over the states new ban on military style assault rifles and high capacity magazines. “We’re going to round up the people in Macon County...
Central Illinois Proud
Decatur man identified after death in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County Coroner’s Office has identified the Decatur man who was killed by gunfire Sunday as 35-year-old Stashaun L. Wheeler. Wheeler, of W. Marietta Street in Decatur, was found dead in a Casey’s parking lot just after 4 a.m. Sunday morning. Preliminary...
newschannel20.com
New clinic to provide abortions in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — An Ohio based doctor is opening a clinic in Champaign to help with family planning and abortion care. The new Equity Clinic will start scheduling patients January 30th and open its doors on February 11th. The clinic will provide abortions and contraceptive options to their patients in the community and those who travel from out of town.
Crime Stoppers looking to solve identity theft in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers and the Champaign Police Department are asking for help in solving an identity theft that happened earlier this month. Officials said that on Jan. 3, a man presented a fake ID card to the employees of the First Mid Bank & Trust, located at 114 West Church […]
1470 WMBD
Woman, convicted of murder, granted new trial by appellate court
PEORIA, Ill. – An Illinois appellate court is siding with a Peoria woman’s request for a new trial on murder charges. The Third District Appellate court ruled Thursday Sheyanah Lee, 35, should get the new trial she wants. Lee claimed ineffective counsel led to her being convicted of...
