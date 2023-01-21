ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

1 killed and 7 injured in shooting in Oakland, California

Seven people were injured and one person was killed in a shooting Monday night in Oakland, California, police said. Officers were dispatched to the 5900 block of Macarthur Boulevard just after 6:00 p.m. to investigate an alert from a ShotSpotter, which is gunshot detection technology, the Oakland Police Department said in a statement.
OAKLAND, CA

