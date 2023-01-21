ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Five Missouri inmates returned to jail after five-day manhunt

By Jenny Goldsberry
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44CC8E_0kMmxL8V00

F ive Missouri inmates returned to jail Saturday after escaping and fleeing the state Tuesday.

"On Tuesday, January 17, at approximately 7:00 PM, 5 inmates at the St. Francois County Detention Center made entry into a secured cell. From there, the inmates made their way through a secured door by use of force," St. Francois County Sheriff's Department explained in a Facebook post. "The inmates then made their way to the roof of the Detention Center and eventually onto the ground. The inmates made their way to the Centene Corporation within 15 minutes, entered through the secured parking lot and stole a grey 2009 Scion TC with Missouri temporary tags."

PENNSYLVANIA BURGLARS FAKE HEART ATTACK TO STEAL TELEVISION: POLICE

The sheriff's office published the photos of the five inmates Wednesday to alert the public. The U.S. Marshal Service subsequently published bulletins announcing rewards of up to $5,000 each for the capture of LuJuan Tucker, Aaron Sebastian, Kelly McSean (also known as Larry Bemboom), Dakota Pace, and Michael Wilkins.


Tucker, Sebastian, and McSean were all incarcerated for felony sexual assaults they committed in the Missouri Department of Corrections Sexual Offender Treatment Center. Pace was serving time for felony grand theft auto while Wilkins was in for felony burglary. All were subsequently facing charges of escape from custody after Tuesday.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Wilkins was the first to be captured, as the sheriff's office received information that he was in Missouri in a city 80 miles south of the jail, Poplar Bluff. He was returned to the county jail and held without bond. The remaining four were found and captured in Ohio, where they remain in custody as of Saturday.

Missouri's incarceration rate is 735 inmates per 100,000 people, which is higher than the national rate of 664 per 100,000, according to the Prison Policy Institute . Every year, about 128,000 people are booked into jail, while about 18,533 inmates are released, leaving roughly 51,000 inmates in various jails in the state.

Comments / 1

Related
WTRF- 7News

Inmates remove sink, climb through wall to escape jail; 4 found arrested in Ohio

FARMINGTON, Mo. (AP) — Authorities are piecing together how five inmates escaped from a Missouri jail. The inmates escaped from the the St. Francois County Jail in Farmington, about 75 miles (121 kilometers) south of St. Louis on Tuesday evening, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. Chief Sheriff’s Deputy Gregory Armstrong told the newspaper that the inmates […]
FARMINGTON, MO
Missourinet

Proposed Missouri Violent Offender Registry

State Rep. Lane Roberts, R-Joplin, has reintroduced a piece of legislation for the creation of a violent offender registry. Under the bill, those convicted of first- and second-degree murder would be placed on a list similar to the sex offender registry. “The theory here grows out of a contact I...
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Is it legal to ride in the back of a pickup truck in Missouri?

MISSOURI (NEXSTAR) – If you grew up in Missouri with someone who owned a pickup truck, chances are you rode in the bed of that truck at least once or twice. There are a lot of reasons one might ride in the back of a truck, especially since it can feel liberating to do so. But is it legal?
MISSOURI STATE
WTHR

UPDATE: 4 escaped inmates arrested in Ohio

ST. LOUIS — Update: Four of the inmates who escaped from a Missouri jail were arrested on Saturday in Butler County, Ohio, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. U.S. Marshals are currently searching for four men who allegedly escaped from a county jail and are now believed to be somewhere in Ohio.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
NBC News

First inmate captured after five escaped from Missouri jail

One of five Missouri jail inmates who escaped this week through the building’s ventilation and plumbing system has been recaptured, the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department said Friday. Michael Wilkins was arrested in Poplar Bluff, which is around 70 miles south of the Farmington detention center they escaped...
POPLAR BLUFF, MO
KRMG

Oklahoman involved in dispute over monkeys in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. — On Jan. 16, the Wichita Police Department (WPD) responded to a dispute over several monkeys, according to WPD. WPD said the dispute was between a person from Oklahoma and a person from Missouri. According to WPD, there was a disagreement between the two and police were...
WICHITA, KS
fox5ny.com

Search underway for 5 ‘dangerous’ inmates who escaped Missouri jail

MISSOURI - Authorities are searching for five "dangerous" inmates, including three they describe as "known sex offenders", who escaped from a jail in Missouri. According to the St. Francois County Sheriff’s Department, the escape at the county’s detention center in Farmington, which is south of St. Louis, began Tuesday around 7 p.m. when the group made entry into a secured cell, then "through a secured door by use of force."
FARMINGTON, MO
KOMU

First Missourian leaves prison after passing of Amendment 3

JEFFERSON CITY - Former convict Adam Mace is now a free man. "This doesn't feel real," Mace said. "There are a lot of different emotions going on right now." Mace was released from the Algoa Correctional Center in Jefferson City around noon Friday. He is the first Missourian to be released since applying for expungement and early release since the passing of Amendment 3.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
HipHopDX.com

Arkansas Rapper Coca-Kazi Reportedly Dead Following Stand-Off With Police

Arkansas Rapper Coca-Kazi was reportedly found dead following a stand-off with North Little Rock Police during which one officer fired his weapon. According to the Arkansas Democrat Gazette, NLRPD arrived at a residence on the 4700 block of North Locust Street in North Little Rock around 2:00 a.m. local time on Wednesday (January 18), after receiving a call of a disturbance. Upon arriving on site, authorities were advised that the suspect in the situation was armed.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
939theeagle.com

Missouri’s AG says Columbia drag queen performance likely violated state law; Councilwoman Waner slams Governor Parson

Missouri’s governor, attorney general and numerous GOP state lawmakers are slamming Thursday’s Columbia diversity celebration, which included three drag queens who performed before a sold-out crowd that included Columbia Public Schools (CPS) students. Mayor Barbara Buffaloe and second ward councilwoman Andrea Waner defend the event, with the mayor...
COLUMBIA, MO
mymoinfo.com

3 Of 5 St. Francois County Jail Escapees Back In Custody

(Farmington) Three of the five inmates that escaped Tuesday from the St. Francois County Jail in Farmington are now back in custody. Mark Toti has the latest. As of right now, the only inmates still on the loose are Lujuan Tucker and Dakota Pace.
FARMINGTON, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Thousands of Missourians see marijuana charges dropped; none expunged in Boone County

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) More than 3,500 Missourians have seen marijuana charges disappear this year following the implementation of Amendment 3, but no one in Boone County or Callaway County is among them. Missouri voters approved Amendment 3 during the Nov. 8 election with more than 53% of votes in favor. The legislation went into action Thursday The post Thousands of Missourians see marijuana charges dropped; none expunged in Boone County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
Kait 8

Arkansas will not enforce new ATF rule

GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Soon it will be considered a felony to own braces for handguns that aren’t registered. The Garland County Sheriff along with several others announced Friday, Jan. 19, that will not enforce the new federal law that requires the registration of stabilizing braces for handguns.
GARLAND COUNTY, AR
westkentuckystar.com

Snow in Missouri Wednesday has slight chance of reaching us

Meteorologists are watching a developing snow event in northwest Arkansas and southern Missouri that could bring a chance for some accumulation mostly north of the Ohio River by Wednesday. Four to eight inches of snow are being forecast for the Branson and Springfield, Missouri area on Tuesday. A winter storm...
MISSOURI STATE
KMOV

Man convicted for selling fatal dose of fentanyl at casino

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A Wright City man was found guilty of giving a dose of fentanyl that killed another man and caused two other overdoses. Prosecutors alleged Ledra A. Craig, 46, gave the fentanyl to someone in the bathroom of the Ameristar Casino in St. Charles in August 2020. The man collapsed in the lobby and had to be revived with Narcan.
WRIGHT CITY, MO
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
272K+
Followers
75K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy