Five Missouri inmates returned to jail after five-day manhunt

F ive Missouri inmates returned to jail Saturday after escaping and fleeing the state Tuesday.

"On Tuesday, January 17, at approximately 7:00 PM, 5 inmates at the St. Francois County Detention Center made entry into a secured cell. From there, the inmates made their way through a secured door by use of force," St. Francois County Sheriff's Department explained in a Facebook post. "The inmates then made their way to the roof of the Detention Center and eventually onto the ground. The inmates made their way to the Centene Corporation within 15 minutes, entered through the secured parking lot and stole a grey 2009 Scion TC with Missouri temporary tags."

The sheriff's office published the photos of the five inmates Wednesday to alert the public. The U.S. Marshal Service subsequently published bulletins announcing rewards of up to $5,000 each for the capture of LuJuan Tucker, Aaron Sebastian, Kelly McSean (also known as Larry Bemboom), Dakota Pace, and Michael Wilkins.



Tucker, Sebastian, and McSean were all incarcerated for felony sexual assaults they committed in the Missouri Department of Corrections Sexual Offender Treatment Center. Pace was serving time for felony grand theft auto while Wilkins was in for felony burglary. All were subsequently facing charges of escape from custody after Tuesday.

Wilkins was the first to be captured, as the sheriff's office received information that he was in Missouri in a city 80 miles south of the jail, Poplar Bluff. He was returned to the county jail and held without bond. The remaining four were found and captured in Ohio, where they remain in custody as of Saturday.

Missouri's incarceration rate is 735 inmates per 100,000 people, which is higher than the national rate of 664 per 100,000, according to the Prison Policy Institute . Every year, about 128,000 people are booked into jail, while about 18,533 inmates are released, leaving roughly 51,000 inmates in various jails in the state.