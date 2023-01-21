Read full article on original website
Related
This Futuristic Honda Motorcycle Concept Blended Timeless Design And New Technology
As the assembled masses walked by Honda's booth at the 1995 Tokyo Motor Show, they were treated to a concept motorcycle that would have a direct impact on bikes Honda had yet to make. The Zodia is the natural ancestral parent to both the mythical Valkyrie Rune and the entire series of VTX bikes (via Honda).
2023 Hyundai Tucson Has 1 Big Thing Honda CR-V Doesn’t Offer
Contrary to the 2023 Honda CR-V, the 2023 Hyundai Tucson offers a plug-in hybrid model, which delivers very high fuel economy. The post 2023 Hyundai Tucson Has 1 Big Thing Honda CR-V Doesn’t Offer appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
GM Confirms a New Small-Block V8 Is Coming
ChevroletDespite strong statements concerning electrification, the legendary small-block will live on as a sixth-generation engine.
The Nireeka Revenant is An Electric Mountain Bike Game Changer!
I marvel at the innovation one can see almost daily surrounding electric bikes. You can see it in the many available options in these latest offerings, and in the case of the Nireeka Revenant, you can see it in the bike’s design. The Revenant’s carbon fiber frame immediately caught my gaze as it looked simple and complex.
conceptcarz.com
2023 Mazda CX-5 named Best Compact SUV for the Money by U.S. News & World Report
Mazda North American Operations (MNAO) is pleased to announce that the 2023 Mazda CX-5 has been named Best Compact SUV for the Money by U.S. News & World Report. The 2023 CX-5 – the brand's best-selling vehicle in the U.S. – has a starting MSRP of $26,700. 'The...
Next-Gen Ford Ranger Pickup Will Start US Production in July: Report
Ranger Raptor.The 2024 Ranger already launched in other markets but it will hit U.S. dealerships toward the end of the year.
Top Speed
A 2025 Dodge Magnum SUV Would Give The Mercedes EQS SUV A Run For Its Money
The automotive industry is no constant, and many iconic models are either being discontinued for good or reimagined into something completely different. The Mustang now has an all-electric SUV version in the face of the Mach-E, the Corvette became a mid-engine model, and the Eclipse was degraded from an iconic Japanese sports car to a bland crossover. Dodge is no stranger to such transmutations either, as we recently saw the return of the Charger nameplate as the first EV Muscle car. But when it comes to fast MOPARS, there is one model that’s both quick and utilitarian – the Magnum – and recently, TopSpeed teamed up with graphic designer Bimble Designs to reimagine the model as something completely different.
Carscoops
A Trio Of Exceptionally Cool Mid-Century Chrysler Ghia Show Cars Up For Sale
Automotive enthusiasts are often obsessed to the point of distraction by high performance and racing pedigree, and that allows unbelievably lovely classics like this trio of Chrysler Ghia show cars to go underappreciated. Set to roll across the auction block later this month, they may now get some of the attention they richly deserve.
Carscoops
Brabus Has A New Boat With Twin 4.8-Liter V8s And 900 HP
Brabus Marine has just unveiled a new boat that would turn heads in even the most exclusive of marinas while surrounded by superyachts costing hundreds of millions of dollars. Dubbed the Shadow 900 Stealth Green Signature Edition, it aims to “redefine luxury day boating.”. As with other Brabus Shadow...
Mechanic Stumbled Upon the Last of the Charger Models in Production and It Has Folks in Their Feels
Goodbye, beautiful machine
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R Dyno Test Reveals True Power: Video
With deliveries of the 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R underway, we’ve been treated to many reviews and comparison tests in recent weeks, all of which have been particularly glowing. In fact, the Raptor R even beat out its chief (and only, really) rival, the Ram TRX, in one recent comparison test between the two supercharged, V8-powered, off-road-focused pickups. Now, Late Model Restoration has managed to get a 2023 Ford F-150 Raptor R on the dyno, and the results of that effort are certainly interesting.
Top Speed
Here's Why The 2024 Nissan GT-R Is The Most Nostalgic R35 So Far
The 2023 Tokyo Auto Show saw plenty of exciting new models, and by far, one of the biggest surprises is the latest (and hopefully final) refresh of the Nissan GT-R. We can’t really call the R35 generation new anymore, because it has been around since 2007. While enough is enough, this swan-song refresh of the iconic, Japanese sports car draws heavy inspiration from its rich heritage.
Carscoops
Even With Only 5-Cylinders Working, Tuned R34 GT-R Destroys New Corvette Z06 And NISMO R35
If you’ve never heard a person lose a drag race but experience glee at the same time stay tuned because that’s exactly what happens in this video. The folks from Throttle House got a hold of some very special sports cars and took them out to Willow Springs Raceway for a very special drag race. Here’s what happens when America’s sports car takes on two generations of the Godzilla.
VW Design Chief To Be Removed Over Retro Designs, Preference for Sedans: Report
Jozef Kaban is out as design boss but will reportedly stay at the VW Group in a different position.
Honda Celebrates 30 Million Vehicles Assembled In The U.S. Here Are Some Of Our Favorite Cars They Built
Honda is one of the most prolific automotive manufacturers to ever exist. It has a vehicle for whatever end of the car spectrum you may find yourself on, like the Honda Civic Type-R and Acura Integra for hardcore gearheads and the tuning crowd. It makes the Honda Odyssey and a litany of SUVs and crossovers which carry out the vital task of hauling a family around. Even the humble Honda Accord has been the commuter's car of choice for decades. Honda's past catalog also includes automotive legends like the Acura/Honda NSX and the Acura Integra Type-R. The brand itself is unique in that it manufactures essentially everything with an engine ranging from lawnmowers to passenger cars to private jets.
Top Speed
Ready Your Cheque Books! These Impressive Italian Motorcycles Are Coming To America
We’ve barely gotten used to writing 2023 in place of 2022, yet Italian bikemaker Moto Morini is already making big strides. The Milan-based company has announced its entry into the American market for 2023 and set up its headquarters in Irvine, California. What should excite enthusiasts like you and us, though, is the American debut of Moto Morini’s impressive X-Cape ADV and Seiemmezzo scrambler.
Subaru’s Controversial Redesign of the WRX Might Have Cost Them
Subaru took a chance and redesigned the beloved WRX for the 2022 model year. Sales for the model took an immediate hit. The post Subaru’s Controversial Redesign of the WRX Might Have Cost Them appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Freethink
Startup’s bladeless flying car is designed to reach Mach 0.8
Seattle-based startup Jetoptera is designing vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) vehicles with bladeless propulsion systems — potentially making the future of urban flight quiet, safer, and faster. The challenge: The proportion of the global population living in cities is expected to increase from 50% today to nearly 70% by...
The 10 Best Modes In Tesla
Tesla vehicles are packed full of cutting-edge technology and driver-assist tools. For fun and function, here are the 10 best modes in Tesla vehicles today.
topgear.com
How does a rotary engine work?
Always wanted to know what everyone was talking about with spinning Doritos? Let’s dive in. Skip 4 photos in the image carousel and continue reading. Turn on Javascript to see all the available pictures. What is a rotary engine?. In simple (verging on simplistic) terms, it’s an engine with...
SlashGear
61K+
Followers
22K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.https://www.slashgear.com
Comments / 0