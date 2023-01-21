Read full article on original website
News-Herald.com
High school girls basketball: Richmond Heights, Gilmour are ranked in AP state poll
From winless to state-ranked — that’s the trek of the Richmond Heights girls basketball team. After struggling for a handful of years, the young Spartans are the fifth-ranked team in Division IV in this week’s Associated Press poll. The voting is done by media members from around Ohio.
News-Herald.com
High school boys basketball: Richmond Heights remains atop AP state poll, Cornerstone among vote getters
For the second week in a row, the defending Division IV state champion Richmond Heights sits atop the Associated Press state poll. The area’s lone undefeated team, the Spartans (16-0) saw an uptick in first-place votes as they earned 16 of the 19 with a total of 185 votes. Jackson Center jumped Leesburg Fairfield to second place.
News-Herald.com
Mentor vs. Cornerstone boys basketball: Cardinals outshoot Patriots, 90-72; Kwasniak scores 49
Fans should have been advised to bring their umbrellas and rain gear when Cornerstone made the trip to Mentor on Jan. 21. Once the 3-pointers started raining on both sides, they didn’t stop. They combined for 27 3-pointers. But Mentor’s work on the inside made the difference. The...
News-Herald.com
From rocking opponents to rocking out, former Mayfield student-athlete Jordan Pride finds new outlet
Around a year ago, Jordan Pride was already just about 100% certain his athletic journey had concluded at Mayfield. A litany of injuries, surgeries and recovery for all intents and purposes made the decision for him, not to mention as he noted so eloquently at the time, his mental health as well.
News-Herald.com
Lake Catholic vs. VASJ boys basketball: Vikings win, 64-56, behind strong shooting
The acoustics in the visitor’s locker room at Lake Catholic amplified the celebratory exultations of the VASJ team on Jan. 21. An emotional win over a heated rival will tend to elicit that type of reaction. A strong night shooting the ball and solid defensive effort helped the Vikings...
thepostathens.com
Wrestling: Ohio gets back on track in 27-18 win
After it suffered a defeat to Northern Illinois on Friday, Ohio returned to The Convo with a new jive for Sunday’s dual against Cleveland State. Ohio (3-6, 3-1 Mid-American Conference) recognized its mistakes and was ready for a do-over. It wanted a win, even if it meant it had to go down in a ball of fire.
News-Herald.com
University vs. Walsh Jesuit hockey: Preppers endure rough third-period collapse, fall, 4-3, in OT
There are nights, given their complexion, that can test a team to its core. It had all been going so well for University entering a Jan. 21 Great Lakes Hockey League clash with Walsh Jesuit at OBM Arena in Strongsville. The Preppers were riding an eight-game unbeaten run, including a...
Guards Fest 2023: Familiar event was a completely different experience for Cleveland baseball players and fans
CLEVELAND, Ohio — For the first time since 2020 Cleveland baseball fans got up close with their favorite Guardians players, interacting, collecting autographs and snapping a photo or two on Saturday. Guards Fest 2023 at the Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland looked pretty much the same as its predecessor...
Former All-Star third baseman Sal Bando, a Cleveland native, dies at 78
MILWAUKEE — Sal Bando, a three-time World Series champion with the Oakland Athletics and former Milwaukee Brewers executive, has died. He was 78. According to a statement from his family, Bando died Friday night in Oconomowoc. The family said the former third baseman lost a battle with cancer that began over five years ago.
Northeast Ohio snow totals: Some eastern suburbs top 6 inches
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The eastern suburbs of Cleveland appeared to take the brunt of Sunday’s snowfall, with Chagrin Falls recording 6.5 inches and Shaker Heights 6 inches. Parts of Medina County also had a good amount of snow, according to the National Weather Service. Lodi had 6.5 inches and Hinckley had 62 inches.
River otters spotted in Portage County
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources caught several river otters in action in the Triangle Lake Bog State Nature Preserve in Portage County according to their Facebook post on Jan. 14.
3 Places To Get German Food in Ohio
If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Ohio (this list is not at all comprehensive!). If you're a fan of German food and beers, you should check out this place in northeast Ohio. Customers highly recommend their schnitzel. You can't go wrong with the original pork schnitzel, which is delicious enough by itself. Patrons also enjoy the jagerschnitzel, which features pork schnitzel covered in mushrooms and gravy. You should also check out the sausage platter (which includes German and Slovenian sausage plus sauerkraut) and hackbraten (German-style meatloaf). If you have room for dessert, check out their homemade strudel and palacinka, which is a crepe-like dessert. You can get the palacinka filled with apricot marmalade and whipped cream or a chocolate palacinka with chopped walnuts and whipped cream.
Tracking Storm Systems that could add to our seasonal snowfall totals
Cleveland has not seen much snow so far this season. However, the Power of 5 Weather Team is tracking two systems that could bring more snow to the area.
Cleveland Scene
The 30 Best Decisions You Can Make In Cleveland
If you want to take full advantage of the city you live in, there are certain things you should be doing. Sure, you think you already love Cleveland. But get a new appreciation by making sure you do these 30 things and fall in love with your city on a deeper level.
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Akron Area
Are you looking for a delicious way to begin your day?. If you're in Greater Akron, you should visit these local restaurants, which all serve great breakfasts. This diner is a local favorite for breakfast. Despite its unassuming exterior, the diner is often packed with customers, who love breakfast items like Fred's country fried steak topped with sausage gravy (many customers say it's one of the best in town), an eight-ounce sirloin steak with eggs, and French toast. If you dine in sometime between 6 AM and 9 AM and order one of their breakfast entrees, you can get a coffee, tea, or soft drink for free.
Where sharpshooters are killing deer in Cuyahoga County: The Wake Up for Monday, Jan. 23, 2023
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Deer are adorable. But they’re ubiquitous in Northeast Ohio. They eat our landscaping, run into our cars. A Willowick runner almost lost an ear when deer slammed into her during race.
Gunselman’s To>Go sets grand opening this week with 86-cent cheeseburgers
ROCKY RIVER, Ohio – Gunselman’s To>Go’s grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony is 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25. The to-go location is at 21800 Center Ridge Road, Rocky River. The longtime Fairview Park restaurant’s menu has been reinvented for carryout and delivery. For the grand opening, Gunselman’s will...
tourcounsel.com
Tower City Center | Shopping mall in Cleveland, Ohio
To start with the best malls, outlets and stores in Cleveland, you have at your fingertips one of the most visited and recommended shopping centers. Tower City Center, has beautiful modern architecture, good and varied boutiques, restaurants and areas to share with family and friends. In addition, the offers that you will find are unmissable.
cleveland19.com
Northeast Ohio parking bans (list)
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple local cities have issued a parking ban with heavy snow in some areas. Remember: Clear your windows, headlights, and tail lights of snow before heading on the road. Always adjust your speed for conditions. Leave home early in case of traffic issues. Here’s a list...
