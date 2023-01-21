Meghan McCain Shares 1st Photos Of Baby Clover With Husband Ben Domenech

Image Credit: AP

Meghan McCain‘s baby girl is here and so is the first photo of little Clover Jade McCain Domenech! The View co-host, 38, took to Instagram to shared the first photo of her and husband Ben Domenech‘s second child on Saturday, Jan. 21. “We are overjoyed to welcome our new daughter Clover Jade McCain Domenech on Thursday morning. Thank you all for the well wishes – we are all blissed out happy, healthy and exhausted!” she wrote with a black heart and a clover emoji. “Here’s to strong women. May we know them. May we be them. May we raise them,” she also said.

In the image, her 2-year-old daughter Liberty can be seen gazing down at her new sister who was bundled up in a white, blue and red blanket as she slept in a clear crib. In another photo, Clover could be seen donning a blue and white bow on her head as she looked at the camera with her eyes slightly open. Another sweet snap showed Ben snuggling the baby girl as Meghan and Liberty all looked at her with love.

Meghan shared the first photos of her bundle of joy just two after she gave birth on January 19, 2021. The new mom and baby are healthy and at home, per the photo. Meghan and Ben, a writer and commentator, married on November 21, 2017 at her family’s ranch in Sedona, Arizona.

Meghan McCain & her husband Ben Domenech on the red carpet. (Photo credit: SplashNews)

The couple confirmed that they had welcomed the bundle of joy in a statement to the Daily Mail. “Ben and I are overjoyed to introduce Liberty to her baby sister and start this new adventure as a family,” she wrote. Ben aded, “Meghan’s strength and love for our daughters is boundless. I feel so blessed that her and Clover are both doing well and I cannot wait for our entire family to meet our baby girl.”

Just a day ahead of giving birth, Meghan shared a baby bump mirror selfie and revealed she was “fully cooked” — appearing like she was about to pop any moment. She glowed in an all gray ensemble with a sweater, skirt and slip on Birkenstocks.