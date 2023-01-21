ROSEN, LEADING INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Daktronics, Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - DAKT

Read full article on original website
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Bioventus Inc. (BVS) Investors
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Bioventus Inc. (“Bioventus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BVS) investors who purchased: (a) Class A common stock pursuant and or traceable to the Offering Documents issued in connection with the Company’s February 2021 initial public offering (“IPO”); and/or (b) securities between February 11, 2021 and November 21, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Bioventus investors have until March 13, 2023 to file a lead plaintiff motion.
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Informs Investors of Class Action Against Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (FATE)
The Class: Robbins LLP informs shareholders that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE) common stock between April 2, 2020 and January 5, 2023, for violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Fate is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops programmed cellular immunotherapies to treat cancer and immune disorders.
LPTX Stock Alert: Halper Sadeh LLC Is Investigating Whether the Merger of Leap Therapeutics, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders
Halper Sadeh LLC, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the merger of Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) and Flame Biosciences, Inc. is fair to Leap shareholders. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Leap will issue approximately 19,794,373 shares of its common stock and approximately 136,833 shares of a newly designated Series X non-voting convertible preferred stock to Flame stockholders.
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: SNOA) and EMC Pharma Receives DAPA Registration for Microcyn Rx Products from U.S. Department of Defense
Sonoma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOA) is a global healthcare company that is focused on the research, development and production of stabilized hypochlorous acid (HOCl) products for use in wound care, eye care, nasal care, oral care and more. Shares of the healthcare company are surging 55% through afternoon trading on Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Over the past three months, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals has seen average daily volume of 762,870 shares. However, volume of 88.82 million shares or dollar volume of around $166.09 million, has already exchanged hands through afternoon trading.
PLANET FITNESS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Planet Fitness, Inc. on Behalf of Planet Fitness Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Planet Fitness, Inc. (“Planet Fitness” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PLNT) on behalf of Planet Fitness stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Planet Fitness has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.
European Real Estate Investors Directory 2022: List of the 1,200 Companies - Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, Project Developers, Real Estate Companies, REITs and Pension Funds - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "List of the 1,200 Largest Real Estate Investors in Europe" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Includes institutional investors, investment managers, project developers, real estate companies, REITs and pension funds that actively acquire real estate in Europe. Excellent depth of detail: purchase profile (asset classes and regional focus),...
Sid Jawahar of SwiftArc Stands by Micro-Funds
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 25, 2023 / Micro venture capital (vc) funds are venture funds that focus on investments of small amounts, typically ranging from $500,000 to $10 million. While institutional investors have dominated the venture market in the last few decades, these smaller venture funds actually have several advantages over larger venture funds.Sid Jawahar's micro-fund, SwiftArc, has found success in not being overly institutional. "As a smaller fund we have been able to connect with our entrepreneurs and investors more than a larger fund typically might. We also have been able to adapt and move quicker as the market has changed which is necessary as we enter a recession," shared Jawahar.
Fish & Richardson Secures Summary Judgments and Recovers Attorneys’ Fees in Copyright and Corporate Governance Dispute
Fish & Richardson secured an across-the-board victory on behalf of payroll and workforce solutions provider Proliant, Inc., and its chief executive officer Kevin Clayton in a complex copyright infringement and corporate governance dispute with MPAY, Inc. The Minnesota State Court’s two recent orders for summary judgment resolve the corporate governance dispute and follow on the heels of an earlier summary judgment victory in U.S. District Court relating to copyright infringement.
AmeriSave Mortgage Partners With Ladder to Provide Customers With Affordable, Flexible Life Insurance Coverage
Life insurance is the latest addition to AmeriSave’s growing product offering. AmeriSave Mortgage Corporation, one of the nation’s leading online home mortgage lenders, has launched a new partnership with Ladder, the leader in digital life insurance, aimed at helping customers protect their homes and family with affordable and flexible life insurance coverage.
Tesla says its 4Q profit rose 59%, expects strong margins
DETROIT — (AP) — Tesla on Wednesday posted record net income in the fourth quarter of last year, and the company predicted that additional software-related profits will keep its margins higher than any other automaker. The Austin, Texas, maker of electric vehicles and solar panels said it made...
Innate Pharma Announces HSR Clearance Regarding Expansion of Its Collaboration With Sanofi on NK Cell Engagers
Following expiration of Hart-Scott-Rodino waiting period regarding expansion of their collaboration on NK cell engagers, the licensing agreement between Sanofi and Innate is now effective. Innate Pharma SA (Euronext Paris: IPH; Nasdaq: IPHA) (“Innate” or the “Company”) announced today the expiration of the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino (HSR) Antitrust...
Patrick Charest Named CEO of Aplantex
The board of directors of Aplantex is pleased to announce the nomination of Mr. Patrick Charest, B. Sc, P. Eng. as CEO of the company. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230124006018/en/. With over 25 years of experience in supporting the growth of leading private sector...
Tidepool Announces Appointment of John Lister as New Chief Operating Officer
Organizational growth expert joins diabetes technology leader to advance go-to-market success. Tidepool, a recognized innovator in the diabetes space driving interoperability for all diabetes software and devices, announced that John Lister, has been appointed to the Tidepool team as Chief Operating Officer. As Tidepool's new COO, John will lead and scale business operations and go-to-market teams, positioning the organization for success utilizing their nimble software-first approach within the medical device industry.
