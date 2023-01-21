Wife of slain NYPD officer Jason Rivera says she’s expecting their ‘miracle’ baby one year after Harlem shooting

Read full article on original website
Guest
1d ago
A year ago n now come the baby how or where ? A miracle baby ? Something is not right
Reply
4
Opinion: Fox News Weatherman Beaten on NY Subway By Wilding Teens - And How to Punish the BoysWilliam "Dollar Bill" MerseyNew York City, NY
A Toddler's Bone Disorder Was Misdiagnosed As Abuse, His Mother Was Arrested, Then He Vanished. Where Is Jyrine Harris?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedIrvington, NJ
‘Bloody’ Mystery in Death of Homeless Man in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Migrants Staying at Hotel in NYC Causing Chaos, Employee Speaks OutKim JosephNew York City, NY
Missing Law Student Is The Third Man To Vanish From Hell's Kitchen In Less Than A YearThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew York City, NY
Mom seeks justice after teen son stabbed to death in Brooklyn: ‘Everybody loved him’
CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A mother wants justice for her 17-year-old son, Nyheem Wright, who was stabbed to death in Coney Island last week. Brooks said her son was a good person who always wanted to help people. “Everybody loved him. He had friends, he brought people together,” said Simone Brooks, the mother of […]
DNA spurs arrest of ex-con for 1994 slay of Harlem mom and special-needs daughter who were strangled (EXCLUSIVE)
An ex-con has been arrested for the shocking 1994 double murder of a sickly Harlem mother and her special-needs daughter, the Daily News has learned. Both victims were strangled in their bedrooms, officials said at the time. Sarah Roberts’ body was found on a bed in one room of the apartment and her daughter Sharon’s was in a second bedroom — a woolen stocking wrapped around her neck. Larry ...
Widow of slain NYPD officer expecting their 'miracle' baby this spring
Dominique Rivera, the wife of NYPD Officer Jason Rivera, addressed a memorial Mass at St. Patrick’s Cathedral on Saturday that paid tribute to both Rivera, 22, and his partner, NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora, 27.
Teen fatally stabbed in Coney Island lit up a room with his smile; fundraiser to support family
CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Nyheem Wright, who was stabbed to death in Coney Island on Friday, was a joyful teen who lit up a room with his wide smile, according to a crowdfunding post. “He brought life when he entered a room,” the GoFundMe post said about the teen. Wright, 17, was chased and […]
Ex-con charged in 1994 cold-case slaying of NYC mom and daughter
An ex-con who did several stints in state prison was charged Monday with murder in the vicious 1994 cold-case slaying of a Harlem mother and her special needs daughter. Larry Atkinson, 64, was picked up by the NYPD Bronx Cold Case Squad around 7:30 a.m. for the nearly three-decades-old strangulation deaths of Sarah Roberts, 57, and her 25-year-old daughter, Sharon, police said. The mom and daughter were found inside their apartment in the Grant Houses public housing complex on Feb. 20, 1994 — but the case remained unsolved until now. Detectives used DNA evidence from the 28-year-old crime scene to link the murders...
Man, 64, arrested in Manhattan cold case strangulation deaths of 2 women: NYPD
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police arrested a 64-year-old man on Monday, decades after he allegedly strangled a mother and her daughter inside a Harlem apartment. Larry Atkinson was arrested on murder charges in connection with the Feb. 20, 1994 deaths of Sharon Roberts, 27, and Sarah Roberts, 57, officials said. The arrest was made using […]
3 teens arrested after Fox News meteorologist beaten on Manhattan subway
Three teens were arrested after beating a Fox News meteorologist on a subway train in Manhattan over the weekend, authorities said.
Mom of slain NYC teen ‘leader’ breaks her silence: ‘I want justice for him’
The heartbroken mom of a slain Brooklyn teen mourned by his principal as “a joyful leader” described in tragic detail to The Post on Sunday how her son was stabbed to death in front of his twin brother. And now she wants the “little punks” who did it to pay. “I want justice for him,” Simone Brooks said of her murdered son, 17-year-old high-school senior Nyheem Wright, whose distraught twin Raheem stayed by his brother’s side as Nyheem bled out on a Coney Island sidewalk after school last week. “These ones nowadays, they all want to pull weapons,” Brooks, 50, said of her...
Abuse Victim Who Slept in Car Over NYC Shelter Issues Bails on System Entirely
A domestic violence victim who had moved into a rental car last week, claiming that was the most viable alternative to a chaotic New York City shelter system, now has a bed in a private shelter, she says -- as new allegations surrounding the city's overburdened program continue to come to light.
4 Shootings Leave 3 Dead, Half a Dozen Wounded in Bloody NYC Weekend
A string of deadly Saturday night shootings in New York City claimed the lives of two men and wounded four others -- each coming just hours after a pair of double shootings in the same borough. The first took place in Brooklyn's Flatlands neighborhood. Police said two men were shot...
Man brutally beaten in Brooklyn robbery, 2 sought
A 39-year-old man was beaten up in a Brooklyn daylight robbery earlier this month, police said as they released photos of the suspects they’re seeking.
Man sentenced for kidnapping estranged wife in Queens
QUEENS (PIX11) — A Queens man was sentenced Monday to 15 years behind bars for kidnapping his estranged wife and leading police on a multi-county, high-speed chase, officials said. Yaspal Persaud choked his wife when she told him she was leaving him in December of 2020, officials said. He was arrested and an order of […]
NYPD offers $13K reward on 13th anniversary of Patrick Alford Jr.’s disappearance
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Patrick Alford Jr. disappeared from his Brooklyn home 13 years ago and the NYPD is offering a $13,000 reward for information regarding the case, police said on Sunday. The then-7-year-old boy vanished after he went to throw out the garbage with his foster mother on Jan. 22, 2010, officials said. The […]
Burglar cuffed for allegedly murdering Upper West Side senior woman during break-in: cops
Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams. Detectives cuffed on Saturday the brute that, they say, killed a senior during an apparent burglary on the Upper West Side earlier this week. Police investigators quickly fingered Brooklyn resident Lashawn Mackey,...
Girl, 15, accused of attacking 2 salon workers on Long Island
UNIONDALE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A 15-year-old girl allegedly attacked two nail salon workers on Long Island on Saturday, authorities said. The teen was getting a manicure at the S&D Nail Salon in Uniondale around 4:45 p.m. when an argument prompted her to leave the store without paying, police said. The salon manager and an employee […]
Four shot, one dead in Bronx shooting
NEW YORK, NY – Four people were shot, and one person, a 33-year-old man, was killed in a shooting that occurred last night in the Bronx. At around 11:30 pm, 911 calls reported shots being fired in the area of Morris Avenue near McClellan Street in the Claremont section of the Bronx. When police arrived at the scene, they located two male victims with gunshot wounds. The first victim, a 29-year-old man, was shot in the arm and taken by EMS to NYC Health and Hospitals/Lincoln in stable condition. Te second victim, shot in the stomach, was also taken to The post Four shot, one dead in Bronx shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
NYCHA Employee, Darryl Lynch, 38, Arrested
On Sunday, January 22, 2023, at 2245 hours, the following 38-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 26th Precinct / PSA #6 in Manhattan. Arrested:. Darryl Lynch. NYCHA. Charges:. assault. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all...
Parole hearing for Staten Island officer Gerard Carter’s killer advanced to March; Victim’s family, police union on edge
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.— It took Jozette Carter-Williams more than two decades to face down the location in West Brighton where her late husband, an NYPD Housing Police officer and community leader, was gunned down and killed by a 17-year-old reputed gang member. “I live a few blocks away, but...
Deadly Epidural Delivered in Brooklyn by a Doctor With a History of Mistakes
Inspectors found that an anesthesiologist at a Brooklyn hospital made numerous errors in administering epidurals. Some were life-threatening. One […] Click here to view original web page at www.nytimes.com.
14-year-old Bronx girl missing since last weekend
NEW YORK, NY – A 14-year-old Bronx girl has been missing since last Saturday, and today, the NYPD is asking the public for assistance in locating her. 16-year-old Taniah Gale was last seen Saturday night after leaving her home on East 181st Street in the Bronx at around 8pm. She is described as a female, approximately 5’0″ tall, weighing 140 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black coat, beige and white pajama pants, and red, black, and white sneakers. Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s The post 14-year-old Bronx girl missing since last weekend appeared first on Shore News Network.
