Cornell Daily Sun
Men’s Basketball Has Strong Start to Conference Play
With conference play in full swing, Cornell has gotten off to a red-hot start. To begin the new year, the Red (14-5, 4-2 Ivy) defeated Dartmouth in Hanover and took down Penn in a 19-point victory. After suffering a close loss to Princeton, the team faced Yale on Friday, Jan. 13.
Cornell Daily Sun
Men’s Hockey Completes Weekend Sweep with 3-2 Win Over Princeton
After a stellar 21-save shutout for sophomore goaltender Ian Shane and a takedown of No. 1 Quinnipiac, No. 16 Cornell (12-6-1, 9-3 ECAC) looked to ride the momentum into its final regular season matchup against Ivy rival, Princeton (10-11, 6-9 ECAC). The special teams were what made the difference in...
New arenas put spotlight on Connecticut college hockey
FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Located just 9 miles apart in Connecticut, Yale and Quinnipiac played for a national hockey championship a decade ago. It was also just over a decade ago that UConn made the decision to upgrade its men’s program and leave the Atlantic Hockey conference for nation’s premier college league, Hockey East.
zagsblog.com
UConn’s Hurley, Young To Return For Sunday’s Game
UConn head basketball coach Dan Hurley and associate head coach Kimani Young, who missed the Huskies’ last game against Seton Hall after testing positive for COVID, have finished the customary isolation period and will be back coaching the team in Sunday’s game against Butler at the XL Center in Hartford.
cuse.com
Orange Head to #13 Duke on Sunday at Noon
The Orange (13-5, 4-4 ACC) head to Durham to face their third nationally ranked opponent of the season when Syracuse and No. 13 Duke tip-off at 12 p.m. inside Cameron Indoor Stadium Sunday. Fans can watch the game live on national television on ACC Network with Angel Gray and Jasmine Thomas on the call.
Elite 2024 Forward Donnie Freeman Looking to Take Official Visit to Syracuse
Elite class of 2024 forward Donnie Freeman cut his list to five in early December. Those five were Iowa, LSU, Maryland, Rutgers and Texas. However, on December 30th, he announce his recruitment remained wide open. Since that time, Syracuse has ramped up its pursuit, Freeman told All Syracuse. ...
sujuiceonline.com
Instant Juice: Syracuse 80, Georgia Tech 63
A quick take on Syracuse’s impressive 80-63 win against Georgia Tech on Saturday afternoon at McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta:. WHAT HAPPENED: On a day in which audible chants of “Let’s Go Orange” could be heard on an opponents home court, the Yellow Jackets raced out to a fast start early in the first half with an 11 point lead, before Joe Girard (playing all 40 minutes) personally brought the Orange back with his long distance shooting, nailing 4-of-5 three-pointers for 18 first half points and a seven point ‘Cuse halftime lead. Syracuse (13-7, 6-3) led by as many as 13 in the second half before one final Tech run was thwarted by good Syracuse defense and the passing wizardry of Judah Mintz (six assists). Mintz assisted on several key SU baskets in the final six minutes to keep Tech at bay, and also contributed 13 points.
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Basketball: Adam Weitsman offers big NIL to 4-star in 2023 class
Businessman, philanthropist and top SU booster Adam Weitsman says that he has offered a significant name, image and likeness deal to fast-rising small forward Marcus Adams Jr., who plays high-school and AAU ball on the west coast and holds a Syracuse basketball offer. Media reports of late have suggested that...
Highest-rated cheap eats in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor
STACKER (WSYR-TV) — With the advent of Big Data, it’s easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food—particularly easy, cheap eats—Americans have very specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history, and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, […]
Syracuse Tabs Travis Fisher as New Cornerbacks Coach
Syracuse football has found a replacement for its coaching staff in the secondary. Former Nebraska defensive backs coach Travis Fisher is set to become the new cornerbacks coach with the Orange, according to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel. Fisher was with the Cornhuskers for the last five ...
Cornell Daily Sun
The Rongo Band Brings Ithaca History to South Hill Cider
There’s always live music at South Hill Cider on Thursday nights. On Dec. 8, I had the pleasure of listening to the Rongo Band, an Appalachian folk band steeped in Ithacan history. The Rongo Band used to play at the Rongovian Embassy, a famous local music venue about 30 minutes north of Cornell in Trumansburg, New York, until the venue closed in 2016.
This Incredible Restaurant Is Opening In Utica New York Finally
Back in March of 2022, we learned that one of Syracuse New York's classic restaurants was expanding into the Utica area. We finally know when it is opening. Syracuse is home to so many amazing restaurants that we don't have the luxury of having here in the Mohawk Valley. Brooklyn Pickle is one of those. However, Brooklyn Pickle is opening at a new location in downtown Utica at 600 State Street beginning March of 2023. The store will operate between 10AM and 7PM. According to CNY Central, the store will have access to over 150 parking spaces, meaning, we will have one heck of a party in downtown.
Cornell Daily Sun
Cornellians Come Back From Family, Friends and Travels to Bring Energy and Excitement Back on Ithaca Campus
As plow trucks cleared the streets of Ithaca after a full night of snow, many Cornellians strapped up their backpacks to trudge through the snow and secure a seat at their first morning lecture of the spring semester. To many Cornellians, winter break meant a long journey back home. For...
Are Bobcats Roaming in North Syracuse Neighborhoods? Resident Claims to Have Spotted The Creature
Residents in North Syracuse, NY, have reported sightings of a giant creature they believe to be a Bobcat. One North Syracuse Pine Ridge area neighbor states, "I might be crazy, but I saw a huge creature that my best guess is a Bobcat. Is it possible in N. Syracuse?" One neighbor humorously responded about big foot, "Bigfoot maybe?? He's rumored to be seen on Church Street near East Taft intersection."
After 40 years on the same corner, Syracuse pizza maker says ‘It’s time for me to go’
Syracuse, N.Y. — The price of the first 16-inch pepperoni pizza Mark Hordies sold was $3.75. He was 17 years old when he got into the pizza business. For the past 40 years, he’s twirled the homemade dough and shredded his own mozzarella at Pizzaz Pizza, his family-owned shop in Syracuse’s Valley neighborhood at 1916 South Ave. His ingredients have remained the same since he slipped his first pizza in the oven.
andnowuknow.com
Trader Joe's Prepares to Open New Stores in Utah and Connecticut
GLASTONBURY, CT & DRAPER, UT - Where oh where could the next Trader Joe’s location be popping up? A quick dig into the grocer’s future expansion plans has revealed two new stores, with new locations in Glastonbury, Connecticut, and Draper, Utah, set to open in 2023. The new...
Southbury diner voted best in Connecticut: report
SOUTHBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — In a state packed with incredible diners, locals and tourists are bound to ask themselves which one is the best of the best. Well, for those who wondered, you’re questions are answered. Food & Wine Magazine recently reported on the best diners in every state, including our own. And the trendy, […]
Is Erie Home Roofing Ripping Off Syracuse Homeowners? Neighbors Sound the Alarm
Residents in Syracuse, New York, are warning their neighbors about a local roofing company, Erie Home Roofing, and their alleged price gouging tactics. According to multiple accounts, the company has been going door to door, offering quotes for roof replacements significantly higher than industry standards.
This city has the most expensive home heating oil in Connecticut
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — While the cost of home heating oil has risen sharply to last year, it has hit wallets harder in one Connecticut city. The wholesale price of home heating oil can vary depending on where you live in the Constitution State, according to tracking data from the Connecticut Department of Energy and […]
