Chiefs have no surprise inactive players vs. Jaguars for AFC Divisional Round game

The Chiefs have no surprises on their list of inactive players for Saturday’s AFC Divisional Round playoff game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Wide receiver Mecole Hardman (pelvis), quarterback Shane Buechele, defensive lineman Malik Herring, center Austin Reiter, rookie offensive lineman Darin Kinnard, defensive end Joshua Kaindoh and wide receiver Marcus Kemp will not play against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Chiefs previously ruled out Hardman on Thursday’s injury report after he missed all three days of practice. Kemp’s and Reiter’s inactive designations arrive a day after the Chiefs used a standard practice squad elevations on the veterans.

Hardman, who was activated from the reserve/injured list in late December, didn’t play in the Chiefs’ regular-season finale and he misses the team’s first postseason game. The fourth-year wide receiver hasn’t dressed for a game since Week 9.

Without Hardman, the wide receiver should be fine with JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Kadarius Toney, Justin Watson and rookie Skyy Moore.

Defensive end Frank Clark, who put in two limited practices the past week with a groin injury, is available for a normal workload. The same applies to Moore, who returns to action after missing the regular-season finale with a hand injury.

For the Jaguars, wide receiver Kendric Pryor, cornerback Montaric Brown, cornerback Gregory Junior, linebacker De’Shaan Dixon and defensive lineman Jeremiah Ledbetter won’t play against the Chiefs.