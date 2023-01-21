ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

The Spun

NFL World Is Saddened By The Tony Dungy Decision

Despite making some controversial headlines this week, Tony Dungy was back on the air for NBC during Saturday's game between the Chiefs and the Jaguars. "NBC’s Tony Dungy will be on the air Saturday for the network’s coverage of the NFL Playoffs, a network spokesperson confirmed to Sports ...
msn.com

Damar Hamlin's Family Spokesman Delivers Disappointing News

Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on January 2, per CNN. If you recall, the Buffalo Bills player collapsed on the field after tackling Cincinnati Bengals player Tee Higgins. Thankfully, the team's medical personnel immediately jumped into acting performing CPR on Hamlin for nine minutes to restore his heartbeat — actions which Hamlin's doctors have credited with saving his life, per Fox News. Hamlin was then transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he spent nine days, before being transferred to the Buffalo General Medical Center, per the Bills' Twitter.
FanSided

Cowboys vs 49ers: Here’s who experts think will win

49ers? Dallas Cowboys? One of those teams is going to move on to have a chance to play into the Super Bowl. Here’s who the experts think it’ll be. This one could be the game of the weekend. If you believe the lines, it’s the game that is anticipated to be closest, with the San Francisco 49ers sitting as a three-to-four-point favorite over the Dallas Cowboys with most sportsbooks throughout the week.
The Spun

Jerry Jones Makes Opinion On Dak Prescott Clear After Loss

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is still confident in quarterback Dak Prescott despite some struggles on Sunday evening. Prescott came into the game against the 49ers flying high after his five-touchdown performance against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Monday night. He followed that performance ...
hotnewhiphop.com

Trevon Diggs & Joie Chavis Smooch On The Sidelines

The couple shared a quick tender moment at the Cowboys and Eagles game on Christmas Eve. Love is in the air this holiday season, even on the football field. Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs shared a kiss with his boo Joie Chavis yesterday, on Christmas Eve. Moreover, the Cowboys played the Philadelphia Eagles and won 40 to 34. As Diggs ran off the field, he pulled his mask mask down and smooched Chavis, cheering from the sidelines, before moving on.
ClutchPoints

Joe Burrow’s girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has quickly become one of the most popular players in the NFL. He was the first selection in the 2020 NFL Draft after winning a national title at LSU. While his first season was not ideal because of a torn ACL, he exploded in the second one, winning NFL Comeback […] The post Joe Burrow’s girlfriend Olivia Holzmacher appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Spun

Look: NFL Owner's Daughter Going Viral Before Kickoff

The Kansas City Chiefs got the big win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday afternoon. Prior to kickoff, the daughter of the team's owner went viral on social media. Gracie Hunt, a former Miss Kansas USA, went viral on social media for her racy swimsuit photo. "Thinking warm thoughts…and ...
FanSided

3 Bills who won’t be back and who will replace them

The Buffalo Bills were eliminated in the Divisional Round for the second year in a row, losing to the Cincinnati Bengals 27-10. Here are three players who won’t be back and their best replacements. The Buffalo Bills were Super Bowl favorites entering the 2022 season. After their previous two...
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Maria Taylor's Live Slip-Up

It happens to the best of 'em. And on Saturday night, NBC's Maria Taylor had an unfortunate slip-up when she called the Kansas City Chiefs the "Kansas Shitty Chiefs" before quickly correcting herself: The NFL world reacted to Maria's mistake on Twitter. "Lmaooooo," a user replied. "Thoughts and ...
The Spun

There Are 2 NFL Playoff Games Today - Here's The Schedule

The NFL playoffs roll on this weekend with four teams attempting to advance to their respective conference title game. Two games are on the docket today - including arguably the most improbable team to reach the Divisional Round. The Jacksonville Jaguars saw themselves in a 27-0 hole against the ...
Sportscasting

Firing DC Leslie Frazier is Bills’ 1st Step to Recovering From Embarrassing Bengals Loss

Bills: Firing DC Leslie Frazier is 1st Step to Recovering From Embarrassing Bengals Loss The Buffalo Bills came into the 2022 season as the Super Bowl favorites. They go out as no better than the third-best team in the AFC. That's because the Cincinnati Bengals absolutely embarrassed the Buffalo on its home field in the Divisional Round of the playoffs, 27-10. With the Western New York snow falling and Damar Hamlin in attendance, the Bills could do nothing offensively or defensively. Joe Burrow and the Bengals destroyed Buffalo and are now the AFC team that is the challenger to Patrick Mahomes...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Mike McCarthy Announcement

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy will return for the 2023 season. The Cowboys fell to the 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round on Sunday. Following the game, Jerry Jones announced that McCarthy will return. Jones told Cowboys reporters that McCarthy is still "safe" following the loss. McCarthy ...
Larry Brown Sports

Andy Reid reveals Patrick Mahomes’ status for AFC Championship

Patrick Mahomes appeared to be in significant pain after he injured his ankle in Saturday’s Kansas City Chiefs-Jacksonville Jaguars game, but Andy Reid does not anticipate the star quarterback missing time. Reid told reporters on Monday that Mahomes is planning to play in the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals. He also said Mahomes’... The post Andy Reid reveals Patrick Mahomes’ status for AFC Championship appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to horrible Giants news

The New York Giants made quite a turnaround this year. After posting just a 4-13 record last season, the team bounced back this year with a 9-7-1 record to make the playoffs, and then beat the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. But it could be difficult to replicate that success Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Giants news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.

