NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants

NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
NFL: Cincinnati Bengals at New England Patriots
Dec 24, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Cincinnati Bengals offensive tackle Jonah Williams (73) blocks New England Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. (91) during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Philadelphia Eagles
Sep 19, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; General view of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) in action against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Cincinnati Bengals
Dec 4, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) makes an adjustment as the Bengals go for it on 4th and 1 in the second quarter of a Week 13 NFL game at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit:Sam…
Justin Jefferson, four QBs are finalists for MVP award
Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson joins four quarterbacks as the finalists, announced Wednesday, for the Associated Press 2022 NFL Most Valuable Player award.
Public behind Eagles, Bengals in early title game betting
NFL: NFC Divisional Round-Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers
Jan 22, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (54) celebrates with teammates after an interception during the second quarter of a NFC divisional round game against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle…
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes ready for 'challenge' of Bengals
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Dallas Cowboys at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jan 16, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard (20) rushes the ball against Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Mike Edwards (32) in the first half during the wild card game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim…
Reports: Cowboys RB Tony Pollard has 'tightrope' ankle surgery
Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard underwent surgery to repair ligaments in his ankle on Tuesday, ESPN and the Dallas Morning News reported.
49ers RBs Christian McCaffrey, Elijah Mitchell both ailing
The San Francisco 49ers' top two running backs, Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell, are dealing with injuries heading into Sunday's NFC Championship Game at the Philadelphia Eagles.
NFL: New England Patriots at Arizona Cardinals
Dec 12, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; An Arizona Cardinals fan in the crowd holds a sign for Sean Payton during the game against the New England Patriots at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Aaron Rodgers trade speculation kicks into high gear
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Indianapolis Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday talks during a press conference Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, after a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
Reports: Sean Payton to interview with Cardinals
It's another busy week for Sean Payton. PHNX Sports and NFL Network reported Monday that the former New Orleans Saints coach will interview with the Arizona Cardinals this week.
Reports: Colts' seven finalists include interim coach Jeff Saturday
Syndication: The Post-Crescent
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) runs out on to the field as he is announced against the Detroit Lions during their football game Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Apc Packvsdetroit 0108230308djpa
Syndication: The Record
Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones of the Giants in the second half. The Houston Texans at the New York Giants in a game played at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on November 13, 2022. The Houston Texans Face The…
