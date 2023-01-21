ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eric Adams to house NYC migrants inside Brooklyn Cruise Terminal

The Adams administration is opening another mega-migrant shelter — this one with sweeping views of the Statue of Liberty and New York Harbor — for up to 1,000 adult single males, the mayor said Saturday.

The fifth Humanitarian Emergency Response and Relief Center will open inside the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal in Red Hook sometime next week, as early as Wednesday, one city source told The Post.

Privacy partitions will be installed to separate the temporary residences at the fully enclosed site.

“Our city is at its breaking point,” Mayor Adams said in a statement about the cruise terminal plan.

Most of the temporary occupants would be people relocated from the city’s already packed Watson Hotel humanitarian relief center in Midtown, according to a letter obtained by The Post from Kevin Cho of the Mayor’s Office of City Legislative Affairs to City Council members.

“Once open, this site will serve approximately 1,000 asylum seekers in a congregate setting and will offer the same services adult men have been receiving at the other humanitarian relief centers, including on-site medical, food, laundry, and reconnections,” says the letter. “The Watson Hotel humanitarian relief center will transition to serve arriving families with children seeking asylum.”

More than 41,000 migrants have come through the city since last June.

An agreement to use the site was brokered between the city and Port Authority of New York & New Jersey and approved by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Last year, Adams ordered the construction of a tent city for migrants at Orchard Beach in The Bronx but abandoned it before it opened due to flooding concerns.

Adams had previously floated a controversial plan to put house migrants aboard cruise ships.

Last fall, he was close to finalizing a deal with the Norwegian Cruise Line to house migrants on one of its massive cruise ships and dock it at Staten Island’s Homeport.

Cher
2d ago

On site medical, food and needs... WTF YOU DON'T EVEN SO THAT SKIT FOR OR HOMELESS CITIZENS LIKE EVERYTHING ELSE THESE CRIMINALS GET! THIS HAS TO END! I HOPE OUT B BURNS TO THE GROUND! I'M SO SICK OF THEIR LIVES BEING WITH MORE THAN OR CITIZENS IN THE EYES OF THE GOV! IT'S NOT RIGHT AND THEY NEED TO BE STOPPED FROM DOING ANY MORE FOR THESE LEACHES! 🤬🤬

Broken
2d ago

nice waterfront place to stay. single bedroom apartments are going for 4k a month. nice country America is for the illegal

igaveucovid19hahaha
2d ago

another Americans tax money gone to waste Thank to the Democrack supporters I hope you guys suffer a lot of more pain then me

