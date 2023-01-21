ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

425magazine.com

Arena Sports Opens New Family Entertainment Center in Issaquah

After its founding in Seattle in 1995, Arena Sports has expanded into five locations across the greater metropolitan area. Recently, the family-run business continued its growth with the opening of the new Issaquah Family Entertainment Center. The family-fun spot, which opened its doors to the public on Jan. 19, offers...
ISSAQUAH, WA
luxury-houses.net

This $4.998M Tuscan-Inspired Home is Meticulous to The Last Detail in Seattle, WA

The Home in Seattle sets the stage for your best life, grand in scale but warm in ambiance, now available for sale. This home located at 2530 42nd Avenue W, Seattle, Washington; offering 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with 6,190 square feet of living spaces. Call Christine Doucet – COMPASS – (Phone: (425) 401-0927) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
lynnwoodtimes.com

Happy Lunar New Year 2023: The Year of the Rabbit

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., January 22, 2023—Asian communities around Puget Sound are welcoming the 2023 Lunar New Year with family reunions, festivals, and lots of food as they say farewell to the Year of the Tiger and usher in the Year of the Rabbit that begins January 22, 2023. Edmonds...
SEATTLE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Photo: Twin apartment towers nearing completion in Seattle's Denny Triangle

The Atrium, under construction at 1200 Stewart St, is a twin skyscraper apartment complex in the Denny Triangle neighborhood north of downtown Seattle. The project is located at the intersection of Stewart St and Denny Way and comprises 1,014 apartments, retail space, a music venue, and a galleria in two 48-story buildings.
SEATTLE, WA
luxury-houses.net

Incredibly Waterfront Estate With Magnificent Rose Garden in Seattle, WA Lists for $29M

The Estate in Seattle is a luxurious home with every upgrade and high-end finish, now available for sale. This home located at 1500 42nd Avenue E, Seattle, Washington; offering 3 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 8,360 square feet of living spaces. Call Moira E Holley – Realogics Sotheby’s Int’l Rlty – (Phone: (206) 538-0722) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
theregistryps.com

Amazon, Microsoft & Meta Closing Offices Will Make a Big Dent in the Puget Sound Office Market

The Patagonia vest recession, a current economic condition that New York University Stern School of Business Professor Scott Galloway aptly named because he’s predicting it will mostly affect employees of big technology companies, seems to be in full swing. Coupled with what may seem like a lasting transformation of how these companies work, the office space in cities where these companies have made big moves in the past will likely become abundant. In the latest iteration of this phenomenon, large technology employers across the Puget Sound region, Amazon, Microsoft and Meta, to name a few, are jettisoning their office space by either not renewing leases or placing large swats of space on the sublease market, and the impact may take years to overcome.
SEATTLE, WA
thewatchdogonline.com

Receive a Free $25 ORCA Card by Filling Out a Survey

Move Redmond is offering the opportunity for people to share how the light rail will affect their trips from Bellevue to Redmond to receive a $25 ORCA card. Construction of the East Link light rail started in the spring of 2017, with the majority of the construction finishing in 2022. When fully in service, possibly in 2024, the light rail line will extend 14 miles with 10 stations stretching from downtown Seattle to Mercer Island to Bellevue and Redmond.
BELLEVUE, WA

