Dick's Drive-In Celebrates Anniversary with Throwback Prices: Get a Burger for Just 19 CentsEden ReportsSeattle, WA
19 Cent Burgers Are Back at Dick’sMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
Woman hysterical after McDonald's location remained open for 24 hours despite all the machines not workingC. HeslopSeattle, WA
Nike To Shutter Seattle Store, Leaving Downtown Area Without A StapleTy D.Seattle, WA
Seattle Seahawks Sign Pro-Bowler To ExtensionOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
KING-5
Tacoma Vietnamese BBQ joint serves up comfort food people line up for
TACOMA, Wash. — In Tacoma's Lincoln District — the city's original international neighborhood — the rat-a-tat-tat of a heavy cleaver has been drawing customers to Thọ Từờng BBQ for more than 25 years. Handling the cleaver is Phúc Ngô — the duck master. Born...
Seattle's beloved burger spot known for its succulent burgers, hand-cut fries, and rich, classic shakes, has been a favorite for over 67 years. To commemorate its 69th anniversary, Dick's Drive-In will be offering a special deal for its customers.
425magazine.com
Arena Sports Opens New Family Entertainment Center in Issaquah
After its founding in Seattle in 1995, Arena Sports has expanded into five locations across the greater metropolitan area. Recently, the family-run business continued its growth with the opening of the new Issaquah Family Entertainment Center. The family-fun spot, which opened its doors to the public on Jan. 19, offers...
Downtown Seattle shoppers feeling the impact of recent big business closures
SEATTLE — Time is running out for another downtown Seattle staple. One of downtown Seattle’s longest-standing movie theaters is closing its doors next month. The Regal Meridian 16 movie theater is one of 39 that will shut off screens across the country. "It's terrible because it's common that...
luxury-houses.net
This $4.998M Tuscan-Inspired Home is Meticulous to The Last Detail in Seattle, WA
The Home in Seattle sets the stage for your best life, grand in scale but warm in ambiance, now available for sale. This home located at 2530 42nd Avenue W, Seattle, Washington; offering 5 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with 6,190 square feet of living spaces. Call Christine Doucet – COMPASS – (Phone: (425) 401-0927) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Seattle.
Doctor turned baker shares Lunar New Year recipes with fellow Washingtonians
SEATTLE — To celebrate Lunar New Year, Kat Lieu, the author of Modern Asian Baking at Home stopped by KING 5 Mornings on Sunday to share recipes. Lieu is a doctor of physical therapy, but her passion for baking was reignited during the pandemic. While she still practices medicine, she has launched a baking group called Subtle Asian Baking.
Major sports store shutting its doors for good – see why they’re not the only retailer moving on
A LARGE Niketown store in the heart of Seattle closed its doors yesterday-and its part of a growing and troubling trend. The sportswear giant announced that the store, which had been in downtown Seattle since 1996, would be permanently closing. "We look forward to serving you at Nike.com," a sign...
q13fox.com
Upcoming Seattle Convention Center sparks hope for future as more stores close downtown
SEATTLE - big businesses are set to close in downtown Seattle and tech companies see a flurry of layoffs, city officials are hoping the Seattle Convention Center's big expansion will drive some positive change. The expansion at the Seattle Convention Center is set to open on Jan. 25. Still, even...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Happy Lunar New Year 2023: The Year of the Rabbit
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., January 22, 2023—Asian communities around Puget Sound are welcoming the 2023 Lunar New Year with family reunions, festivals, and lots of food as they say farewell to the Year of the Tiger and usher in the Year of the Rabbit that begins January 22, 2023. Edmonds...
seattlerefined.com
Kraken celebrate Lunar New Year with warm-up jerseys designed by local artist
The Kraken has taken the initiative to raise awareness for many special occasions and communities throughout Seattle, like wearing special warmups for Black History Month in 2022. On Saturday, they did so again to honor the Lunar New Year. This is the Year of the Rabbit, so Monyee Chau from...
shorelineareanews.com
Photo: Twin apartment towers nearing completion in Seattle's Denny Triangle
The Atrium, under construction at 1200 Stewart St, is a twin skyscraper apartment complex in the Denny Triangle neighborhood north of downtown Seattle. The project is located at the intersection of Stewart St and Denny Way and comprises 1,014 apartments, retail space, a music venue, and a galleria in two 48-story buildings.
luxury-houses.net
Incredibly Waterfront Estate With Magnificent Rose Garden in Seattle, WA Lists for $29M
The Estate in Seattle is a luxurious home with every upgrade and high-end finish, now available for sale. This home located at 1500 42nd Avenue E, Seattle, Washington; offering 3 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 8,360 square feet of living spaces. Call Moira E Holley – Realogics Sotheby’s Int’l Rlty – (Phone: (206) 538-0722) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Seattle.
On January 28th, Dick’s Drive-In will celebrate 69 years of serving up burgers, fries and shakes to the people of Seattle, and beyond. The local franchise opened the walk-up windows at its very first location in Wallingford in 1954.
theregistryps.com
Amazon, Microsoft & Meta Closing Offices Will Make a Big Dent in the Puget Sound Office Market
The Patagonia vest recession, a current economic condition that New York University Stern School of Business Professor Scott Galloway aptly named because he’s predicting it will mostly affect employees of big technology companies, seems to be in full swing. Coupled with what may seem like a lasting transformation of how these companies work, the office space in cities where these companies have made big moves in the past will likely become abundant. In the latest iteration of this phenomenon, large technology employers across the Puget Sound region, Amazon, Microsoft and Meta, to name a few, are jettisoning their office space by either not renewing leases or placing large swats of space on the sublease market, and the impact may take years to overcome.
KING-5
Seattle prepares for another king tide to impact vulnerable neighborhoods
SEATTLE — Another king tide is expected to hit Seattle’s South Park neighborhood on Monday morning. However, the KING 5 weather team doesn’t expect it to be as severe as the one last month. About 90,000 sandbags have been placed in Seattle’s South Park neighborhood by the...
thewatchdogonline.com
Receive a Free $25 ORCA Card by Filling Out a Survey
Move Redmond is offering the opportunity for people to share how the light rail will affect their trips from Bellevue to Redmond to receive a $25 ORCA card. Construction of the East Link light rail started in the spring of 2017, with the majority of the construction finishing in 2022. When fully in service, possibly in 2024, the light rail line will extend 14 miles with 10 stations stretching from downtown Seattle to Mercer Island to Bellevue and Redmond.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Biscuits In Washington
Cheapism has the scoop on every state's most delicious biscuits.
thenationalnews.com
Layoffs at Amazon and Microsoft deal big blow to second-largest US tech hub Seattle
Job cuts at Amazon and Microsoft are the latest blow for the Seattle region in the US state of Washington, which is still struggling to recover from the pandemic-era destruction of the commuter economy that, as in many cities, is the lifeblood of America’s second-largest tech hub. The number...
Security concerns in Seattle sparked by deadly Lunar New Year shooting in California
A deadly mass shooting in southern California sparked security concerns in Seattle at Sunday afternoon’s Lunar New Year celebration on Pier 62. Still, those concerns did not prevent a large crowd from showing up. There was actually a very good turnout, organizers said, especially compared to last year. But...
10 Western Cities That are Getting Too Expensive for Retirees
FinanceBuzz is reader-supported. We may receive compensation from the products and services mentioned in this story, but the opinions are the author's own. Compensation may impact where offers appear. We have not included all available products or offers. Learn more about how we make money and our editorial policies. Are...
