ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
traveltomorrow.com

Paris Saint-Germain makes a mid-season stopover in Doha

Paris Saint-Germain, France’s reigning ‘Ligue 1’ champion team, travelled to Doha on January 18, with a stopover in Riyadh and a return flight to the French capital with Qatar Airways, the club’s official airline and principal partner. The team’s manager, Christophe Galtier, flew with to Doha...
chatsports.com

Philip Billing looking to leave Bournemouth following interest from Valencia, while the Cherries continue their pursuit of Inter Milan wing-back Robin Gosens

Bournemouth midfielder Philip Billing is looking to leave amid interest from Valencia. The Danish international has been a pivotal player for the Cherries this season, with his performances attracting the interest of the LaLiga side. Billing has featured in 19 of the Cherries 20 Premier League matches this season.
104.1 WIKY

Soccer-Nketiah strikes late as leaders Arsenal edge Man Utd in thriller

LONDON (Reuters) -Arsenal restored their five-point lead at the top of the Premier League with Eddie Nketiah scoring twice in a 3-2 defeat of Manchester United, including a 90th-minute winner, in a rip-roaring clash at The Emirates on Sunday. It looked as though it would end honours even with United...
BBC

Cristiano Ronaldo: Portugal forward makes competitive debut in Al Nassr win

Cristiano Ronaldo made his competitive debut for new club Al Nassr in their 1-0 win over Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League on Sunday. The 37-year-old Portugal forward joined the club last month on a deal that runs until 2025, reportedly earning more than £177m per year. He led...
msn.com

Athletic Bilbao vs Real Madrid score, result, highlights: Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos secure win, keep pace with Barcelona

Real Madrid secured a vital three points in the La Liga title race as they traveled to Athletic Club and snatched a 2-0 victory. Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos provided the decisive blows, but the result was a team effort. It was far from a resounding victory, as Madrid remain somewhat off their usual pace and Athletic provided a worthy opposition, but ultimately the visitors emerged victorious thanks to a pair of glittering finishes that the hosts could not match.
BBC

Morocco and PSG defender Achraf Hakimi named Arab Sportsman of the Year

Morocco and Paris Saint Germain defender Achraf Hakimi has been named Arab Sportsman of the Year for 2022. The 24-year-old full back received the accolade at the Joy Awards in his country's capital Riyadh after a memorable year on the international and domestic stage. Hakimi played a key role as...
BBC

Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Martinez, Zinchenko, Bowen, Haaland, Kane

At the end of every Premier League round of fixtures, BBC football pundit Garth Crooks is on hand to give you his Team of the Week. But who has he picked this time? Take a look and then pick your own team below. As ever, Garth also has his say on the game's big talking points in the Crooks of the Matter.
BBC

Arsenal 3-2 Man Utd: What Ten Hag said

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag tells BBC Sport: "It was a great game, a lot of tempo and the audience is the big winner. Two top teams but of course we are disappointed when you lose this game in the late stage. All the goals we conceded today are mistakes, it can't happen.
AFP

Lampard sacked as boss of troubled Everton

Frank Lampard was sacked as Everton manager on Monday after less than a year in charge at the struggling Premier League club. After several hours of reports that Lampard had been sacked, Everton finally confirmed the 44-year-old's departure on Monday evening.

Comments / 0

Community Policy