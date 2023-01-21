ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toppenish, WA

nbcrightnow.com

Deadly speeding crash

A driver on River Rd in Yakima is dead after crashing their car and rolling. According to to police the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car.
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Driver dies after being ejected from car near Wapato

WAPATO, Wash.- A 30-year-old man is dead after being ejected in a single car accident on Progressive Rd near Wapato January 22. Yakima County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the crash around 6:30 p.m. According to the YCSO the driver of a 2000 Honda Accord was traveling eastbound on Progressive...
WAPATO, WA
NEWStalk 870

Kennewick Police Investigating Car Engulfed in Flames

Kennewick Police responded to a vehicle fire Sunday morning, January 22nd, in the area of W Kennewick Ave and N Dayton St. KPD arrived at the scene just before 7am, finding the vehicle engulfed in flames. Kennewick Police are now investigating this fire as an arson. If you have any information that help, you are asked to call the non-emergency number 509-628-0333. The case number you are asked to reference is KPD 22-095828.
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Yakima woman killed in rollover crash on River Road

YAKIMA, Wash. – A Yakima woman is dead after a rollover crash early Sunday morning. Authorities said it took a few hours before the crash was discovered. It happened near the intersection of River Road and Fruitvale Boulevard. Authorities said they believe the crash happened between the hours of 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. They said the 32-year-old Yakima woman...
YAKIMA, WA
kpq.com

Homicide Suspect Arrested on Badger Mountain Road Near Waterville

Update: Jan, 22, 2023 at 12:57 p.m. Douglas County Sheriff's Office released the identities of both the homicide suspect and victim involved in the Saturday evening incident on Badger Mountain Road. The female victim was identified as 37-year-old Alyssa Ann Longwell from Kennewick, Wash. Longwell succumbed to her injuries and...
WATERVILLE, WA
FOX 11 and 41

One person dead after wrong way crash in Toppenish Saturday morning

TOPPENISH, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is investigating a car crash off SR 22 early Saturday morning. According to WSP, the car was headed eastbound on SR22 when the driver swerved over the center line and hit another car driving westbound. The two passengers headed westbound were transported to...
TOPPENISH, WA
KIMA TV

Man dead after car goes airborne into Wapato ditch

WAPATO -- A man is dead after his car went into a ditch on the south side of Progressive Rd. in Wapato Sunday evening. 30-year-old Benjamin Mendoza Perez was driving eastbound on Progressive Rd. when his Honda went into a ditch. The car hit a driveway that crossed the ditch...
WAPATO, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

14-year-old Yakima driver identified in fatal crash

YAKIMA CO., Wash. – A 14-year-old Yakima driver has died after a fatal crash just outside of Naches Friday. Authorities identified him as Angel Comachoagustin. The crash happened on SR 12, about 13 miles west of Naches, just after 12 p.m. Authorities said a preliminary investigation showed Comachoagustin lost control of his car while rounding a curve. The car went...
NACHES, WA
KIMA TV

Kennewick Police asking for help from public in identifying felony theft suspect

Kennewick Wash. — Kennewick Police are asking for help from the public in identifying a suspect accused of felony theft at an area Target store. On Friday, Kennewick Officers were dispatched to Target for a theft in progress. After investigation it was revealed the theft was felony level or theft with a value of over $750.

