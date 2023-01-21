Charlotte FC will honor Anton Walkes with celebration of life Tuesday

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte FC is hosting a celebration of life for former defender Anton Walkes, who was killed in a boating accident in Florida last week.

The team invited fans, teammates, and family to gather at Bank of America Stadium on Tuesday at 3 p.m.

Matchday stadium policies will be in place; no food or beverages will be sold, and attendees are asked to enter through the Lowe’s East Gate, which will open at 2 p.m.

In Walke’s honor, fans are encouraged to wear black Charlotte FC gear and Newly Minted Kits.

(WATCH BELOW: Soccer fans around the world mourn loss of Charlotte FC’s Anton Walkes)

