Dominion offers scholarships

By Dean Brown
 2 days ago
RICHMOND, Va. — Dominion Energy is accepting applications for its Educational Equity Scholarship. The application deadline is January 25 at 4 p.m. Eligible applicants must self-identify as Black, African-American, Hispanic, Latino, American Indian, Alaskan native, Asian, Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander. High school seniors, graduates, or current college undergraduates with plans to enroll in an accredited two or four-year college and currently have a minimum grade point average of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale are encouraged to apply.

Students can learn more and apply at DominionEnergy.com/EquityScholarships.

