KELOLAND TV
SD House changes county zoning law for Noem
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A change that the South Dakota Legislature wouldn’t make three years ago to let county zoning boards have a lower threshold for approving conditional-use permits might become state law this year. The state House of Representatives voted 40-30 on Monday for HB-1029 that its...
KELOLAND TV
Randolph backs away from his bill-sponsor change
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A proposal to require that South Dakota’s governor, chief justice and executive agencies get individual legislators to introduce their bills and joint resolutions was set aside at its sponsor’s request Monday. “It was something I was determining whether to do,” Republican Rep. Tony...
Bill to change the makeup of state Tribal Relations Committee passes Senate
PIERRE—A bill that would change the bipartisan makeup of the state’s Tribal Relations Committee passed through the Senate 27-7 on Monday and now heads to the House. The bill, introduced by Sen. Lee Schoenbeck, R- Watertown, would strike a requirement for balance between Democrats and Republicans on the committee. Opponents argue that the move will […] The post Bill to change the makeup of state Tribal Relations Committee passes Senate appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
KELOLAND TV
South Dakota GOP lawmakers offer Medicaid work-requirement
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota voters in 2024 might be asked to vote again on Medicaid expansion — but this time, it would be to add language for a work requirement. Republican Rep. Tony Venhuizen and Senate Republican leader Casey Crabtree have proposed a joint resolution. HJR-5004...
dakotanewsnow.com
Senate Bill 69: Questions about changes in State, Tribal relations
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -On Monday, January 23rd, the Senate will discuss and likely vote on a bill affecting the relationship between the Tribes and the State of South Dakota. SB 69 is titled: An act to modify the composition of the State-Tribal Relations Committee. The conversation among...
Several early bills show some legislators could use a dose of common sense
It puzzles me why some South Dakota legislators, who depend on voters for their jobs, are so afraid of their constituents. And why isn’t common sense a legislative job requirement? Oh, right. Voters establish the job criteria. Maybe that is why some legislators are petrified. If they voted the legislator into office, what might they […] The post Several early bills show some legislators could use a dose of common sense appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
KELOLAND TV
A look at the week ahead in SD state government
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s a first look at meetings of South Dakota state government boards and commissions, and meetings of the Legislature, that are open to the public, starting Monday, January 23, 2023. Click on the name for meeting details. Please note that any could be postponed because of the COVID-19 situation or weather conditions.
KELOLAND TV
Gov. Noem says her personal cell phone was ‘hacked’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem’s office announced via news release Monday that her personal cell phone had been hacked. “Governor Noem’s personal cell phone number has been hacked and used to make hoax calls,” read the release in part, “Governor Noem had no involvement in these calls.”
marijuanamoment.net
North Dakota Resolution On Hemp-Based U.S. Flags Advances, With One Lawmaker Concerned About ‘Odors’ From Flag Burning
A North Dakota House committee has approved a resolution that encourages residents to buy U.S. flags that are made out of hemp—even as one lawmaker expressed concern about whether “odors” from people burning flags would be an issue. The concurrent resolution, which is being sponsored by five...
South Dakota lawmakers reject proposal to limit ballot measures
South Dakota lawmakers dismissed a proposal that the state constitution ban ballot measures from being reconsidered if they failed in the previous election.
KELOLAND TV
Deutsch’s ballot measure blocked as unworkable
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota voters won’t have to decide how frequently they want to see ballot measures that are “substantially similar” one election after another. The proposal from Republican Rep. Fred Deutsch was set aside Friday. The House State Affairs Committee rejected HJR-5001 by...
KELOLAND TV
Non-resident ATV fee moves forward in SD Legislature
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — In the coming days, the South Dakota Senate will debate whether non-residents should pay $50 for a decal that would allow them to operate their off-road vehicles on the state’s public roadways. The Senate Transportation Committee gave its support 6-0 to the plan Friday.
mykxlg.com
SD Assoc. Towns and Townships Sees Legislative Progress and Scholarships Available
Week two of South Dakota’s legislative session ended, many bills received support, and the process began. Dustin Leiseth, President of the South Dakota Association of Towns and Townships, says they are seeing progress. Leiseth talks about Senate Bill 73…. District 20 Republican Senator Joshua Klumb is the prime...
Plainsman
And so it begins...
In the 2012 debut single from Kacey Musgraves, the catchy lyrics of “Merry Go ‘Round” talk about the struggles of simply accepting the life laid before us and struggling through rather than fighting for a different path, which then leads to the next generation doing the same, and so on and so forth.
Ready, set: Petition to repeal Ballot Measure 2 has been approved by Lt. Gov. Dahlstrom
A group of Alaskans seeking to repeal a 2020 Alaska law that created no-party primaries and ranked choice voting has had its application to collect signatures on a petition approved by Lt. Gov. Nancy Dahlstrom. Alaskans for Honest Elections needs to collect 30,000 signatures, or about 10% of the number...
kotatv.com
South Dakota legislature considering lowering mandatory school attendance age
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - In 2009 the South Dakota Legislature voted to raise the mandatory school attendance age to 18. This week lawmakers are trying to reverse that by introducing Senate Bill 65. In South Dakota, children are required to attend school on a regular basis until the age...
kmaland.com
Poll: Voters Reject Tuition Vouchers, Voice Public School Support
(KMAland) -- A new poll commissioned by the American Federation of Teachers finds most voters strongly oppose private school vouchers, which allow families to home-school their kids or seek private education using state funds. Gov. Kim Reynolds proposed a voucher program in her State of the State address. It's now...
kotatv.com
Black Hills bigger than Roe rally in downtown Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Fifty years ago the Supreme Court issued a 7-2 decision in Roe vs Wade, giving women the right to choose to continue a pregnancy. In 2022, this constitutional right to abortion ended in certain states. Sunday, the South Dakota Chapter of the National Organization for...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Noem outlaws South Dakota Government Contracts with six countries
(Pierre, SD) -- South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is calling for new approach to state government contracts. The governor has issued a directive banning all state government from making technology purchases or entering into contracts with businesses connected to China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, Venezuela, or Cuba. Contractors wanting to...
kelo.com
Gov. Noem calls for investigation into the release of her and her family’s Social Security numbers by Jan. 6th Committee
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Governor Kristi Noem is calling for a Justice Department investigation after her and her family’s Social Security numbers were leaked by the January 6th Committee. Along with Noem and her family, nearly 2,000 Social Security numbers of high ranking politicians, including Texas Governor...
