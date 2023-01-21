Read full article on original website
Martin Sheriff: Truck Driver involved in Hit & Run of Bicyclist identified and arrested
Martin Sheriff: Truck Driver involved in Hit & Run of Bicyclist identified and arrested. Martin County, Fl (TreasureCoast.com) – The Martin County Sheriff have reported that the Truck Driver involved in Hit & Run of a Bicyclist has been identified and arrested. This is what happened:. The Martin County...
Tips from public lead to the arrest of hit-and-run driver who struck bicyclist
PALM CITY, Fla. (CBS12) — Through the help of the public deputies say they were able to locate the person responsible in a hit-and-run that left a bicyclist with multiple injuries. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said on Thursday, Jan. 20, a bicyclist was struck by a yellow box...
West Boca Raton Man, Tired Of Waiting At HOA Gate, Threatens Driver With Knife
PBSO: Homeowner Arrested After Threatening Driver In Mission Bay. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Waiting in line is often better than sitting in jail. That’s the message likely learned by Marcelo Loureiro. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says Loureiro was tired of waiting […]
Martin County Sheriff's Office demands private juvenile treatment center pay for costly operations
TEQUESTA, Fla. — The Martin County Sheriff's office says they have responded to the Sandy Pines juvenile facility nearly 300 times in the last 18 months. This time, it took 27 deputies out of a busy weekend rotation. Now, the chief deputy says it's time the facility pays the bill.
PSLPD: Two Arrested for Purse Snatching after Witness Photographs Suspect Vehicle Fleeing from Scene!
PSLPD: Two Arrested for Purse Snatching after Witness Photographs Suspect Vehicle Fleeing from Scene!. Port St.Lucie, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Port St. Lucie Police have reported that two people were arrested for purse snatching after a witness took photographs of the suspects fleeing from the scene. This is what happened:. It...
Internal Affairs, Rivera Beach police chief differ over officer's actions in deadly police chase
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Video from a police dashcam shows the moments an 18-year-old girl crashed her vehicle during a police chase. The teen and her boyfriend both died. The question now being asked is if the officer followed department policy by initiating the chase. WPBF 25 News obtained...
Jupiter police unable to find car burglar after searching storm drain
Jupiter police on Monday are searching a storm drain for a person they believe may have been burglarizing cars in two separate neighborhoods earlier in the morning.
Bicyclist struck by box truck during hit-and-run in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A bicyclist was left with multiple injuries after a hit-and-run on Thursday. According to the Martin County Sheriff's Office, on Jan. 19 around 3:30 p.m., a bicyclist was traveling south on SW Citrus Blvd. At the same time, a yellow box truck was traveling south when the right outside mirror hit the bicyclist.
10 People Transported To Area Hospitals After Wreck on Sawgrass
An accident on the Sawgrass Expressway sent ten people, including five children, to area hospitals. On Sunday afternoon, an accident involving a vehicle heading eastbound on the Sawgrass Expressway at University Drive was reported. According to Deputy Fire Chief Mike Moser of the Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department, ten people were...
Police investigating two deaths near Wawa in Palm Springs
PALM SPRINGS, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are investigating two deaths in Palm Springs. According to a PIO with the Palm Springs Police Department, on Jan. 22, two dead bodies were found near the Wawa on Lake Worth Road and Congress Avenue. This is believed to be an isolated incident.
$10,000 reward offered in MLK Day shooting in Fort Pierce
FORT PIERCE, Fla (CBS12) — The reward for information in the MLK Day shooting in Fort Pierce that left a young mother dead is now up to $10,000. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's office said the reward money is coming from the ATF and the Florida Sheriff's Association. The...
Florida Deputy Caught Shoplifting, Gets One-Week Suspension, Keeps Job
This is a story about a deputy who did a Florida Man thing... and still kept his job with the police department. According to CBS-12, a deputy with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Department was caught shoplifting at Home Depot and received a one-week suspension from his job with the department.
Woman killed in Brightline crash in Boca
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Video above: A look at Saturday's top headlines and weather. A woman was struck and killed by a Brightline train in Boca Raton Saturday, according to Boca Raton police. Never miss anything: Sign up for personalized newsletters and alerts from WPBF 25 News. Authorities said...
Man, 73, riding bicycle struck, killed by minivan
A 73-year-old man riding a bicycle died after being struck by a minivan on State Road A1A Friday afternoon about 5 miles north of the Fort Pierce city limits, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Woman killed after being hit by Brightline train in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is dead after being hit by a northbound Brightline Train in Boca Raton. It happened on Jan. 21 around 9:40 a.m. According to a PIO with the Boca Raton Police Department, the crash did not impact traffic in the area.
Pedestrian killed in Greenacres trying to cross the street outside of the sidewalk
A pedestrian trying to cross the street outside of a sidewalk was killed Friday night when he was struck by a car on 10th Avenue North in Greenacres. A West Palm Beach motorist was traveling westbound in the 5300 block of 10th Avenue North when the pedestrian improperly tried to cross the roadway, violating the motorist’s right of way, according to a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office report. It is unknown where the pedestrian was before the collision but when he tried to cross the street, he was outside of the crosswalk and not near an intersection, the report stated.
Search for possible car burglar in Jupiter comes up empty
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — The search came up empty for a man in connection to a string of car burglaries in Jupiter. Police responded to a call about a suspicious person at the Woodland Estates at around 5 a.m. on Monday. Officers located the man but when they moved...
POLICE REPORT: WOMAN VIDEOTAPING AS SHE SLAMMED INTO FOUR IN DELRAY BEACH
WITNESS: “THE PHONE! YOU AND THE F’ING PHONE!” NEW YEAR’S EVE NIGHTMARE: FOUR INJURED, ONE CRITICAL. COPS HOLD REPORT FOR THREE WEEKS. BOCANEWSNOW.COM THREATENS LEGAL ACTION TO OBTAIN DOCUMENTS… DRIVER ADMITS. VIDEO OF THE DEBILITATING CRASH NOW IN EVIDENCE… BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, […]
Nonjury trial starts Monday for former Boca Raton delivery driver accused of murdering elderly woman
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The trial for the former delivery driver accused of beating a Boca Raton woman to death and setting her on fire is set for Monday morning at the Palm Beach County Courthouse, beginning at 9 a.m. Earlier this month, the defense and prosecution came...
One Killed In Boca Raton Crash
Police Seek Eyewitnesses. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The Boca Raton Police Department is seeking witnesses to a crash in the 1900 block of West Camino Real. The crash, which occurred on Wednesday around 1:30 p.m., left 72 year old Victoria Luna dead. Passenger […]
