Democrats tweet "bigotry and white supremacy" motive in Monterey Park Asian Mass ShootingLashaun TurnerMonterey Park, CA
Sheriff: Man discovered dead in Torrance after a confrontation with police was the shooter in Monterey Park.Malek SherifTorrance, CA
VP Kamala Harris visits Arizona for groundbreaking of Ten West Link. So what is it?
TONOPAH, Ariz. — Vice President Kamala Harris visited Tonopah on Thursday for the groundbreaking of a new project called the Ten West Link. The Biden administration said Ten West will be a boon to renewable energy and supply for Arizona and California. What is Ten West?. At its simplest,...
President Joe Biden issues emergency declaration for California following storms
That could mean millions in emergency aid, and more if authorized by Congress.
Vice President Kamala Harris makes first trip to Arizona
PHOENIX — Vice President Kamala Harris visited Arizona for the first time since entering the role on Thursday to tout the administration’s clean energy initiative. Harris attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the “Ten West Link” transmission line in Tonopah. The transmission line will add a significant...
President Biden pledges more money to help California communities rebuild after deadly storms
After a series of storms battered California over the past few weeks and left behind such destruction, President Joe Biden traveled to the state to see it himself.The series of storms left at least 21 people dead statewide — many of them were swept away by flash flooding. The damage is expected to surpass a billion dollars.Some of the hardest-hit areas in the state include Sacramento, Santa Barbara, and Santa Cruz counties. In Sacramento, the damage is expected to cost at least $123 million alone. Santa Barbara is expected to cost $147 million and Santa Cruz $55 million. Those numbers...
Trump responded to the Monterey Park mass shooting by complaining about the treatment of Jan. 6 rioters
Donald Trump said "nothing will happen" to the gunman, compared with those arrested in connection with the Capitol riot.
The shooter has since been identified as Huu Can Tran, an Asian man. On Saturday January 21, 2023 the small city of Monterey Park California, once named one of the best places to live in America, was rocked by a horrific mass shooting that killed 10 and injured many others.
Fox News Analyst Asks Ron DeSantis to ‘Look Closely’ at Miami Restaurant He Claims Kicked Him Out for Conservative Politics
Fox News analyst Gianno Caldwell has called on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to “look closely” at the Miami restaurant that he claims kicked him out for his conservative politics — a conflict that has prompted the establishment to move up their prescheduled winter break in light of harassment on social media.
Biden excludes Santa Clara County from storm relief funds
President Joe Biden landed in Santa Clara County Thursday to assess the extent of federal aid needed following the devastating storms that pummeled the region. The president deplaned Air Force One at NASA Ames Moffett Federal Airfield around noon, following his announcement to expand federal aid to California counties impacted by severe weather conditions. Funds... The post Biden excludes Santa Clara County from storm relief funds appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Low tides reveal trove of fossils on California's Central Coast
"What on Earth was it?"
California Police Say Father Intentionally Drove Wife And Two Small Children Off Cliff
Dharmesh Patel, his wife, 7-year-old daughter and 4-year-old son were all taken to the hospital, California Highway Patrol said. Patel is charged with attempted murder and child abuse. A California man is under arrest after the California Highway Patrol in San Francisco say they believe he intentionally drove his vehicle...
President Biden tours California storm damage, visiting Santa Cruz, Monterey counties
SANTA CRUZ -- President Joe Biden walked along the splintered boardwalk of this picture-postcard beach town Thursday and heard from business owners struggling to repair damage to their shops after deadly storms caused devastation across the region and killed more than 20 people statewide.Santa Cruz County was among the hardest-hit parts of California from the wet and windy weather. The county had estimated damage to its public infrastructure at $55 million as of Wednesday, with likely more than 1,000 homes affected.Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell, speaking to reporters on Air Force One earlier Thursday, said a lot of...
Meet Marie Alvarado-Gil, Stanislaus’ new state senator; her surprising political ascent
`I’ve been hit by harder rocks and I still get up.,’ says the Democratic woman of color who will represent a white, Republican district| Profile
V.P. Harris to visit Southern California following Biden tour
Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to visit the San Fernando Valley Friday, a day after President Joe Biden toured the Central Coast. During Biden's visit, he discussed federal aid to California following the recent series of severe storms that damaged parts of California.The recent wave of storms caused an estimated $1 billion in damages and losses across the state. Harris's tour of the area is intended to highlight the administration's work to increase drought and flood resilience.Harris will make her first stop Friday in Sun Valley. Harris will visit a facility owned by the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power called the Tujunga Spreading Grounds. The site is a recently opened stormwater reclamation facility. She's scheduled to arrive at about 1 p.m.The Tujunga Spreading Grounds captures runoff that would otherwise flow into the ocean, according to the LADWP, and it can provide water for up to 64,000 homes annually .
The California storms were great for wine
For several days, Jason Haas and his employees at the Tablas Creek Vineyard couldn't reach their vines. The January storms that pummelled California washed out the roads and burst river banks, making even the simplest commute treacherous. Their tasting room closed for four days. But even so, he was thrilled.
Kamala Harris mourns victims of Monterey Park shooting before speech to mark 50 years since Roe
Vice President Kamala Harris declared Sunday that "this violence must stop" in her first on-camera remarks about the mass shooting in Monterey Park, California, that has left at least 10 people dead.
West Coast Swell Bender Continues
Swells unite us. Not in an airy, existential way, but actually bring us together with a real shared experience because we’re actually riding the same bands of energy someone else rode the day before, or backwashed under a pier before that, and someone’ll likely ride it after you did. Take, for example, the North Pacific swell that smashed Waimea and Jaws last Wednesday. That same exact swell hit the West Coast on Friday. So theoretically, if you surfed in SoCal on Friday, you could’ve ridden the same band of energy Billy Kemper scratched into at Jaws on Wednesday. (Oh, but if you scored SoCal on Wednesday, which many did, that was a totally different swell. It’s a bender! That was a slightly smaller, less destructive version of the Wild West swell that hit the week before, which smashed California but not Hawaii.)
Seven shot dead in another mass shooting in California
Jan 23 (Reuters) - Seven people were killed in a mass shooting at two locations in the coastal northern California city of Half Moon Bay on Monday, and the suspect was arrested after driving to a police parking lot, apparently attempting to turn himself in, officials said.
SLO, Santa Barbara counties added to federal disaster declaration
President Joe Biden has approved an amendment to include San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties to his major disaster declaration, Congressman Salud Carbajal's office announced on Tuesday.
President Joe Biden makes a stop in Mountain View before heading to Santa Cruz County to survey storm damage
President Joe Biden touched down aboard Air Force One at Moffett Federal Airfield in Mountain View just before noon on Thursday, Jan. 19. It was the president's first stop on a packed schedule of visiting Santa Clara and Santa Cruz counties to survey storm-damaged areas. Air Force One landed around...
10 People Killed, Others Injured in Mass Shooting in Southern California
The shooting took place at a ballroom dance studio in Monterey Park, authorities said At least 10 people were killed and another 10 were injured during a mass shooting that took place at a ballroom dance studio in Monterey Park, Calif., on Saturday night, authorities said. The suspect fled the scene after the shooting. On Saturday evening, around 10:22 p.m. local time, officers from the Monterey Park Police Department responded to the business regarding a 911 call about shots being fired, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department (LASD) said in a press release...
