KTAR.com

Vice President Kamala Harris makes first trip to Arizona

PHOENIX — Vice President Kamala Harris visited Arizona for the first time since entering the role on Thursday to tout the administration’s clean energy initiative. Harris attended a groundbreaking ceremony for the “Ten West Link” transmission line in Tonopah. The transmission line will add a significant...
ARIZONA STATE
CBS Sacramento

President Biden pledges more money to help California communities rebuild after deadly storms

After a series of storms battered California over the past few weeks and left behind such destruction, President Joe Biden traveled to the state to see it himself.The series of storms left at least 21 people dead statewide — many of them were swept away by flash flooding. The damage is expected to surpass a billion dollars.Some of the hardest-hit areas in the state include Sacramento, Santa Barbara, and Santa Cruz counties. In Sacramento, the damage is expected to cost at least $123 million alone. Santa Barbara is expected to cost $147 million and Santa Cruz $55 million. Those numbers...
CALIFORNIA STATE
San José Spotlight

Biden excludes Santa Clara County from storm relief funds

President Joe Biden landed in Santa Clara County Thursday to assess the extent of federal aid needed following the devastating storms that pummeled the region. The president deplaned Air Force One at NASA Ames Moffett Federal Airfield around noon, following his announcement to expand federal aid to California counties impacted by severe weather conditions. Funds... The post Biden excludes Santa Clara County from storm relief funds appeared first on San José Spotlight.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

President Biden tours California storm damage, visiting Santa Cruz, Monterey counties

SANTA CRUZ -- President Joe Biden walked along the splintered boardwalk of this picture-postcard beach town Thursday and heard from business owners struggling to repair damage to their shops after deadly storms caused devastation across the region and killed more than 20 people statewide.Santa Cruz County was among the hardest-hit parts of California from the wet and windy weather. The county had estimated damage to its public infrastructure at $55 million as of Wednesday, with likely more than 1,000 homes affected.Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell, speaking to reporters on Air Force One earlier Thursday, said a lot of...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

V.P. Harris to visit Southern California following Biden tour

Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to visit the San Fernando Valley Friday, a day after President Joe Biden toured the Central Coast. During Biden's visit, he discussed federal aid to California following the recent series of severe storms that damaged parts of California.The recent wave of storms caused an estimated $1 billion in damages and losses across the state.  Harris's tour of the area is intended to highlight the administration's work to increase drought and flood resilience.Harris will make her first stop Friday in Sun Valley. Harris will visit a facility owned by the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power called the Tujunga Spreading Grounds. The site is a recently opened stormwater reclamation facility. She's scheduled to arrive at about 1 p.m.The Tujunga Spreading Grounds captures runoff that would otherwise flow into the ocean, according to the LADWP, and it can provide water for up to 64,000 homes annually  .
LOS ANGELES, CA
BBC

The California storms were great for wine

For several days, Jason Haas and his employees at the Tablas Creek Vineyard couldn't reach their vines. The January storms that pummelled California washed out the roads and burst river banks, making even the simplest commute treacherous. Their tasting room closed for four days. But even so, he was thrilled.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Surfline

West Coast Swell Bender Continues

Swells unite us. Not in an airy, existential way, but actually bring us together with a real shared experience because we’re actually riding the same bands of energy someone else rode the day before, or backwashed under a pier before that, and someone’ll likely ride it after you did. Take, for example, the North Pacific swell that smashed Waimea and Jaws last Wednesday. That same exact swell hit the West Coast on Friday. So theoretically, if you surfed in SoCal on Friday, you could’ve ridden the same band of energy Billy Kemper scratched into at Jaws on Wednesday. (Oh, but if you scored SoCal on Wednesday, which many did, that was a totally different swell. It’s a bender! That was a slightly smaller, less destructive version of the Wild West swell that hit the week before, which smashed California but not Hawaii.)
HAWAII STATE
People

10 People Killed, Others Injured in Mass Shooting in Southern California

The shooting took place at a ballroom dance studio in Monterey Park, authorities said At least 10 people were killed and another 10 were injured during a mass shooting that took place at a ballroom dance studio in Monterey Park, Calif., on Saturday night, authorities said. The suspect fled the scene after the shooting. On Saturday evening, around 10:22 p.m. local time, officers from the Monterey Park Police Department responded to the business regarding a 911 call about shots being fired, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department (LASD) said in a press release...
MONTEREY PARK, CA

