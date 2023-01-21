ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

radionwtn.com

Kentucky Troopers To Wear Body-Worn Cameras

For the first time in the commonwealth’s history, the Kentucky State Police (KSP) will be equipped with body-worn cameras to increase officer safety and public trust. Today, at the training academy, KSP demonstrated the new integrated video recording system, which will be distributed to approximately 780 sworn personnel. “These...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

New Kentucky Megabus routes to begin Wednesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – New Megabus routes are set to begin Wednesday. The news routes will expand the connectedness both inside and outside of Kentucky. Megabus and Miller Transportation announced an expansion to the routes they will offer, including places like Frankfort, Louisville, and Memphis. The services will...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Jump at the pump: Why Kentucky’s gas prices are going up

As of Monday, Kentucky's average price for unleaded gas is about $3.16. Some gas stations in Lexington are charging $3.19 for unleaded gas. According to GasBuddy, unleaded gas was about $2.80 last month, which means gas prices have jumped almost $0.40 cents. Jump at the pump: Why Kentucky’s gas prices...
KENTUCKY STATE
KISS 106

Gun Shows & Sportsman Expos Happening Around Kentucky in Spring 2023

For collectors, hunting enthusiasts, and second amendment supporters spring is a big time of year for gun shows around the state. Whether you are in search of hard-to-find collector's items or require new hunting equipment, there is sure to be plenty to take in during any of these various shows that will be held around the Bluegrass.
KENTUCKY STATE
Bluegrass Live

Kentucky murder suspect arrested in Mississippi

A man was arrested this week and charged with murdering a man in Kentucky, police said. Lexington, Kentucky, police said the suspect, Bobby Lashawn Hubbard was arrested Saturday in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Hubbard is accused of September 12 shooting death of 22-year-old Doricky Harris. Hubbard was being held Tuesday in Forrest...
HATTIESBURG, MS
College Heights Herald

Price on Politics: Medical Cannabis in Kentucky

The legalization of marijuana in any form has long been a contentious issue in Kentucky and across the United States. At the federal level, marijuana has been illegal since 1937. Cannabis is also illegal in all forms in the commonwealth, though the law has been relaxed in recent years. In...
KENTUCKY STATE
Kentucky Lantern

Instead of turning pandemic aid into a tax cut for the rich, lawmakers should invest in Kentucky

When is a tax cut NOT a tax cut? When a permanent reduction in state revenue is based on a temporary surplus in the state budget. The result is an unsustainable situation — a tax cut that ends up raising taxes elsewhere and harms our ability to fund the vital programs that keep Kentuckians healthy […] The post Instead of turning pandemic aid into a tax cut for the rich, lawmakers should invest in Kentucky appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
hazard-herald.com

How 2022 Gun Sales in Kentucky Compare to the Rest of the Country

Gun sales, as approximated by background checks, surged in 2020 to 39,695,315 just as the COVID-19 pandemic began. They have declined each year since, to 38,876,673 in 2021 and to 31,596,646 in 2022. Still, these numbers remain higher than pre-pandemic levels. The FBI's National Instant Criminal Background Check System publishes...
KENTUCKY STATE
WKYT 27

Ky. cannabis groups see surge in predatory practices

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Beshear’s executive order on medical cannabis was seen as a positive step towards legalization by many of its proponents. However, a group pushing for legislative reform has noticed a concerning trend since its implementation. Since the turn of the year, Kentuckians have been seeking...
KENTUCKY STATE
WBKR

Tennessee Woman Freaking Loves This New Online Pharmacy and Here’s Why

"Everyone should have safe, affordable medicines with transparent prices."- Mark Cuban. Billionaire investor Mark Cuban recently launched an online pharmacy that offers generic prescriptions for a fraction of what you would pay at major pharmacies. Here's some background about how Cost Plus Drugs was started and what prompted Mark to create it.
TENNESSEE STATE
Kentucky Lantern

Kentucky ranks 35th overall in national comparison of electric utility performance

A nationwide comparison of electric utility performance by an Illinois consumer advocacy group found that customers in states that are heavily reliant on fuel oil and natural gas, as in the Northeast and South, tend to pay more than those with larger amounts of carbon-free generation, among other findings.  Kentucky, largely reliant on coal for […] The post Kentucky ranks 35th overall in national comparison of electric utility performance appeared first on Kentucky Lantern.
KENTUCKY STATE
KSNT News

Kansas suing maker of ‘Fireball’ for misleading branding

TOPEKA (KSNT)- A class action lawsuit against the maker of the popular Fireball Cinnamon Whisky filed in January 2023 alleges the brand mislead consumers with one of its bottles. Sazerac Company Inc., the maker of Fireball, is being sued by an Illinois citizen who claims the company sold smaller bottles of Fireball at gas stations […]
KANSAS STATE
