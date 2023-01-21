ORANGE, Texas -- A couple feels "blessed to be alive" after running from their RV and diving into a ditch to shelter from a tornado in Texas. Video captured Tuesday shows the dramatic moments Zachary Peck-Chapman and his partner scramble out of their RV with their two dogs and jump into ditchwater at the Country Livin' RV Park in Orange, about 100 miles east of Houston.

