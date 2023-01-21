Read full article on original website
7 killed, 1 critically injured after shootings at 2 farms in Half Moon Bay in CA; suspect in custody
HALF MOON BAY, Calif. -- Seven people are dead and one is critically injured following shootings at two farms in Northern California this afternoon, a source confirmed to our sister station, ABC7 News. The shootings were reported at Mountain Mushroom Farm on San Mateo Road in Half Moon Bay. First...
Dramatic video captures couple running from RV, diving into ditchwater to shelter from Texas tornado
ORANGE, Texas -- A couple feels "blessed to be alive" after running from their RV and diving into a ditch to shelter from a tornado in Texas. Video captured Tuesday shows the dramatic moments Zachary Peck-Chapman and his partner scramble out of their RV with their two dogs and jump into ditchwater at the Country Livin' RV Park in Orange, about 100 miles east of Houston.
Texas senator proposes laws allowing school shooting victims to sue state
Austin, Texas -- After multiple mass shootings across the country this week, Uvalde families gathered Tuesday as Texas legislators introduced four new bills that would tighten gun laws in the wake of the Robb Elementary School shooting last May. State Sen. Roland Gutierrez, D-San Antonio, introduced bills that, if enacted,...
