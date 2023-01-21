Read full article on original website
rockchalktalk.com
Kansas Falls Short vs Baylor, 75-69
The Kansas Jayhawks lost their third straight game with a 75-69 defeat against the Baylor Bears. Ticky-tack fouls seemingly kept the Jayhawks from sustaining any kind of lead. Baylor lead for the majority of the game. At the 14:56 mark of the second half, Kansas snagged their first lead of the game. However it didn’t last and the Jayhawks were unable to pull ahead for the rest of the game.
rockchalktalk.com
How to Watch: Kansas @ Baylor
The Kansas Jayhawks travel to Waco to take on the Baylor Bears. KU hopes to snap a 2 game losing streak. Here is how to watch:. #9 Kansas Jayhawks (16-3, 5-2 Big 12) #17 Baylor Bears (14-5, 4-3 Big 12) Line: Baylor -2 How to Watch. Monday January 23, 8...
heartlandcollegesports.com
K-State Jumps Kansas into Top 5 of CBS Sports Poll
After a turbulent two-game stretch for both Kansas basketball teams, prior to the official AP top 25 release on Monday, the Wildcats jumped ahead as the top-ranked team out of the Big 12 conference per CBS Sports. The Kansas State Wildcats are coming off back-to-back wins against Kansas (83-82) and...
Basketball World Reacts To Another Upset Loss For Kansas
The No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks have dropped their second upset loss in a row. After falling to No. 13 Kansas State on Tuesday, the reigning National Champions were blown out by No. 14 TCU at Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday. The Horned Frogs dominated the Jayhawks in their home arena, finishing with an ...
kmaland.com
Kansas flips Georgia Tech running back transfer
(Lawrence) -- Kansas flipped Georgia Tech running back Dylan McDuffie from Charlotte on Saturday. The Jayhawks will add the former 1,000-yard rusher for the 2023 season. McDuffie rushed for 1,049 yards in 2021 when he was at Buffalo. This past season, McDuffie had 22 yards rushing on eight carries at...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Saturday is the Three Year Anniversary of the Kansas vs. K-State Basketball Brawl
One of the textbook rivalry moments in Big 12 basketball is turning three years old on Saturday. On January 21st of the 2019-20 college basketball season, the 8-9 Kansas State Wildcats traveled to Allen Fieldhouse to take on the No. 3-ranked Kansas Jayhawks. After a dominating performance by Kansas (89-59),...
Kansas Monster Buck Classic set to return to Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – One of the largest hunting, fishing and sportsman shows in Kansas will be coming back to Topeka later this month. The Kansas Monster Buck Classic is marketed as a can’t-miss event for hunters and anglers across the Sunflower State and the Midwest. The event celebrates the future of hunting and also the […]
'Several fights' break out after Crowley-North Crowley basketball game, superintendent letter says
FORT WORTH, Texas — "Several fights" broke out after the North Crowley-Crowley basketball game outside of the school, according to a letter from Crowley ISD Superintendent Dr. Michael McFarland to parents. McFarland said in the letter they had a sellout crowd at the game Friday night, and the teams...
fox4news.com
3 arrested at Dallas Cowboys playoff watch party in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Texas - Police say three people were arrested at AT&T Stadium during a Dallas Cowboys watch party on Sunday night. Arlington police say one man was arrested for criminal trespassing and public intoxication after he refused to leave the stadium, an 18-year-old was arrested for possession of alcohol and a man arguing with security was arrested after police discovered he had multiple outstanding warrants.
KXAN
The defunct Texas theme parks that everyone remembers
After news broke earlier in January that Universal Parks & Resorts plans to build a new theme park in Frisco, many people around Texas expressed their excitement about the upcoming attractions and, further, reminisced on amusements come and gone. MyHighPlains.com has compiled a guide to some of the most iconic...
blackchronicle.com
DFW snow timeline, amounts, winter weather in North Texas
DALLAS — Quick recap of what we’re anticipating:. Rain/snow combine or snow is feasible for components of North Texas. Freezing rain or sleet (icy situations) don’t look possible. Temps keep above freezing all day Tuesday for a lot of the space. Significant snow totals are usually not...
How much do you need to make a year to be considered rich in Dallas?
DALLAS — With the cost of just about everything going up these last couple of years, a lot of people are feeling the pinch. According to ziprecruiter.com, the average annual salary people in Dallas made in 2022 was $65,289 -- and those paychecks just don't stretch as far as they used to. While many families struggle to pay the bills, dreams of getting rich seem out of reach.
ksal.com
Kansas Lottery Officials Announce Two Big Winners
Two Sunflower State residents are literally living the dream. Yesterday, a Kansas Lottery spokesperson announced that both the Holiday Millionaire Raffle top prize and a one-million-dollar prize from a Mega Millions drawing were claimed in Topeka on Wednesday. The million-dollar ticket reportedly was sold at a QuikTrip fronting West 151st...
passporttoeden.com
10 Incredible Day Trips From Dallas, Texas
Dallas is a packed city. It’s big and vibrant and bustling. It’s a city that is always on, always moving, always going. There’s so much to see and do and taste in Dallas. The Big-D lures you in with fine art museums and big shopping centers and globally-inspired restaurants, but it doesn’t leave you feeling trapped. As you drive on the highway out of Dallas, you’ll see destination distance signs for Waco and Austin. Dallas is a city that encourages you to take a break, to leave, to just get away for a while.
thetexasbucketlist.com
The Texas Bucket List – Country Burger in Dallas
Dallas – On the southwest side of Dallas, on the outskirts of Oak Cliff, you’ll find Country Burger. From the outside, this yellow and red brick building boisterously advertising bacon cheeseburgers with windmills and wagon wheels looks like your typical easygoing greasy spoon, but it’s got a little more flare than that.
Another company is opening a regional HQ in North Texas
FRISCO, Texas — The cybersecurity company McAfee is bringing a regional headquarters to North Texas. The San Jose, Calif.-based company on Thursday announced plans for the new regional headquarters in Frisco. McAfee will open offices at The Star development, where the Dallas Cowboys are headquartered, by the middle part...
AOL Corp
Terry Black’s Barbecue, an Austin legacy, buys restaurant in west Fort Worth
Terry Black’s Barbecue, an Austin restaurant with ties to a Central Texas brisket legacy, has bought a former hamburger drive-thru in the West 7th neighborhood and will build a future restaurant, Mark Black said this week. Black confirmed that he and a brother, Mike, have bought the former Wendy’s,...
localnewsonly.com
Recent Arrests in Southlake
Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. STANLEY, GLEN CURTIS; W/M; POB: TEXAS; AGE: 38; ADDRESS: KELLER TX; ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE...
Overnight shooting in Kansas City, Missouri, leaves 1 with critical injuries
One person sustained critical injuries after an overnight shooting in Kansas City, Missouri.
dmagazine.com
This 900-Square-Foot Plano Steak House Combines Beef Education, Bourbon, and Fine Dining
It’s easy to miss Bar Ranch Steak Co. in downtown Plano. Despite it’s prominent location on East 15th Street in the heart of Plano’s historic district, the seven-table fine dining restaurant has little signage and sits subtly among it louder, more vibrant neighbors. But inside, its leader Lane Rainwater, is making noise around dry aging and beef genetics, aiming to inform patrons more about their meal than the typical steakhouse.
