Lawrence, KS

Kansas Falls Short vs Baylor, 75-69

The Kansas Jayhawks lost their third straight game with a 75-69 defeat against the Baylor Bears. Ticky-tack fouls seemingly kept the Jayhawks from sustaining any kind of lead. Baylor lead for the majority of the game. At the 14:56 mark of the second half, Kansas snagged their first lead of the game. However it didn’t last and the Jayhawks were unable to pull ahead for the rest of the game.
LAWRENCE, KS
How to Watch: Kansas @ Baylor

The Kansas Jayhawks travel to Waco to take on the Baylor Bears. KU hopes to snap a 2 game losing streak. Here is how to watch:. #9 Kansas Jayhawks (16-3, 5-2 Big 12) #17 Baylor Bears (14-5, 4-3 Big 12) Line: Baylor -2 How to Watch. Monday January 23, 8...
LAWRENCE, KS
K-State Jumps Kansas into Top 5 of CBS Sports Poll

After a turbulent two-game stretch for both Kansas basketball teams, prior to the official AP top 25 release on Monday, the Wildcats jumped ahead as the top-ranked team out of the Big 12 conference per CBS Sports. The Kansas State Wildcats are coming off back-to-back wins against Kansas (83-82) and...
LAWRENCE, KS
Basketball World Reacts To Another Upset Loss For Kansas

The No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks have dropped their second upset loss in a row. After falling to No. 13 Kansas State on Tuesday, the reigning National Champions were blown out by No. 14 TCU at Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday. The Horned Frogs dominated the Jayhawks in their home arena, finishing with an ...
LAWRENCE, KS
Kansas flips Georgia Tech running back transfer

(Lawrence) -- Kansas flipped Georgia Tech running back Dylan McDuffie from Charlotte on Saturday. The Jayhawks will add the former 1,000-yard rusher for the 2023 season. McDuffie rushed for 1,049 yards in 2021 when he was at Buffalo. This past season, McDuffie had 22 yards rushing on eight carries at...
LAWRENCE, KS
Kansas Monster Buck Classic set to return to Topeka

TOPEKA (KSNT) – One of the largest hunting, fishing and sportsman shows in Kansas will be coming back to Topeka later this month. The Kansas Monster Buck Classic is marketed as a can’t-miss event for hunters and anglers across the Sunflower State and the Midwest. The event celebrates the future of hunting and also the […]
TOPEKA, KS
3 arrested at Dallas Cowboys playoff watch party in Arlington

ARLINGTON, Texas - Police say three people were arrested at AT&T Stadium during a Dallas Cowboys watch party on Sunday night. Arlington police say one man was arrested for criminal trespassing and public intoxication after he refused to leave the stadium, an 18-year-old was arrested for possession of alcohol and a man arguing with security was arrested after police discovered he had multiple outstanding warrants.
ARLINGTON, TX
The defunct Texas theme parks that everyone remembers

After news broke earlier in January that Universal Parks & Resorts plans to build a new theme park in Frisco, many people around Texas expressed their excitement about the upcoming attractions and, further, reminisced on amusements come and gone. MyHighPlains.com has compiled a guide to some of the most iconic...
TEXAS STATE
DFW snow timeline, amounts, winter weather in North Texas

DALLAS — Quick recap of what we’re anticipating:. Rain/snow combine or snow is feasible for components of North Texas. Freezing rain or sleet (icy situations) don’t look possible. Temps keep above freezing all day Tuesday for a lot of the space. Significant snow totals are usually not...
DALLAS, TX
How much do you need to make a year to be considered rich in Dallas?

DALLAS — With the cost of just about everything going up these last couple of years, a lot of people are feeling the pinch. According to ziprecruiter.com, the average annual salary people in Dallas made in 2022 was $65,289 -- and those paychecks just don't stretch as far as they used to. While many families struggle to pay the bills, dreams of getting rich seem out of reach.
DALLAS, TX
Kansas Lottery Officials Announce Two Big Winners

Two Sunflower State residents are literally living the dream. Yesterday, a Kansas Lottery spokesperson announced that both the Holiday Millionaire Raffle top prize and a one-million-dollar prize from a Mega Millions drawing were claimed in Topeka on Wednesday. The million-dollar ticket reportedly was sold at a QuikTrip fronting West 151st...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
10 Incredible Day Trips From Dallas, Texas

Dallas is a packed city. It’s big and vibrant and bustling. It’s a city that is always on, always moving, always going. There’s so much to see and do and taste in Dallas. The Big-D lures you in with fine art museums and big shopping centers and globally-inspired restaurants, but it doesn’t leave you feeling trapped. As you drive on the highway out of Dallas, you’ll see destination distance signs for Waco and Austin. Dallas is a city that encourages you to take a break, to leave, to just get away for a while.
DALLAS, TX
The Texas Bucket List – Country Burger in Dallas

Dallas – On the southwest side of Dallas, on the outskirts of Oak Cliff, you’ll find Country Burger. From the outside, this yellow and red brick building boisterously advertising bacon cheeseburgers with windmills and wagon wheels looks like your typical easygoing greasy spoon, but it’s got a little more flare than that.
DALLAS, TX
Another company is opening a regional HQ in North Texas

FRISCO, Texas — The cybersecurity company McAfee is bringing a regional headquarters to North Texas. The San Jose, Calif.-based company on Thursday announced plans for the new regional headquarters in Frisco. McAfee will open offices at The Star development, where the Dallas Cowboys are headquartered, by the middle part...
FRISCO, TX
Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. STANLEY, GLEN CURTIS; W/M; POB: TEXAS; AGE: 38; ADDRESS: KELLER TX; ARREST AGENCY: SOUTHLAKE...
SOUTHLAKE, TX
This 900-Square-Foot Plano Steak House Combines Beef Education, Bourbon, and Fine Dining

It’s easy to miss Bar Ranch Steak Co. in downtown Plano. Despite it’s prominent location on East 15th Street in the heart of Plano’s historic district, the seven-table fine dining restaurant has little signage and sits subtly among it louder, more vibrant neighbors. But inside, its leader Lane Rainwater, is making noise around dry aging and beef genetics, aiming to inform patrons more about their meal than the typical steakhouse.
PLANO, TX

