Three observations from KU's 75-69 defeat at Baylor

Kansas dropped to 16-4 (5-3 Big 12) on Monday night with a, 75-69, loss to Baylor on the road. KU got off to a slow start, as Baylor established a 20-7 lead through the first eight minutes of the game. The Jayhawks eventually battled back to tie the game in the second half and KU even led for just under 40 seconds before Baylor took the momentum back. In the end, KU wasn't able to complete the comeback and the defeat marks three straight losses for KU in Waco, Tex. and the first time in program history that KU has lost to Baylor in back-to-back games, per Monday night's ESPN broadcast.
Quick recap: Kansas falls to Baylor in Waco

Kansas has dropped its third straight game for the first time since the 2020-21 season. On Monday, KU fell to Baylor on the road, 75-69. Here's a recap of how the game went... KU announced the following starting five for the game…. G Dajuan Harris. G Jalen Wilson. G Kevin...
Everything Bill Self said after KU's road loss at Baylor

Kansas is on a three-game losing streak for the first time since 2020-21, following a 75-69 loss to Baylor on the road on Monday night. KU got off to a slow start, as Baylor established a 20-7 lead through the first eight minutes of the game. The Jayhawks eventually battled back to tie the game in the second half and KU even led for just under 40 seconds before Baylor took the momentum back. In the end, KU wasn't able to complete the comeback and the defeat marks three straight losses for KU in Waco.
Bears defend their way to 5th straight victory in 75-69 win over Kansas

When the shots fall, the Baylor Bears play an exciting and high-action style of basketball. Three-pointers raining down from their trio of star guards usually happens in bunches. When those shots don't fall, too often the Bears have gone on long droughts with no ability to defend their way out of it or attack the paint and get easier shots. Against 9th ranked Kansas, the Bears did both of those things in a tough 75-69 victory.
Baylor loss pinpoints need for more scoring contribution from KU basketball rotation

Kansas basketball had the ball while trailing by just two possessions. What followed was a sequence that saw Kevin McCullar get his shot blocked twice and Baylor got the rebound on the second miss. But just seconds later, the Bears turned the ball over, and what followed were two missed layups from McCullar and KJ Adams back-to-back. And on the four straight misses, Gradey Dick — who shot 61 percent from the field in the game — set up in the corner with no defender anywhere in the area.
Three observations from Kansas' 83-60 loss to TCU

Kansas basketball dropped to 16-3 (5-2 Big 12) on Saturday with an 83-60 loss to TCU. The Jayhawks only led for 37 seconds of the contest as TCU took control early on and didn't relinquish it. In the end, it came out to a 23-point defeat, the second-worst margin of defeat at home in the history of KU. With that, here are three observations from the game...
Basketball World Reacts To Another Upset Loss For Kansas

The No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks have dropped their second upset loss in a row. After falling to No. 13 Kansas State on Tuesday, the reigning National Champions were blown out by No. 14 TCU at Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday. The Horned Frogs dominated the Jayhawks in their home arena, finishing with an ...
