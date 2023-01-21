Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular fine dining gas station restaurant in Fort Worth area closing this weekendAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Major New Cracker Barrel Location Breaks Ground For Summer OpeningJoel EisenbergTexas State
151 CoffeeTrisha FayeDallas, TX
Cracker Barrel Planning to Open a New Restaurant in Dallas AreaBryan DijkhuizenFort Worth, TX
61 Osteria - with Exec Chef Blaine Staniford - Opening on Tuesday, January 31Steven DoyleFort Worth, TX
Related
Three observations from KU's 75-69 defeat at Baylor
Kansas dropped to 16-4 (5-3 Big 12) on Monday night with a, 75-69, loss to Baylor on the road. KU got off to a slow start, as Baylor established a 20-7 lead through the first eight minutes of the game. The Jayhawks eventually battled back to tie the game in the second half and KU even led for just under 40 seconds before Baylor took the momentum back. In the end, KU wasn't able to complete the comeback and the defeat marks three straight losses for KU in Waco, Tex. and the first time in program history that KU has lost to Baylor in back-to-back games, per Monday night's ESPN broadcast.
Quick recap: Kansas falls to Baylor in Waco
Kansas has dropped its third straight game for the first time since the 2020-21 season. On Monday, KU fell to Baylor on the road, 75-69. Here's a recap of how the game went... KU announced the following starting five for the game…. G Dajuan Harris. G Jalen Wilson. G Kevin...
Porter Moser's Sooners' next step in Big 12 grind Tuesday at No. 11 TCU
NORMAN, Okla. — There are only 30 or so teams that are more unlucky in the country right now than the Sooners, per KenPom. That's after they fell 62-60 over the weekend to the now-17th-ranked Baylor Bears. But the Sooners continue to insist they'll get it right, with the...
247Sports
Everything Bill Self said after KU's road loss at Baylor
Kansas is on a three-game losing streak for the first time since 2020-21, following a 75-69 loss to Baylor on the road on Monday night. KU got off to a slow start, as Baylor established a 20-7 lead through the first eight minutes of the game. The Jayhawks eventually battled back to tie the game in the second half and KU even led for just under 40 seconds before Baylor took the momentum back. In the end, KU wasn't able to complete the comeback and the defeat marks three straight losses for KU in Waco.
Bears defend their way to 5th straight victory in 75-69 win over Kansas
When the shots fall, the Baylor Bears play an exciting and high-action style of basketball. Three-pointers raining down from their trio of star guards usually happens in bunches. When those shots don't fall, too often the Bears have gone on long droughts with no ability to defend their way out of it or attack the paint and get easier shots. Against 9th ranked Kansas, the Bears did both of those things in a tough 75-69 victory.
Baylor loss pinpoints need for more scoring contribution from KU basketball rotation
Kansas basketball had the ball while trailing by just two possessions. What followed was a sequence that saw Kevin McCullar get his shot blocked twice and Baylor got the rebound on the second miss. But just seconds later, the Bears turned the ball over, and what followed were two missed layups from McCullar and KJ Adams back-to-back. And on the four straight misses, Gradey Dick — who shot 61 percent from the field in the game — set up in the corner with no defender anywhere in the area.
2024 ATH target William "Speedy" Nettles gives an update on his fast moving recruitment
To kickoff the start of the busiest time of the year for the top division one football prospects in Texas, many attend the Next Level Athlete Showcase held yearly in both the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and the greater Houston area. Of the many prospects in attendance, I was able to...
Three observations from Kansas' 83-60 loss to TCU
Kansas basketball dropped to 16-3 (5-2 Big 12) on Saturday with an 83-60 loss to TCU. The Jayhawks only led for 37 seconds of the contest as TCU took control early on and didn't relinquish it. In the end, it came out to a 23-point defeat, the second-worst margin of defeat at home in the history of KU. With that, here are three observations from the game...
Basketball World Reacts To Another Upset Loss For Kansas
The No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks have dropped their second upset loss in a row. After falling to No. 13 Kansas State on Tuesday, the reigning National Champions were blown out by No. 14 TCU at Allen Fieldhouse on Saturday. The Horned Frogs dominated the Jayhawks in their home arena, finishing with an ...
WWL-TV
Trucker arrested, charged in the deaths of the Southern University band members
NEW ORLEANS — The man who was driving the semi-truck that crashed into and killed three band members of Southern University's Human Jukebox Marching Band on Interstate 49 has been arrested, according to our partners at WBRZ. 62-year-old Clyde Gay was charged with three counts of negligent homicide. Gay...
KBTX.com
TDCJ discovers large stash of contraband
ELLIS COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Criminal Justice recently discovered a large stash of contraband. It was located on the grounds of their Ellis Unit. Officers found numerous boxes of Newport cigarettes, cans of snuff, balloons presumed to contain marijuana and bundles of cigarettes. An investigation is...
247Sports
70K+
Followers
421K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0