Kamala Harris is Biden's 'impeachment insurance,' Boebert says
As President Joe Biden faces scrutiny over his handling of classified documents, he has at least one piece of leverage that could shield him from facing impeachment inquiries, according to Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) — and that’s Vice President Kamala Harris. Although House Republicans may be itching to...
Trump’s Shortlist of VP Picks All Have One Thing in Common
Donald Trump’s third bid for the presidency has thus far been uncharacteristically sleepy, but confidants are hoping that floating names for a hypothetical running mate can awaken Trump and snap his campaign out of its slumber.While the former president’s campaign has yet to make many hires in early primary states—or even leave the state of Florida to do any actual campaigning—Trump and his inner circle have been tossing around names for an entirely premature veepstakes, according to two sources that have spoken to Trump as well as a GOP strategist familiar with the conversations.And the one common thread among Trump’s...
Jared Kushner blocked Biden's access to COVID-19 planning in the final days of the Trump era, former aide says
Alyssa Farah Griffin told the Jan. 6 committee that Jared Kushner ruled that Biden's transition "absolutely not" be briefed on pandemic planning.
Trump told aides to say he'd 'make many calls and have many meetings' after discovering weeks before he left office that his schedule was partly public, ex-aide says
An ex-Trump aide said Trump found out in December 2021 that part of his daily schedule was public. The president then instructed aides to say he would "make many calls and have many meetings." The aide's comments were included in the Capitol-riot committee's transcript of his testimony. A former Trump...
Hakeem Jeffries tells Kevin McCarthy that it's a 'double standard' if 'serial fraudster' George Santos serves on committees but Schiff and Swalwell get kicked off of the intelligence committee
In a letter obtained by Insider, Jeffries pushed for keeping Reps. Schiff and Swalwell on the Intel committee. McCarthy has pledged to remove them.
Donald Trump Spoils Eulogy For Supporter Diamond With Odd Remark About Her Sister
Lynette “Diamond” Hardaway, who popularly backed Trump along with her sister, died earlier this month at the age of 51.
Trump Asks 'What's Going On' With Obama Administration, Urges Investigation
Former President Donald Trump has lashed out at Special Counsel Jack Smith, while demanding that he investigate "what's going on" with the administration of former President Barack Obama instead of him. Trump on Wednesday argued that Smith was working for "Marxist Democrat friends" and suggested that he should focus his...
Schumer, Manchin, Hunter: Biden's Wilmington home saw frequent visitors while classified docs were stashed
Several individuals ranging from congressional leaders to past campaign staff have had access to President Biden's Delaware home where classified documents have been discovered.
White House claimed Biden's Delaware house used for official business but now says it's 'personal'
While White House officials have previously claimed that President Biden works during his trips to Wilmington, Delaware, they now claim that the residence is "personal."
Hear former Obama adviser's caution to Biden amid classified documents issue
Former Obama adviser and CNN senior political commentator David Axelrod tells CNN's Wolf Blitzer why he would advise President Joe Biden against staying quiet about the classified documents found at his home and private office and the related special counsel review.
White House aides were reportedly blindsided by AG Garland's appointment of a special counsel to investigate Biden
Biden's lawyers were adamant about sticking to the rules to avoid the political drama that enveloped Trump. Then Garland appointed a special counsel.
Ivana Trump Leaves Nanny $1 Million In Will As Ex-Husband Donald Trump Walks Away With Nothing
The nanny that helped raise Ivana and Donald Trump's three children — Donald Jr., 45, Ivanka, 41, and Eric, 39 — received assets worth roughly $1 million following the late socialite's death last July.Dorothy Curry, who worked for the Trumps for many years, was left a million dollar Florida condo in Ivana's will — however, the former president, who had been married to her for 15 years, was left nothing. The 73-year-old previously wrote about Dorothy's "spark in her eye" and "nervous energy" in her 2017 book Raising Trump.IVANKA TRUMP & HUSBAND JARED KUSHNER SHARE SWEET SNAPS FROM PRAGUE AFTER...
Joe Concha on Biden document scandal: 'No way' Trump can be indicted unless Biden is, too
Fox News contributor Joe Concha weighed in on Biden's classified documents debacle on 'Fox & Friends First' Monday, saying the development could hinder his 2024 plans.
Joe Biden More Popular Than Donald Trump at Halfway Point of Presidency
The president's approval rating has been slowly rising over the past month based on polling analysis by FiveThirtyEight.
Jan. 6 committee drops Donald Trump subpoena as it wraps up work
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee has dropped its subpoena against former President Donald Trump as it wraps up work and prepares to dissolve next week. Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, the committee’s Democratic chairman, wrote in a letter to Trump lawyer David Warrington on Wednesday that he is formally withdrawing the subpoena.
Trump to visit SC to roll out leadership operation for 2024 presidential bid, report says
A source familiar with the Columbia visit and the event confirmed to The State newspaper the former president’s plans later this month. So far, no date or venue has been disclosed.
Republicans Demand Visitor Logs For Biden's Residence But Decide Against Seeking The Same For Trump's Mar-A-Lago
Visitor logs for President Joe Biden’s house in Wilmington, Delaware, were demanded by the Republican Chair of the House Oversight Committee on Sunday after the discovery of classified documents at the premises. What Happened: Rep. James Comer (R-Ky.) said in a letter to White House Chief of Staff Ron...
Biden's closest assistant, Ron Klain, is said to be leaving the White House shortly.
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — According to a source familiar with Ron Klain's intentions, the White House chief of staff, who has served as President Joe Biden's top adviser for more than two years, is planning to depart his position in the coming weeks.
Who is Jeff Zients, Biden’s likely choice as new White House chief of staff?
President Joe Biden is expected to name Jeff Zients, who was an Obama administration official and Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution head, to succeed Ron Klain as the next White House chief of staff, several media outlets are reporting. Klain, who said he will retire in the coming weeks, suggested...
Aviation turmoil shifts attention to stalled confirmation of FAA chief
Recent breakdowns in the federal aviation system shined a spotlight on the absence of a Senate-confirmed leader of the Federal Aviation Administration, prompting Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to push for the chamber to confirm President Joe Biden’s choice to lead the agency. The post Aviation turmoil shifts attention to stalled confirmation of FAA chief appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
