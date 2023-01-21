Green Bay Packers 2022 Season Awards

The Green Bay Packers finished 8-9, snapping a three-year streak of 13-win seasons. Here’s the best and worst from 2022.
GREEN BAY, Wis. – For the first time since 2018, the NFL’s Elite Eight will play in the divisional playoffs but the Green Bay Packers will be on the couch, at the beach or on the golf course.
The Packers never got close to overcoming the offseason trade of Davante Adams. Christian Watson dropped a pass on the first offensive snap of the season and Aaron Jones fumbled before halftime in the final game. Matt LaFleur never found an answer on offense and Joe Barry’s defense rarely lived up to the hype.
What happened?
“Certainly, we had some moving parts, but we just never played complementary football,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said at the end of the season. “The times when our defense was playing well, we didn’t adjust and do things in the second half and our offense was taking some time to get going. I think we got better as the year went on, but I think there was just inconsistencies in our complementary football. And I think that hurt us along the way.”
Isn’t that an indictment of the coaching staff?
“It’s everything. It’s players. It’s coaching. It’s just everything,” Gutekunst responded. “If I had the answers, we wouldn’t have been there, you know what I mean? So, I think as we look back and we look at everything we did to prepare for the season and what we did in the season, we’ll look at all that stuff to try to prevent it from happening. It’s everything.”
With that, let’s dive into our season-ending awards.
