Lakers News: Festive New Kobe Bryant Nikes En Route... For The 2023 Holiday Season

One of the most iconic basketball shoes is coming back with a new look.

Kobe Bryant’s signature Nikes are one of the most iconic and highly coveted shoes in the sports world. Luckily for all hoopers, the Nike Kobe 6’s are coming back, and in a revamped way.

The Nike Kobe 6 'Grinch' colorway is already well recognized, but now, they will be taking on a new look in the upcoming release of the Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Reverse Grinch' colorway.

The Reverse Grinches are sure to be on all hoopers holiday wish lists, as they’re expected to release in Holiday 2023 for $180 in adult sizes. At this time, it is not certain that the shoe will have other sizes available.

The colorway features an electric green on the laces and the Kobe logo, while the main snakeskin design is in a bright crimson.

As fans highly anticipate the drop, they can marvel at PJ Tucker who has previously been seen sporting the kicks. Tucker, along with Anthony Davis, are the few lucky individuals who already have their hands on the Reverse Grinches until the colorway is released to the rest of the public later this year.

The two-time NBA scoring champ created one of the best, most recognized signature basketball sneaker lines after he initially signed with Nike back in 2003. Decades later, the shoes hold great value and popularity. As time progressed, the shoes were even updated with new technology.

After Bryant’s tragic passing in January 2020, sneaker releases from Nike's Kobe line have been very limited. Fans have since had to cherish whichever Kobe sneakers they do own, but with the upcoming release, there's more in store for Mamba lovers.