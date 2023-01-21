ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Lakers News: Festive New Kobe Bryant Nikes En Route... For The 2023 Holiday Season

By Chloe Clark
AllLakers
AllLakers
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xMEG7_0kMmtf1R00

One of the most iconic basketball shoes is coming back with a new look.

Kobe Bryant’s signature Nikes are one of the most iconic and highly coveted shoes in the sports world. Luckily for all hoopers, the Nike Kobe 6’s are coming back, and in a revamped way.

The Nike Kobe 6 'Grinch' colorway is already well recognized, but now, they will be taking on a new look in the upcoming release of the Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'Reverse Grinch' colorway.

The Reverse Grinches are sure to be on all hoopers holiday wish lists, as they’re expected to release in Holiday 2023 for $180 in adult sizes. At this time, it is not certain that the shoe will have other sizes available.

The colorway features an electric green on the laces and the Kobe logo, while the main snakeskin design is in a bright crimson.

As fans highly anticipate the drop, they can marvel at PJ Tucker who has previously been seen sporting the kicks. Tucker, along with Anthony Davis, are the few lucky individuals who already have their hands on the Reverse Grinches until the colorway is released to the rest of the public later this year.

The two-time NBA scoring champ created one of the best, most recognized signature basketball sneaker lines after he initially signed with Nike back in 2003. Decades later, the shoes hold great value and popularity. As time progressed, the shoes were even updated with new technology.

After Bryant’s tragic passing in January 2020, sneaker releases from Nike's Kobe line have been very limited. Fans have since had to cherish whichever Kobe sneakers they do own, but with the upcoming release, there's more in store for Mamba lovers.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Legacy 312 Goes “Multi-Color:” Photos

This new Jordan Legacy 312 is quite colorful. One of the best Hybrid Jumpman shoes to come out over the years has been the Jordan Legacy 312. This is a shoe that contains elements of the Air Jordan 3, Air Jordan 1, and Air Trainer 2. Overall, it is a great model that fans have certainly come around on as of late.
hypebeast.com

A Paris Exclusive Off-White™ x Nike Air Force 1 Low is Rumored to Release

Following the release of the “Light Green Spark” colorway in conjunction with the Brooklyn Museum’s “Figures of Speech” exhibition, we are now hearing rumors of another iteration of the Off-White™ x. Air Force 1 Low. Believed to be a Paris, France exclusive, the “Ghost...
hypebeast.com

Take a Look at This Air Jordan 4 "Mecha Mewtwo" Custom

To round out the year, Andrew Chiou has introduced another Pokémon-inspired Air Jordan 4 concept, this time taking visual cues from “Mecha Mewtwo.” The new AJ4 follows two similar concepts inspired by viewer-favorite Pokémons Snorlax and Shiny Charizard. Using a pair of Nike x Off-White™ Air...
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
The Comeback

WNBA star makes surprising Brittney Griner move

After spending almost 10 months in a Russian penal colony, WNBA superstar Brittney Griner was finally released after she was arrested on drug charges and given a shocking nine-year prison sentence. And now that Griner has returned home and even going out in public, she now heads into her next step of returning to the basketball Read more... The post WNBA star makes surprising Brittney Griner move appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CBS Sports

LeBron James says son Bronny can go to any college he wants: 'All I have to do is pick up the phone'

Only a handful of schools have publicly offered a scholarship to top-40 recruit Bronny James, LeBron James' oldest son. This week, his options were reportedly pared down to a final three of USC, Ohio State and Oregon. However, The King himself weighed in this weekend on his son's options as he stares down the homestretch of his recruitment, and made thing abundantly clear: Bronny's options are not limited.
The Comeback

WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan 6 Rings “Cool Grey” Coming Soon: Photos

Another dope Jordan 6 Rings is on the way. One of the better hybrid sneakers to be crafted by Jumpman is the Jordan 6 Rings. Overall, hybrid sneakers sometimes get a bad wrap from people. This is because sneakerheads like what they know, and would rather not have the classics tinkered with.
hotnewhiphop.com

Nike Air Force 1 Low “Valentine’s Day” Unveiled: Photos

More Valentine’s Day sneakers are on the way. One of the best sneakers to ever be produced is the Nike Air Force 1 Low. If you were paying attention in 2022, you knew that this shoe was celebrating its 40th anniversary. Consequently, we got all sorts of amazing colorways and even some fantastic retros.
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 7 “Black Olive” Release Date Confirmed

The Air Jordan 7 is getting quite a bit of shine these days. If you love the Air Jordan 7, then 2022 has been a very good year for you. Of course, this year is about to be wrapped up in just three days from now. That being said, it appears as though the Jordan 7 will still have a dominant run in 2023.
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Dennis Schroder found out about Lakers’ trade on live Twitch stream

Though he has surprisingly been one of the Los Angeles Lakers’ best players lately, Dennis Schroder had himself a rather awkward moment this week. The Lakers guard Schroder was live on the streaming platform Twitch on Monday when commenters on his stream informed him of the team’s trade for forward Rui Hachimura. The Lakers acquired... The post Video: Dennis Schroder found out about Lakers’ trade on live Twitch stream appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker

Shaquille O’Neal should probably just stop betting at this point. The retired center great and current TNT analyst O’Neal recently lost a bet with co-host Candace Parker. At halftime of last week’s Philadelphia 76ers-LA Clippers game, O’Neal had bet Parker that 76ers star Joel Embiid, who had 26 points at the time, would finish the... The post Shaq debuts ridiculous new look after losing bet with Candace Parker appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
sneakernews.com

A Ma Maniére Paints The Air Jordan 12 In A Darkened “Burgundy”

First teased in July alongside this past November’s Air Jordan 4 effort, A Ma Maniére has proffered some of the most well-regarded Air Jordan constructions over the last few years and is set to continue its dominance well into 2023 with a duo of Air Jordan 12’s.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan 6 Rings Receives “Bulls” Colorway

The Jordan 6 Rings is having a moment. Over the past couple of days, we have reported on a couple of new Jordan 6 Rings colorways. This is a hybrid shoe that is starting to get some love again. Among these color schemes are a “True Blue” model and a “Cool Grey” offering. Overall, Jumpman is sticking with the classics.
AllLakers

AllLakers

Los Angeles, CA
12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

AllLakers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Lakers

 https://www.si.com/nba/lakers

Comments / 0

Community Policy