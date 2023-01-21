ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants

By Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports
The Connection
The Connection
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18gfsF_0kMmtcNG00

Dec 11, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) catches the ball against Philadelphia Eagles safety Marcus Epps (22) during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update

The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Page Six

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, girlfriend Natalie Buffett break up after 2 years

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and Natalie Buffett have broken up after two years of dating, Page Six can exclusively reveal. Multiple sources confirm the longtime couple actually split around March 2022 but have kept it close to the vest. We’re also told Prescott has been casually dating. Reps for the former couple didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment. The athlete, 29, and Buffett, 25, began dating sometime in 2020 based on social media photos, though it’s unclear exactly when they became official. She posted their first picture together in honor of his 27th birthday, captioning the outdoorsy shot at the...
The Connection

Bengals' Jonah Williams, Alex Cappa not spotted at practice

Cincinnati Bengals left tackle Jonah Williams and right guard Alex Cappa were not spotted at the open portion of practice on Wednesday, multiple media outlets reported. Both players were ruled inactive this past weekend during the Bengals' 27-10 victory over the host Buffalo Bills. That win catapulted Cincinnati (14-4) into this Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the host Kansas City Chiefs (15-3). Williams sustained a dislocated kneecap in the second...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Connection

Justin Jefferson, four QBs are finalists for MVP award

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson joins four quarterbacks as the finalists, announced Wednesday, for the Associated Press 2022 NFL Most Valuable Player award. Three of the QBs are battling for Super Bowl LVII berths on Sunday, with Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles and Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals joining 2018 MVP Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs. Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills is also a finalist. ...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Connection

Full-strength Eagles invite rowdiness for NFC title game

As the Eagles prepare for their first NFC Championship game appearance since the 2017 season, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said he plans for every player to be available for practice this week. That includes wide receiver A.J. Brown and slot cornerback Avonte Maddox, who hasn't practiced since a toe injury Dec. 24 at Dallas. The Eagles (15-3) host the 49ers (15-4) on Sunday and the No. 1 seed in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Connection

Reports: Cowboys RB Tony Pollard has 'tightrope' ankle surgery

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard underwent surgery to repair ligaments in his ankle on Tuesday, ESPN and the Dallas Morning News reported. Pollard suffered a high ankle sprain and a fractured fibula late in the first half of Sunday's loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round of the playoffs. He underwent what's known as a "tightrope" surgery to provide stability to the injured ankle, per ESPN. ...
DALLAS, TX
The Connection

49ers RBs Christian McCaffrey, Elijah Mitchell both ailing

The San Francisco 49ers' top two running backs, Christian McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell, are dealing with injuries heading into Sunday's NFC Championship Game at the Philadelphia Eagles. McCaffrey aggravated a calf injury during last Sunday's 19-12 divisional round playoff win over the Dallas Cowboys while Mitchell sustained a groin injury. San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan termed both running backs as day-to-day on Monday during a conference call with reporters. Shanahan...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Connection

Joe Burrow, Bengals target another win over Chiefs

Only one quarterback in the NFL has three consecutive wins against Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and he'll have the striped orange helmet in the AFC championship game in Kansas City on Sunday night. Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (14-4) can return to the Super Bowl by eliminating Mahomes and the Chiefs (15-3) in the conference title game for the second year in a row. "Last time we played him,...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Connection

Public behind Eagles, Bengals in early title game betting

Early money on the conference championship games decidedly backs the Philadelphia Eagles and Cincinnati Bengals. BetMGM was first to report where public money landed on Monday, with the line in the AFC Championship Game sliding toward Cincinnati with the status of Chiefs quarterback and NFL MVP frontrunner Patrick Mahomes up in the air. Kansas City knocked off the Jacksonville Jaguars on Saturday and hosts the Bengals this weekend in a...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Connection

Cowboys-49ers draws near-record ratings for FOX

Sunday's playoff game between the San Francisco 49ers and visiting Dallas Cowboys on FOX drew 45.7 million viewers, the second-most watched NFL divisional playoff game on record. The Cowboys also were involved in the No. 1 viewed divisional playoff game against the Green Bay Packers in January 2017. That game, a 34-31 win for the Packers, drew 48.5 million viewers. The 49ers-Cowboys game was the most-watched telecast of any kind since last year's Super Bowl, per FOX's release. By comparison, FOX's telecast of the Philadelphia Eagles-New York Giants game on Saturday drew 28.6 million viewers. --Field Level Media
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Connection

Reports: Sean Payton to interview with Cardinals

It's another busy week for Sean Payton. PHNX Sports and NFL Network reported Monday that the former New Orleans Saints coach will interview with the Arizona Cardinals this week. Payton is interviewing with the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., on Monday. He also is reportedly expected to travel to Denver later in the week in anticipation of a second interview with the Broncos, though reportedly no plans have been finalized. ...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Connection

The Connection

Tellico Village, TN
643
Followers
4K+
Post
44K+
Views
ABOUT

The Connection is a weekly free distribution newspaper with the most comprehensive local news and advertising in the community of Tellico Village. It publishes on Wednesdays and provides home delivery to the Village, including Kahite.

 https://www.tellicovillageconnection.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy